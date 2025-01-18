Keith Bray on emulating Adam Mackinnon’s journey from Lewis village of Tong to Caley Thistle first-team

Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray is savouring the opportunity to live his footballing dream – which started in the small village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis.

The village, which sits around four miles from Stornoway, has a population of just over 500 people.

But, remarkably, Bray is joined in lining up for Caley Thistle by another Tong native in midfielder Adam Mackinnon.

At 18, Bray is three years younger than Mackinnon, who came through the youth ranks at Ross County before joining Caley Jags in the summer.

Following a loan spell in League Two with Elgin City last season, Bray has made strides into the Inverness first-team this term, with 20 appearances to his name.

That gives Bray a huge sense of pride, as he reflects on where it all began for him and Mackinnon.

Bray said: “It’s weird how the world works – we were in the same primary school, and the same secondary school.

“He was always at Ross County, so I never thought it would happen. But it is quite nice we are both on the same pitch.

“We were never on the same pitch back in Stornoway… and we are now in the same team.

“He was always a couple of age groups ahead.

“Everyone was on one-year contracts, so it was about getting them, and then looking to get the pro contracts.

“I looked up to him and other boys on the island and wanting to be that as well.”

Pathway for Lewis players to make strides in game

As a youth player, Bray was on the books of Stornoway Athletic – whose senior side won last year’s Lewis and Harris League – when he was spotted by Caley Thistle around six years ago.

Bray is among several Lewis-born players to have made their name in senior football in recent times – along with Mackinnon, Ross County’s Andrew Macleod and Nairn County forward Matthew Wright (who also came through at the Staggies).

From gracing Stornoway’s Goathill Park, Bray is savouring the opportunity he has..

He added: “I played for Stornoway Athletic – even though I was from Tong.

“My brother and all my family played for them, too.

“Even though it’s a small place, there have been a lot of good footballers who have come from Stornoway.

“There are a few boys in the Highland League who were at Ross County before.

“There was always a pathway, and it’s becoming more prominent now for the younger boys.

“I signed as a youth player when I was 12 or 13, still based in Stornoway.

“I moved over here (the mainland) on my own when I was 16, so I have been here for just over two-and-a-half years now.”

Endless journeys over the Minch have paid off

Bray is also thrilled to repay the dedication of his family, who took him on the two-and-a-half-hour ferry crossing to Ullapool on a weekly basis, before travelling a further hour to reach Inverness.

The teenager added: “It was always a goal for me – hence why I travelled six hours each week to play football. I always wanted to eventually move away, which I have done. That was always the main goal.

“My family helped me so much, travelling back and forth all the time, and paying for travel and hotels non-stop. I try not to think about it too much.

“It’s a lot nicer I don’t have to travel, but the main thing is that all that travelling, and time on the ferry, has paid off now.”

Teenager enjoying run in Caley Jags side

Bray is hoping to rack up a fourth successive start when Caley Thistle make the trip to Annan Athletic in League One today.

The Galabank outfit are in eighth place, seven points ahead of the Highlanders at present, making it a crucial fixture.

Bray, who netted a memorable winner in a 2-1 triumph over Cove Rangers in November, hopes to continue his momentum in Scott Kellacher’s side.

Bray added: “I’m loving it. No matter where I play, it doesn’t bother me. As long as I’m playing – that’s the main thing.

“The goal at Cove was a really nice feeling, and hopefully there are more of them come soon. I’m really enjoying my football.

“Even though I’m quite young, I’ve had a bit of experience from last season.

“I’m trying to establish myself in senior football, that’s the main thing this season.”