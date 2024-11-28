Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher eyes potential Scottish Cup windfall for administration-hit club

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher admits a “massive prize” could await the administration-hit club if they beat Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The League One rivals go head-to-head at the Balmoral Stadium this Saturday just a few weeks after ICT came from a goal down to win 2-1 there on league business.

They followed that up with a 1-0 league victory over Alloa Athletic before seeing last week’s game at Queen of the South called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Making it through to the fourth round of the competition could offer a major financial boost for Caley Thistle.

Last year’s figures show exiting the cup in round three gave clubs £9,500, but going out in the fourth round was worth £19,500.

Buckie Thistle earned a reported £200,000 for drawing Celtic last season in a televised fourth-round tie they lost 5-0.

‘We know what’s at stake if we win’

Kellacher, who was a first-team coach when ICT lifted the Scottish Cup in 2015, said: “The players will be told what they’re told every week. We approach the game as we would in any other game.

“We want to create that winning mentality at the club. But we do know, if we can get the result, what maybe lies ahead in the cup. It could be massive for the football club.

“It could be really important.

“We’ve got to focus on Saturday as we know how hard a game it is going to be, but we know what we can get and what’s at stake if you do manage to win the game.

“Cove will be saying the same.

“If one of us can win it, we’re hoping for a big tie where we can get a good bit of money in to really help the club.”

‘Incredible memories’ in Scottish Cup

From beating Celtic and Hearts away from home when they were a First Division side, being runners-up in 2023, as well as losing three semis in 2003, 2004 and 2019, Caley Thistle have been big Scottish Cup hitters.

Kellacher, who has worked for ICT in various roles from youth development to the manager over 20 years, explained what the competition means to him.

He said: “It means more than ever. I’ve experienced it and it is probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.

“It was an incredible journey we went on (to win it in 2015) and we’ve been to quite a few semi-finals over the years.

“We have a real love affair with the Scottish Cup, some incredible memories, and it is important we try to keep that going and create some more.

“Everything means the world to me with this club, whether it is the league or the cups. I really want to do well no matter what we’re playing in.”

A knee injury is expected to keep defender Jake Davidson out for a sustained period, but midfielder Keith Bray is back in contention after a shoulder injury. Bray scored in that recent win at Cove along with Adam Mackinnon.

Dundee loanee midfielder Charlie Reilly, who has just played once for ICT in October, is still several weeks away from recovering from his hamstring injury.

