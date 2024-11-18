Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher says side are earning luck with hard yards as they get survival fight gap down to 10 points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher says side are earning luck with hard yards as they get survival fight gap down to 10 points

The Inverness manager says sheer effort is helping his team after successive wins narrow the gap at the foot of League One.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher believes hard graft is helping the Highlanders land a little bit of luck amid their survival battle.

The League One club were hit with a 15-point penalty for plunging into administration last month, with manager Duncan Ferguson and his coaching staff shown the door by the administrators.

Kellacher, who has served ICT in various roles over 20 years, stepped up from his first-team coaching duties to become the new boss.

He has guided his team to seven points from a possible 12, boosted by back-to-back 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic – opponents who each led the division before playing Inverness.

Charlie Gilmour’s goal sealed the points against Alloa on Saturday, while a penalty save from ICT keeper Musa Dibaga at Cove the week before – when they trailed 1-0 – sparked a comeback victory. 

Bottom of the table ICT now sit only 10 points behind ninth-placed Annan Athletic, who dropped below Dumbarton at the weekend.

Kellacher said: “I’m absolutely over the moon because we’re all working as hard as we can.

“It’s the only way that we’re going to get to where we want to get to in terms of climbing the table or whatever it is we must do.

“Hard work gets you there – and hard work gets you the wee breaks when they come along.

“And I go back to Musa saving that penalty at Cove last week. That could prove to be a massive turning point for us.

Musa Dibaga in action for Caley Thistle. Image: Peter Paul.

“So, we’ll keep our heads down. We have Queen of the South away on Saturday.

“We’ll work as hard as we can this week in training and then we’ll look to that game now.”

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour scored the winner against Alloa on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage

Entire team earned clean sheet – boss

While going for goals and wins is the major requirement, Kellacher was thrilled to see an entire team effort help earn a shut-out against Alloa – Inverness’ first since beating Annan 1-0 on October 19.

He said: “The clean sheet is another great thing to build upon. It’s massive.

“As much as we want to go and score goals, we spoke about the back four and Musa, and about defending as a team.

“It starts from Billy Mckay up top – we defend from there.

“The less they have to do the better, but the back four, Musa, the middle three, were all terrific in terms of keeping their shape and limiting Alloa’s chances.

“Another thing we’ve been working on is in terms of finishing games stronger and I think, the last two weeks especially, we’ve done that. That’s certainly good to try and build on as much as we can.”

Davidson and Bray injury blows

ICT’s Jake Davidson, left, faces an anxious wait after his knee injury at the weekend. Image: SNS.

One low note from the weekend was an early knee injury suffered by right-back Jake Davidson as he collided in a challenge with Wasps keeper Peter Morrison.

He was taken off after just 16 minutes, leading to Matthew Strachan coming into defence, swapping full-back positions with left-back James Nolan.

Kellacher said: “I’m absolutely gutted for Jake because he has worked so hard, and he’s a great lad. He gives everything he’s got every day.”

Attacking midfielder Keith Bray sat out Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury, and Kellacher says, once the swelling reduces, they’ll decide whether a scan is required.

The boss added: “It’s a shame because Keith was terrific last week at Cove. He’s a big addition to the squad when he’s fit.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

