Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon impressed with Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon impressed with Aberdeen duo Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart

The former Ross County midfielder, 21, hopes his new team-mates can help improve his own game.

By Paul Chalk
Adam Mackinnon scores for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen, on November 8, 2024.
Inverness midfielder Adam Mackinnon scoring against Cove Rangers in November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adam Mackinnon reckons the arrival of two Aberdeen starlets to Caley Thistle can allow him to flourish further as a player.

The 21-year-old former Ross County midfielder is enjoying an impressive season with the Caley Jags with three goals in 22 appearances.

His side will be without a game this weekend after Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Annan Athletic was called off after Galabank failed a Friday pitch inspection.

The fixture has been rescheduled for next Saturday (January 18).

Administration-hit Inverness brought in 18-year-olds, striker Alfie Bavidge and midfielder Alfie Stewart on loan from Aberdeen, ahead of last weekend’s 2-0 home win against Dumbarton with with Bavidge netting on his ICT debut.

Bavidge had been on loan with Championship promotion-chasers Ayr United, having been at League One Kelty Hearts last season.

Caley Thistle's loanees from Aberdeen, Alfie Stewart, left, and Alfie Bavidge
Caley Thistle’s loanees from Aberdeen, Alfie Stewart and Alfie Bavidge. Image: Courtesy of ICTFC

‘You can tell quality’ of Dons pairing

Mackinnon, who was a loanee at Montrose from Ross County during the 2023-24 campaign, is enjoying having the Dons teenagers as team-mates until May.

He said: “You can tell they’ve got quality from coming through at Aberdeen, and they have settled in well. Hopefully they can do well for us.

“It is a learning curve for me, and there are things that the gaffer wants me to do that I probably wasn’t doing as much when I first came in.

“You’ll get that everywhere you go. Different people see different things, so I suppose it’s just about adding to my game and improving as a player.”

Looking to add to his goal tally

Mackinnon was pleased to play his part in last week’s crucial win against Dumbarton,  having been involved in the build-up for the goals scored by Bavidge and Charlie Gilmour.

He said: “I need to add more goals and assists to my game, so it was good to be involved with both of the goals last week.

“Having joined the club, it’s different to going out on loan, but I’ve loved every minute.

“Hopefully I can continue to play in every game if I can keep up my level of performances.”

Mackinnon seeking more killer goals

While Mackinnon has been impressed by Caley Thistle coming from behind to record wins against Cove Rangers and Montrose this term, he wants a cutting edge when they get their noses in front.

He added: “One of the big things this season for us, when we’ve gone ahead, we haven’t really killed games off.

“We need to get that one or two goal lead, but we need to be a bit more relentless too.

“There have been two or three games where we’ve won in the last minute of the game, and that shows the belief that we have to keep going until the end.”

The League One match between Cove and Montrose at Balmoral Stadium was also among the SPFL games to be called off following Friday pitch inspections.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation