SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round

Elgin City are into the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy – after a thoroughly impressive showing to defeat Peterhead 4-0 at Balmoor.

A superb curling striking from Russell Dingwall got the League Two visitors started in Aberdeenshire, with top-scorer Kane Hester getting his goal before the interval in an exciting and often end-to-end first period where City’s supremacy in midfield told.

As League One Peterhead struggled to make any headway after the break, a header from Dylan Lawrence and then a low finish from Angus Mailer added the gloss for the well-organised and ultimately comfortable Moray men.

Both sides looking to keep up positive signs

Peterhead went into Saturday’s game off the back of a morale-boosting first League One win of the season last weekend (3-1 against Kelty Hearts).

Robbie McGale (dislocated shoulder), Aberdeen loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie (cup tied) and Ryan Dow (Achilles) were unavailable for the Elgin cup clash, while two of their 20 summer signings, Loran Venrooy and Enock Walusimbi, are still awaiting work permits.

A first competitive clash with Elgin since Peterhead won League Two to get promoted in 2019 did see the Blue Toon start three players, in Conor O’Keefe – fresh off his brace-completing 40-yard peach against Kelty – Andy McDonald and David Wilson, who have previously turned out for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Elgin were without skipper Matthew Cooper due to a knee problem in the wake of their 3-3 League Two draw with Stenhousemuir last Saturday.

The Ochilview draw meant Elgin arrived at Balmoor with just one defeat in eight outings – including their Challenge Cup wins over Dundee United B and Stenny.

However, ahead of kick-off, Gavin Price may have been aware of a stat which revealed Elgin had lost all seven prior competitive meetings with the Blue Toon during his tenure.

Elgin score twice in chance-packed first half

Price’s men got off to a good start in what became an at-times-breathless opening period.

On nine minutes, a ball across the Peterhead area initially looked destined to miss everyone, but found Russell Dingwall. He cut inside and curled a left-footed shot perfectly into the far top corner, giving Sandy Wood in the Blue Toon goal no chance.

Peterhead continued to look vulnerable conceding again in the minutes after the opener and, although they steadied the ship, they didn’t threaten an equaliser until 19 minutes. O’Keefe looked to have hesitated too long as he danced his way along the Elgin six-yard line, but then got a shot away which Daniel Hoban raced out towards to turn it on to the post. Keeper Hoban then also blocked Jack Wilkie’s close-range effort on the rebound.

Four minutes later, after a misplaced Dingwall pass in midfield and good interplay between Wilkie and O’Keefe down the left, Wilkie was denied by Hoban again, with the keeper turning the left-back’s low cross-goal effort round the post for a corner.

From Paul Dixon’s delivery, Jason Brown’s downward header was close enough to Hoban to collect the ball.

Up the other end, Lewis Nicolson’s attempt to finish into an open goal – after Wood punched clear but was left out of position – was hooked off the line as Brown turned his attentions back to defending.

On 29 minutes, Wood made a smart low stop after Angus Mailer’s cute pass sent Elgin star man Kane Hester clean through.

Elgin scored their second on 35 minutes, though. Lawrence nipping in to intercept a pass heading for a flat-footed Dixon, before playing in Hester to clip beyond a helpless Wood.

Peterhead struggle to create

At half-time, Peterhead sent on Chris Kisuka and Jordon Brown to replace Dixon and Prince Asare – as Jim McInally rejigged things in the hope they could turn the tide in a midfield battle which was won by Elgin’s Dingwall, Mailer and Brian Cameron in the opening period.

However, Elgin threatened a third soon after the restart and – but for a close-range save from Wood – Hester would have had his second of the afternoon.

With Elgin now sitting in and happy to counter on their hosts, the frontman found his next opening on the break on the hour mark, but was timid with this attempt and Wood smothered the ball.

On 69 minutes, it was 3-0. Nicolson burst into the Blue Toon box on the left. His shot looped off goalie Wood, but, when the ball dropped, Dylan Lawrence was on hand to nod it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Things only looked like getting worse for Peterhead, who were struggling to create anything themselves, and Wood denied Hester twice more on the 72-minute mark.

Substitute Danny Strachan firing high and wide from just outside the box with 10 minutes to go was the height of the Blue Toon’s attacking contribution in the second half.

And, with five minutes to play, Mailer slotted home through a sea of bodies for number four as dominant Elgin strolled their way into the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round.

Both sides return to league business next week – Elgin host Annan at Borough Briggs, while Peterhead visit Dunfermline at East End Park.