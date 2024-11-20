Caley Thistle still wary of Dumbarton fightback – but coach Ross Jack focused on what ICT can do

Caley Thistle first-team coach Ross Jack reckons relegation rivals Dumbarton remain a threat to ICT – despite following them into administration.

After administration was confirmed at Inverness last month, club head of youth Jack – who has managed Elgin City, Turriff United and Rothes – was asked by interim Caledonian Stadium chief executive Charlie Christie if he would also be part of a new-look coaching set up.

Administrators axed boss Duncan Ferguson, his assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden.

Long-time coach Scott Kellacher became head coach, striker and captain Billy Mckay became his assistant, with Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson adding to the first-team staff.

Since a 15-point penalty for going into administration kicked in, ICT – who had been left bottom of the table and facing automatic relegation – have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

This week’s surprise news means Dumbarton have taken Caley Thistle’s place at the foot of the table due to their own administration plight and lifted Inverness up to ninth place.

Caley Thistle are now in a position which will mean a survival play-off come May, four points above the Sons, and 10 points behind in eighth-placed Annan, who are in that safe position.

Could Dumbarton follow ICT’s lead in reacting well to plight?

Jack believes Dumbarton might just show the same resolve he’s seen from the Highlanders in recent weeks, but is concentrating on helping get the Inverness squad set for Saturday’s trip to mid-table Queen of the South.

He said: “Our focus is on driving on for Caley Thistle.

“You never know – Dumbarton might now show the same kind of fight that we have, that siege mentality, the feeling like the world is against you.

“If they come through the other side of it, they can also be a force to be reckoned with in this division. Even with the 15-point deduction, they’re not too far behind.

“But we’re just focused on building on what we’ve been doing here at Caley Thistle. We’re looking up rather than down.

“We are looking forward to Saturday. It’s another challenge. They have also got a number of injuries, maybe less so than we do right now.

“When you get back-to-back wins, as Cove proved recently, it gives you a lot of confidence and a real boost.”

Coaches giving extra time for cause

Former Dunfermline star Jack says the experienced “spine” of Danny Devine, Charlie Gilmour and Billy Mckay is helping the younger players at Caley Thistle flourish.

He told the Press and Journal how all the coaches are putting in the hours to ensure the squad have the best chance of success in their bid to stay up.

He said: “I’ve been at the club for the last six years as head of youth, and when we were asked to lend a hand, it was all hands to the pump.

“Charlie approached me and I said I’d help as much as I possibly can. So that’s when the team was put together with Scott in charge, Billy, myself, Gordie Nicolson.

“It was all systems go, but I am thoroughly enjoying it.

“Scott has got a great reputation as a coach. I’ve seen that close hand, and I’m absolutely delighted for him, and I’ll back him all the way. I hope the club thrives under him – and I’m sure it will.

“He’s got fantastic ideas, is full of enthusiasm and is putting in so much work – himself and Billy – and the rewards are there.

“We knew it was going to be lots of hours, but we want to help this club survive, so we’re all playing our part: extra hours, taking extra teams, all contributing, and that’s the way it has to be at the moment.

“The coaches all the way down, right down to Arthur Jack, head of children, and the coaches involved there, they’re all pulling their weight and doing a bit extra for the football club, which is fantastic to see.”

Chance for ICT youngsters to ‘showcase’ they’ve got ‘something special’

Having seen younger players step into the first-team limelight, Jack, who praised the entire squad’s work rate throughout this season, is urging them to show they can cope in League One.

He said: “There have been so many coaches over the years that have worked with these young lads.

“From the ages of eight, all the way through, we’ve seen them, we’ve progressed them and each coach that’s worked with them has had a bit to say about them and how to do things and they’ve all developed them in different ways.

“They’ve proved over the years with all the coaches that we’ve worked with them all the way through that they’ve got something special.

“Now’s the chance to showcase it and just go and prove that they are worth the opportunity in the team, worth the jersey.

“What an opportunity it is to get some games under their belts and grow from here.

“It’s great for the academy. It’s very positive. We need to build on it.”

