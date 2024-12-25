Is old ‘real togetherness’ between Caley Thistle and their fans on way back?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Is old ‘real togetherness’ between Caley Thistle and their fans on way back?

Inverness player-assistant manager Billy Mckay thinks Inverness and their fans have reconnected - and he wants 'to get back to' the relationship of '12 or 13 years ago'.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay applauds the fans.
Inverness assistant player-manager Billy Mckay. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle’s player-assistant boss Billy Mckay says he has felt a reconnection with fans of the club after what was a summer of chaos.

Relegation from the Championship, followed by an ill-fated plan to train at Kelty Hearts’ facilities in Fife, poor communication with out-of-contract players and a failed, unpopular takeover bid left ICT supporters baffled, bemused and angry.

In March, serious financial issues meant the Highlanders plunged into administration.

Since then, Mckay has been assisting head coach Scott Kellacher after administrators axed previous boss Duncan Ferguson, his number two Gary Bollan and keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Despite a 15-point penalty due to their financial plight, an upturn in form in the third tier, as well as Dumbarton also entering administration, means Inverness now look to have a good chance of surviving a second consecutive relegation in the new year.

They sit ninth, just eight points off eighth-placed Annan Athletic – and automatic safety – with a game in hand.

Alongside their on-field efforts, Kellacher, Mckay and the Caley Thistle players, as well as the club’s hierarchy, have made themselves accessible to fans, with plenty of open events – many coming via the efforts of the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust and held at the Caledonian Stadium’s revamped Bar 94 – helping heal the division from the summer’s problems.

Record-scorer Mckay, who has had multiple spells in Inverness, reckons everyone around the club has been reforging the old “real togetherness” around Caley Thistle.

Billy Mckay in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mckay said: “It has made a difference – and I can feel it.

“We can all really feel it. We had a lot of fan interaction last week in particular with appearances at events, kids’ parties and calendar signing.

“All the feedback I’ve had from the fans has been really positive and that’s something we have to continue.

“When I was first at this club, 12 or 13 years ago, it felt like there was a real togetherness and we have got to get back to that.

“We’ve had a kind of reset as a club, and we all need to push forward in one direction.”

Fans can get on board to back ICTFC

This Saturday’s home League One fixture against Cove Rangers is boosted by the ICT Supporters’ Trust link-up with bus operator Stagecoach, who have added an extra service to take fans to and from the Caledonian Stadium.

The new service leaves Inverness bus station at 1pm, and returns to town at 6pm.

Mike Macmillan, of Stagecoach, launching the new journeys with ICT manager Scott Kellacher and the playing squad at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.

Mckay: Fans made to feel welcome

Mckay thinks all efforts to strengthen the bond with supporters can help safeguard imperilled Caley Thistle‘s future, adding: “It is good to have the fans down interacting before the game and not just shooting straight home after the game.

“Even after we lost at home to Arbroath recently, there were still fans there having a chat with us, talking about the game. It’s great – that’s the way it should be.

“I’ve had a few experiences lately with Highland League clubs and they do it very well – after the game both teams come together.

“We might not get that in this league. But it is good that players are not just seen from a distance, but can interact with the fans.

“It can provide future fans for the club.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation