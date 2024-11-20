Caley Thistle still wary of Dumbarton fightback – but coach Ross Jack focused on what ICT can do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle still wary of Dumbarton fightback – but coach Ross Jack focused on what ICT can do

'Dumbarton might now show the same kind of fight that we have, that siege mentality, the feeling like the world is against you.'

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle first-team coach and head of youth Ross Jack. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle first-team coach Ross Jack reckons relegation rivals Dumbarton remain a threat to ICT – despite following them into administration.

After administration was confirmed at Inverness last month, club head of youth Jack – who has managed Elgin City, Turriff United and Rothes – was asked by interim Caledonian Stadium chief executive Charlie Christie if he would also be part of a new-look coaching set up.

Administrators axed boss Duncan Ferguson, his assistant Gary Bollan and goalkeeper coach Stuart Garden.

Long-time coach Scott Kellacher became head coach, striker and captain Billy Mckay became his assistant, with Jack and senior academy coach Gordon Nicolson adding to  the first-team staff.

Since a 15-point penalty for going into administration kicked in, ICT – who had been left bottom of the table and facing automatic relegation – have been boosted by back-to-back wins over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic.

This week’s surprise news means Dumbarton have taken Caley Thistle’s place at the foot of the table due to their own administration plight and lifted Inverness up to ninth place.

Caley Thistle are now in a position which will mean a survival play-off come May, four points above the Sons, and 10 points behind in eighth-placed Annan, who are in that safe position.

Dumbarton’s Carlo Pignatiello (left) and Inverness defender James Nolan during last month’s game which the Sons won 3-1. Image: SNS.

Could Dumbarton follow ICT’s lead in reacting well to plight?

Jack believes Dumbarton might just show the same resolve he’s seen from the Highlanders in recent weeks, but is concentrating on helping get the Inverness squad set for Saturday’s trip to mid-table Queen of the South.

He said: “Our focus is on driving on for Caley Thistle.

“You never know – Dumbarton might now show the same kind of fight that we have, that siege mentality, the feeling like the world is against you.

“If they come through the other side of it, they can also be a force to be reckoned with in this division. Even with the 15-point deduction, they’re not too far behind.

“But we’re just focused on building on what we’ve been doing here at Caley Thistle. We’re looking up rather than down.

“We are looking forward to Saturday. It’s another challenge. They have also got a number of injuries, maybe less so than we do right now.

“When you get back-to-back wins, as Cove proved recently, it gives you a lot of confidence and a real boost.”

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Peter Paul

Coaches giving extra time for cause

Former Dunfermline star Jack says the experienced “spine” of Danny Devine, Charlie Gilmour and Billy Mckay is helping the younger players at Caley Thistle flourish.

He told the Press and Journal how all the coaches are putting in the hours to ensure the squad have the best chance of success in their bid to stay up.

He said: “I’ve been at the club for the last six years as head of youth, and when we were asked to lend a hand, it was all hands to the pump.

“Charlie approached me and I said I’d help as much as I possibly can. So that’s when the team was put together with Scott in charge, Billy, myself, Gordie Nicolson.

“It was all systems go, but I am thoroughly enjoying it.

“Scott has got a great reputation as a coach. I’ve seen that close hand, and I’m absolutely delighted for him, and I’ll back him all the way. I hope the club thrives under him – and I’m sure it will.

“He’s got fantastic ideas, is full of enthusiasm and is putting in so much work – himself and Billy – and the rewards are there.

“We knew it was going to be lots of hours, but we want to help this club survive, so we’re all playing our part: extra hours, taking extra teams, all contributing, and that’s the way it has to be at the moment.

“The coaches all the way down, right down to Arthur Jack, head of children, and the coaches involved there, they’re all pulling their weight and doing a bit extra for the football club, which is fantastic to see.”

Chance for ICT youngsters to ‘showcase’ they’ve got ‘something special’

Ethan Cairns goes on the attack for Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Having seen younger players step into the first-team limelight, Jack, who praised the entire squad’s work rate throughout this season, is urging them to show they can cope in League One.

He said: “There have been so many coaches over the years that have worked with these young lads.

“From the ages of eight, all the way through, we’ve seen them, we’ve progressed them and each coach that’s worked with them has had a bit to say about them and how to do things and they’ve all developed them in different ways.

“They’ve proved over the years with all the coaches that we’ve worked with them all the way through that they’ve got something special.

“Now’s the chance to showcase it and just go and prove that they are worth the opportunity in the team, worth the jersey.

“What an opportunity it is to get some games under their belts and grow from here.

“It’s great for the academy. It’s very positive. We need to build on it.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

