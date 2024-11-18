Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Duk new deal as he praises attacker for becoming ‘important’ player after going AWOL

Boss Jimmy Thelin has praised Duk for battling back from his AWOL indiscretion to become an “important” part of his Aberdeen team.

Thelin insists Aberdeen offers an environment for Cape Verde international Duk to grow after returning to the club after going AWOL in the summer.

However, the Reds gaffer refused to be drawn on Duk’s long-term future and the potential of a new contract for the attacker, whose deal runs out next summer.

Duk went AWOL for three months during the summer, forcing the club to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

The 24-year-old also said his preference was to be transferred out of Pittodrie during the summer window.

Duk returned to Pittodrie in early September, days after the window closed, having not secured a transfer.

The attacker issued an apology for going AWOL which was accepted by Thelin, who offered him a lifeline to resurrect his Aberdeen career.

Duk has begun to show glimpses of the form which earned him the Aberdeen Player of the Year in his debut season.

Asked if there was still a chance Duk could remain at Pittodrie beyond his current deal, Thelin said: “I don’t want to speculate on how long a player is going to stay, I know the business.

“There’s always things happening in this business,

“But I’m happy as long as he shows his energy and his fighting spirit for Aberdeen and his team.

“Duk’s bringing a lot of energy to the team and also quality as a football player.

“So that’s my focus, I don’t think about what can happen in the future.”

Duk subject to bid from Swiss side Young Boys

Aberdeen boss Thelin had to wait three months to work with Duk as the attacker did not return for pre-season training in June.

Aberdeen confirmed on July 12 Duk was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

He finally returned to Pittodrie days after the window slammed shut.

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He has made 95 appearances for the first team, netting 25 goals before going AWOL.

In his debut season, Duk netted 18 times to scoop the club’s best player award for the 2022-23 campaign

However, he failed to hit those heights in his second season at Pittodrie, netting just seven times.

In January, Swiss club Young Boys reportedly had a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk rejected by Aberdeen.

Duk was also the subject of interest from Italian clubs Udinese and Salernitana last summer.

In June this year, Duk said he wanted a fresh challenge and it would be better if the club cashed in on him during the summer window.

It is understood Duk’s former club Benfica would be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for the attacker.

From AWOL to first-team starter

On his Pittodrie return, Thelin gave Duk the opportunity to prove himself during training at Cormack Park.

Thelin also used that time to integrate the attacker into his own attacking style of play which has led to an unbeaten Premiership run.

A month after returning after his AWOL period, Duk returned to action when introduced off the bench in the 3-2 win against Hearts on October 6.

It was Duk’s first game time for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw on May 19 at Ross County.

Duk was then substituted on at half-time against Celtic at Parkhead when Aberdeen were trailing 2-0.

He played a key role in the comeback to 2-2 0 and even had goal to make it 3-2 chalked off due to handball.

The attacker cleared off the line in the final minute of time added on to save the draw at Celtic Park.

Duk then made his first start under Thelin in the 1-0 win against Dundee United on October 26.

He has started all three games since then.

Thelin said: “For me, Duk is a top football player.

“He has worked hard since he has come back in, on the training pitch and in the games.

“Duk has given all he can every day and done his best for the team.

“He has been a good teammate and an important member of the Aberdeen squad.

“That is all you can ask as a manager.

“He is part of an environment at the club where we feel he is still growing.”