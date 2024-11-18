Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Duk new deal as he praises attacker for becoming ‘important’ player after going AWOL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Duk new deal as he praises attacker for becoming ‘important’ player after going AWOL

Aberdeen attacker Duk is out of contract at the end of the season and free to sign a pre-contract with another club from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) with Duk (centre) and Vicente Besuijen (left) at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin has praised Duk for battling back from his AWOL indiscretion to become an “important” part of his Aberdeen team.

Thelin insists Aberdeen offers an environment for Cape Verde international Duk to grow after returning to the club after going AWOL in the summer.

However, the Reds gaffer refused to be drawn on Duk’s long-term future and the potential of a new contract for the attacker, whose deal runs out next summer.

Duk went AWOL for three months during the summer, forcing the club to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

The 24-year-old also said his preference was to be transferred out of Pittodrie during the summer window.

Duk returned to Pittodrie in early September, days after the window closed, having not secured a transfer.

The attacker issued an apology for going AWOL which was accepted by Thelin, who offered him a lifeline to resurrect his Aberdeen career.

Duk has begun to show glimpses of the form which earned him the Aberdeen Player of the Year in his debut season.

Asked if there was still a chance Duk could remain at Pittodrie beyond his current deal, Thelin said: “I don’t want to speculate on how long a player is going to stay, I know the business.

“There’s always things happening in this business,

“But I’m happy as long as he shows his energy and his fighting spirit for Aberdeen and his team.

Aberdeen attacker Duk and Dundee United's Ryan Strain at a sell-out Pittodrie. Image: SNS
“Duk’s bringing a lot of energy to the team and also quality as a football player.

“So that’s my focus, I don’t think about what can happen in the future.”

Duk subject to bid from Swiss side Young Boys

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (L) and Duk during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Thelin had to wait three months to work with Duk as the attacker did not return for pre-season training in June.

Aberdeen confirmed on July 12 Duk was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

He finally returned to Pittodrie  days after the window slammed shut.

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He has made 95 appearances for the first team, netting 25 goals before going AWOL.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates a block on the line in the last minute during the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
In his debut season, Duk netted 18 times to scoop the club’s best player award for the 2022-23 campaign

However, he failed to hit those heights in his second season at Pittodrie, netting just seven times.

In January, Swiss club Young Boys reportedly had a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk rejected by Aberdeen.

Duk was also the subject of interest from Italian clubs Udinese and Salernitana last summer.

In June this year, Duk said he wanted a fresh challenge and it would be better if the club cashed in on him during the summer window.

It is understood Duk’s former club Benfica would be due 50% of any transfer fee the Dons receive for the attacker.

From AWOL to first-team starter

Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
On his Pittodrie return, Thelin gave Duk the opportunity to prove himself during  training at Cormack Park.

Thelin also used that time to integrate the attacker into his own attacking style of play which has led to an unbeaten Premiership run.

A month after returning after his AWOL period, Duk returned to action when introduced off the bench in the 3-2 win against Hearts on October 6.

It was Duk’s first game time for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw on May 19 at Ross County.

Duk was then substituted on at half-time against Celtic at Parkhead when Aberdeen were trailing 2-0.

He played a key role in the comeback to 2-2 0 and even had  goal to make it 3-2 chalked off due to handball.

The attacker cleared off the line in the final minute of time added on to save the draw at Celtic Park.

Duk then made his first start under Thelin in the 1-0 win against Dundee United on October 26.

He has started all three games since then.

Thelin said: “For me, Duk is a top football player.

“He has worked hard since he has come back in, on the training pitch and in the games.

“Duk has given all he can every day and done his best for the team.

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes - Duk coming off the bench for his first appearance after going AWOL. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
“He has been a good teammate and an important member of the Aberdeen squad.

“That is all you can ask as a manager.

“He is part of an environment at the club where we feel he is still growing.”

