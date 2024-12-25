Is old ‘real togetherness’ between Caley Thistle and their fans on way back?

Caley Thistle’s player-assistant boss Billy Mckay says he has felt a reconnection with fans of the club after what was a summer of chaos.

Relegation from the Championship, followed by an ill-fated plan to train at Kelty Hearts’ facilities in Fife, poor communication with out-of-contract players and a failed, unpopular takeover bid left ICT supporters baffled, bemused and angry.

In March, serious financial issues meant the Highlanders plunged into administration.

Since then, Mckay has been assisting head coach Scott Kellacher after administrators axed previous boss Duncan Ferguson, his number two Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Despite a 15-point penalty due to their financial plight, an upturn in form in the third tier, as well as Dumbarton also entering administration, means Inverness now look to have a good chance of surviving a second consecutive relegation in the new year.

They sit ninth, just eight points off eighth-placed Annan Athletic – and automatic safety – with a game in hand.

Alongside their on-field efforts, Kellacher, Mckay and the Caley Thistle players, as well as the club’s hierarchy, have made themselves accessible to fans, with plenty of open events – many coming via the efforts of the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust and held at the Caledonian Stadium’s revamped Bar 94 – helping heal the division from the summer’s problems.

Record-scorer Mckay, who has had multiple spells in Inverness, reckons everyone around the club has been reforging the old “real togetherness” around Caley Thistle.

Mckay said: “It has made a difference – and I can feel it.

“We can all really feel it. We had a lot of fan interaction last week in particular with appearances at events, kids’ parties and calendar signing.

“All the feedback I’ve had from the fans has been really positive and that’s something we have to continue.

“When I was first at this club, 12 or 13 years ago, it felt like there was a real togetherness and we have got to get back to that.

“We’ve had a kind of reset as a club, and we all need to push forward in one direction.”

Fans can get on board to back ICTFC

This Saturday’s home League One fixture against Cove Rangers is boosted by the ICT Supporters’ Trust link-up with bus operator Stagecoach, who have added an extra service to take fans to and from the Caledonian Stadium.

The new service leaves Inverness bus station at 1pm, and returns to town at 6pm.

Mckay: Fans made to feel welcome

Mckay thinks all efforts to strengthen the bond with supporters can help safeguard imperilled Caley Thistle‘s future, adding: “It is good to have the fans down interacting before the game and not just shooting straight home after the game.

“Even after we lost at home to Arbroath recently, there were still fans there having a chat with us, talking about the game. It’s great – that’s the way it should be.

“I’ve had a few experiences lately with Highland League clubs and they do it very well – after the game both teams come together.

“We might not get that in this league. But it is good that players are not just seen from a distance, but can interact with the fans.

“It can provide future fans for the club.”



