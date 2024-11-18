Report: Dumbarton set to follow Caley Thistle into administration – and drop below ICT in League One standings

Caley Thistle’s League One rivals Dumbarton are set to follow the Highlanders into administration – and an expected SPFL points penalty would catapult Caley Jags above the Sons at the bottom of League One.

Inverness hit the bottom of the third-tier last month when the financially-embattled club called in crisis accountants BDO to take control at Caledonian Stadium, automatically resulting in a 15-point deduction and leaving them on minus-one point.

Scott Kellacher – who replaced Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle head coach when the administrators’ axe fell on the boss – has led ICT to back-to-back wins.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over start-of-the-day leaders Alloa Athletic narrowed their deficit at the foot of the division and increased hopes of survival from relegation this term.

Caley Thistle are currently on four points, 10 points behind ninth-placed Annan Athletic above them.

But ICT’s fight to avoid the drop for the second consecutive season will receive a huge boost if eighth-placed Dumbarton – whose own weekend win moved them above Annan – do confirm they are entering administration on Tuesday, as reported by the Sun.

The administration move would mean the Sons, too, are dealt a 15-point SPFL punishment, and they would go from 15 points to zero – four points behind Caley Thistle and, crucially, into the automatic relegation spot.

The report rates the likelihood of redundancies among the playing staff at Dumbarton as “unlikely as the squad is already so small”, and says their boss Stevie Farrell could be asked to remain in place.

Should the expected points deduction be confirmed, Inverness would move up to ninth – a finishing position which comes with a place in the play-offs, rather than immediate relegation to League Two – and knowing reaching eighth place before the close of the campaign would see them retain their third-tier status.