SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 24, 2022, 4:49 pm
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.

Elgin City are into the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy – after a thoroughly impressive showing to defeat Peterhead 4-0 at Balmoor.

A superb curling striking from Russell Dingwall got the League Two visitors started in Aberdeenshire, with top-scorer Kane Hester getting his goal before the interval in an exciting and often end-to-end first period where City’s supremacy in midfield told.

As League One Peterhead struggled to make any headway after the break, a header from Dylan Lawrence and then a low finish from Angus Mailer added the gloss for the well-organised and ultimately comfortable Moray men.

Both sides looking to keep up positive signs

Peterhead went into Saturday’s game off the back of a morale-boosting first League One win of the season last weekend (3-1 against Kelty Hearts).

Robbie McGale (dislocated shoulder), Aberdeen loan goalkeeper Tom Ritchie (cup tied) and Ryan Dow (Achilles) were unavailable for the Elgin cup clash, while two of their 20 summer signings, Loran Venrooy and Enock Walusimbi, are still awaiting work permits.

A first competitive clash with Elgin since Peterhead won League Two to get promoted in 2019 did see the Blue Toon start three players, in Conor O’Keefe – fresh off his brace-completing 40-yard peach against Kelty – Andy McDonald and David Wilson, who have previously turned out for the visitors.

Conor O’Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O’Keefe is a former Elgin player.

Meanwhile, Elgin were without skipper Matthew Cooper due to a knee problem in the wake of their 3-3 League Two draw with Stenhousemuir last Saturday.

The Ochilview draw meant Elgin arrived at Balmoor with just one defeat in eight outings – including their Challenge Cup wins over Dundee United B and Stenny.

However, ahead of kick-off, Gavin Price may have been aware of a stat which revealed Elgin had lost all seven prior competitive meetings with the Blue Toon during his tenure.

Elgin score twice in chance-packed first half

Price’s men got off to a good start in what became an at-times-breathless opening period.

On nine minutes, a ball across the Peterhead area initially looked destined to miss everyone, but found Russell Dingwall. He cut inside and curled a left-footed shot perfectly into the far top corner, giving Sandy Wood in the Blue Toon goal no chance.

Peterhead continued to look vulnerable conceding again in the minutes after the opener and, although they steadied the ship, they didn’t threaten an equaliser until 19 minutes. O’Keefe looked to have hesitated too long as he danced his way along the Elgin six-yard line, but then got a shot away which Daniel Hoban raced out towards to turn it on to the post. Keeper Hoban then also blocked Jack Wilkie’s close-range effort on the rebound.

Four minutes later, after a misplaced Dingwall pass in midfield and good interplay between Wilkie and O’Keefe down the left, Wilkie was denied by Hoban again, with the keeper turning the left-back’s low cross-goal effort round the post for a corner.

From Paul Dixon’s delivery, Jason Brown’s downward header was close enough to Hoban to collect the ball.

Up the other end, Lewis Nicolson’s attempt to finish into an open goal – after Wood punched clear but was left out of position – was hooked off the line as Brown turned his attentions back to defending.

On 29 minutes, Wood made a smart low stop after Angus Mailer’s cute pass sent Elgin star man Kane Hester clean through.

Elgin scored their second on 35 minutes, though. Lawrence nipping in to intercept a pass heading for a flat-footed Dixon, before playing in Hester to clip beyond a helpless Wood.

Peterhead struggle to create

At half-time, Peterhead sent on Chris Kisuka and Jordon Brown to replace Dixon and Prince Asare – as Jim McInally rejigged things in the hope they could turn the tide in a midfield battle which was won by Elgin’s Dingwall, Mailer and Brian Cameron in the opening period.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

However, Elgin threatened a third soon after the restart and – but for a close-range save from Wood – Hester would have had his second of the afternoon.

With Elgin now sitting in and happy to counter on their hosts, the frontman found his next opening on the break on the hour mark, but was timid with this attempt and Wood smothered the ball.

On 69 minutes, it was 3-0. Nicolson burst into the Blue Toon box on the left. His shot looped off goalie Wood, but, when the ball dropped, Dylan Lawrence was on hand to nod it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Things only looked like getting worse for Peterhead, who were struggling to create anything themselves, and Wood denied Hester twice more on the 72-minute mark.

Substitute Danny Strachan firing high and wide from just outside the box with 10 minutes to go was the height of the Blue Toon’s attacking contribution in the second half.

And, with five minutes to play, Mailer slotted home through a sea of bodies for number four as dominant Elgin strolled their way into the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round.

Both sides return to league business next week – Elgin host Annan at Borough Briggs, while Peterhead visit Dunfermline at East End Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Twenty new arrivals at Peterhead but Jim McInally hopes to add one more
Conor O'Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O'Keefe is a former Elgin player.
Peterhead winger Conor O’Keefe: Manager wants wonder goals all the time now
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
0
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.
Peterhead 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Wonder goal from Conor O'Keefe earns Blue Toon a welcome…
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run
Post Thumbnail
Peterhead make Dutch forward Loran Venrooy 20th summer signing
Ryan Dow, right, in action for Peterhead. Photos by Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Ryan Dow preaches positivity during poor run
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action.
Peterhead: Jim McInally awaits news on Andy McCarthy scan as Blue Toon seek answers…
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks