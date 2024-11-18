Report: Dumbarton set to follow Caley Thistle into administration – and drop below ICT in League One standings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Report: Dumbarton set to follow Caley Thistle into administration – and drop below ICT in League One standings

ICT's fight to avoid the drop will receive a huge boost if eighth-placed Dumbarton, as reported, enter administration.

By Ryan Cryle
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle’s League One rivals Dumbarton are set to follow the Highlanders into administration – and an expected SPFL points penalty would catapult Caley Jags above the Sons at the bottom of League One.

Inverness hit the bottom of the third-tier last month when the financially-embattled club called in crisis accountants BDO to take control at Caledonian Stadium, automatically resulting in a 15-point deduction and leaving them on minus-one point.

Scott Kellacher – who replaced Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle head coach when the administrators’ axe fell on the boss – has led ICT to back-to-back wins.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over start-of-the-day leaders Alloa Athletic narrowed their deficit at the foot of the division and increased hopes of survival from relegation this term.

Caley Thistle are currently on four points, 10 points behind ninth-placed Annan Athletic above them.

But ICT’s fight to avoid the drop for the second consecutive season will receive a huge boost if eighth-placed Dumbarton – whose own weekend win moved them above Annan – do confirm they are entering administration on Tuesday, as reported by the Sun.

The administration move would mean the Sons, too, are dealt a 15-point SPFL punishment, and they would go from 15 points to zero – four points behind Caley Thistle and, crucially, into the automatic relegation spot.

The report rates the likelihood of redundancies among the playing staff at Dumbarton as “unlikely as the squad is already so small”, and says their boss Stevie Farrell could be asked to remain in place.

Should the expected points deduction be confirmed, Inverness would move up to ninth – a finishing position which comes with a place in the play-offs, rather than immediate relegation to League Two – and knowing reaching eighth place before the close of the campaign would see them retain their third-tier status.

