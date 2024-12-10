Caley Thistle cult heroes: Jim Calder – The goalkeeping ‘character’ who sat on crossbar during game, then became ‘go ballistic’ legend v Celtic

Anyone who watched Jim Calder play for Caley Thistle would know why he says: “I didn’t call myself a goalkeeper – I called myself an entertainer!”

The former Inverness Thistle and then Caley Thistle No.1 fits the “bit of a character” billing to a tee.

While he frequently interacted with fans with a smile on his face, Calder often made acrobatic saves and was a hugely capable keeper – a main man in Caley Thistle’s push up to the Premiership from the old Third Division.

Calder’s shock Caley Thistle signing call on golf course – as he admits he was non-plussed over merger

Calder – a striker in his youth before injury put paid to his outfield dreams – and Steven “Biscuits” MacDonald were the only two Thistle players who moved to the merged Caley Thistle in 1994.

The Caledonian-heavy new club didn’t bother Grantown-born goalie Calder, however.

He said: “The merger at the time didn’t really bother me because I’m not from Inverness. I’m quite partial to being an Inverness Thistle fan now – but that was because I played for them.

“I never ever followed Highland League football until I actually started to play there.”

The last Highland League table featuring the two Inverness sides had Caley finishing as runners-up to Huntly… and Thistle away down in 15th spot.

Former USSR international star Sergei Baltacha, who had moved from St Johnstone to Caley, became the first boss of the merged club, and Calder admits he was not really expecting to be the manager’s choice for one of Caley Thistle’s first keepers.

Calder, who worked (and still does) as a builder, said: “Caley were a better team than Inverness Thistle. They had far better players – no disrespect to the players that were there. The league table doesn’t lie.

“It was a bit surreal for a start. I actually got the phone call from Sergei when I was on the golf course. He asked if I would come through.

“So that was it. It was basically out of the blue, me joining Caley Thistle – I didn’t expect it.

“I think they only took me over because they needed three goalkeepers. It was then they started having reserve goalkeepers on the bench, and they needed a goalkeeper for the North Caledonian Reserve League.

“The other two goalkeepers were Mark McRitchie and Robin Gray.

“I was normally just sat on the bench for the first year and I think I played about seven games in the first season, so it was nothing to write home about.”

Boredom led to famous ‘crossbar moment’

You can’t speak about Jim Calder’s pre-Caley Thistle days without talking about the time he perched himself on his crossbar during a match.

He added: “That was a game for Inverness Thistle against Forres Mechanics in the Highland League at Jags’ Kingsmills Park. And I had absolutely nothing to do.

“The game ended up 8-1. I get bored very easily as my wife would tell you, but even football-wise.

“I just wanted to start wandering during the game. The ball was never coming my way.

“Their goal was actually a penalty. I still go on to Mike Noble about giving away the penalty, but it was just one of these things.

“So, yeah, I sat on the crossbar – and it’s a story which has followed me ever since!”

Calder added: “I didn’t call myself a goalkeeper, I called myself an entertainer – especially in the lower leagues. It got a wee bit more serious once it went full-time.

“As the boys went full-time, it got more serious.

“I was only part-time – it was their livelihood.”

Baltacha steered Caley Thistle to sixth spot

This new Caley Thistle finished sixth in Division Three in their first Scottish League season, with former Highland Club Ross County – accepted into the SFL at the same time – third, behind champions Forfar Athletic and runners-up Montrose.

Boss Baltacha was replaced in the summer of 1995 with ex-Huntly boss Steve “Pele” Paterson, who supercharged Caley Thistle.

Paterson made Calder an integral part of his team.

Calder said: “I think Sergei maybe had different ideas to the board and they kind of parted company after a while – his way of playing was just totally different to what Scottish football was all about.

“When Steve came in, I didn’t know what his thoughts would be – I’d only signed a one-year contract!

“We had a weekend away in Aberdeen and Stevie spoke to me.

“He says: ‘You haven’t signed yet. We need to get you signed up.'”

Jim Calder: From ‘hated’ to player of the season

Year two became breakthrough term for Calder as he grabbed the chance to become the first-choice under Paterson.

While he had the backing of the boss, he had work to do to win over the Caley Thistle supporters.

He explained: “Being an ex-Thistle player playing at Caley Park, I wasn’t liked. They didn’t take to me from the start.

“The Caley fans knew I used to give them as much stick as they gave me. But, within two years, they’d voted me supporters’ player of the year.

“I’ve spoken to a few of them over the years. They say: ‘We used to hate you.’

Calder would ‘have taken a 3-0 defeat’ at Celtic on famous night

Calder, now 64, will also forever be remembered for his role in the “go ballistic” Caley Jags team who beat John Barnes’ Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup in February 2000 before losing to Aberdeen after a replay in the fourth round.

Barry Wilson’s goal put ICT ahead after 16 minutes against the Hoops, but Mark Burchill levelled the tie just a minute later.

Bobby Mann’s effort then diverted off Lubomir Moravcik, though, as the story began to really unfold, and Pele’s team led 2-1 at half-time.

Paul Sheerin’s second half penalty was the icing on the cake of one of Scottish football’s biggest upsets.

Calder explained how he’d have signed up for a respectable defeat before a ball was kicked at Parkhead.

He said: “When I stepped on to the pitch that night, I’d have taken a 3-0 defeat and a decent performance from us.

“I thought: ‘If I lose three goals tonight, I’ll be happy’. How many teams have gone to Parkhead and got thrashed?

“The way the guys played that night was brilliant. I remember BBC Scotland’s Chick Young saying you would never know who was the Premier League team with the way we were passing the ball about.

“For my part, I made a few good saves – according to Chick, I should have been man of the match, but it went to Charlie Christie.

“The guys from Sky Sports picked him. I think it was (ex-Celtic star) Davie Provan.

“Me, being a Rangers fan, I was never going to win it at Celtic Park.”

ICTFC became globally recognised for Parkhead exploits – while staunch father-in-law was riveted

Becoming overnight sensations took a bit of getting used to for Calder after the iconic victory, but he is proud to have been part of it nonetheless.

He said: “The Celtic game comes to the fore mainly on anniversaries.

“With the club winning the Scottish Cup in 2015, that goes to the front in terms of achievement.

“(But) beating Celtic really did put Inverness on the map – I was getting letters and phone calls from abroad!

“We had relations in South Africa that had visited us at Christmas time. They phoned over to say that they just saw it.

“The TV cameras came to the house, and they spoke to my wife Evelyn and kids James and Hayley. Our relatives said: ‘Oh, we saw you on television over in South Africa’.

“That game gives you an insight into what the very top players have to put up with every week. That was our kind of 15 minutes in the spotlight.

“But listen, it was great. I remember going for a bar lunch, and a guy said: ‘This one’s on me’. I said: ‘If had I known that I’d have ordered steak!’

“It’s amazing what a win over Celtic can get you.

“My father-in-law was frightened – he listened to the game on the radio at his house in Nethy Bridge, and my mother-in-law said he never moved one inch until the final minute.

“My wife’s from Glasgow and the family are staunch Rangers fans…”

Calder bowed out on Caley Thistle in 2002

Calder will forever be grateful to have accepted the call from Baltacha, opening the door to many memorable moments, with the Third Division title in 1996-1997 followed two years later by following champions Livingston from the old Division Two into the First Division.

The shot-stopper, who made 196 Caley Thistle appearances overall, played for ICT for three more years until 2002, and said: ” I was 42. Pele was still there.

“I wasn’t getting past it, but the standard was getting higher and higher. We were in the First Division by this point, which is now the Championship.

“Nicky Walker was in and Steve also brought in Mark Brown.

“If I’d known that, I probably wouldn’t have signed another contract as I was more or less just sitting on the bench.

“In my first year, I played seven games, and I think I played seven games in my final year.

“I had eight years, overall, at Caley Thistle and six of them were good.”

