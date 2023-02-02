Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack MacIver hopes to use the platform of a move to Peterhead as a springboard back to full-time football.

MacIver joined the Blue Toon on loan from Highland League side Formartine United this week and felt it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

The midfielder was let go by Aberdeen last summer and alongside Tyler Mykyta and Mark Gallagher, signed for Formartine.

After half a campaign in the Highland League, he came to the attention of Peterhead and manager David Robertson, with a deal done to take him to Balmoor until the end of the season.

He hopes to use it as a shop window and points to the example of Kieran Shanks, who also dropped down to the Highland League after leaving the Dons and also signed for Peterhead last month.

“That was always in my mind, to get back into full-time football,” said MacIver. “Going to Peterhead, there’s always a chance if I do well that I can get back up.

“There’s a lot more people watching games and there’s a chance to impress. After speaking to the manager, he sounds like he’s going to give me a chance. Hopefully, I can take it.

“I’ve known Kieran for a long time. We went to the same school at Hazelhead and came through at Aberdeen together.

“It just shows that if you get released, that’s not it done. Kieran went to Locos, had a good season and got back in at a Championship side.

“He’s now at Peterhead and scoring again, so it shows if you’re committed and really want it, you can make it happen.”

Spell with Huntly

MacIver credits playing in the Highland League as a great learning experience, after leaving Aberdeen.

He had a loan spell with Huntly last season before making the permanent switch to Pitmedden.

“When I got told I was getting released, I was probably like 95 per cent of boys,” he added. “I was upset and didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Going on trial at various clubs didn’t work out. Going to Formartine, the standard of football is a lot different to what I was used to but it was really good.

“Some people might think it’s easy but there’s a lot of ex full-time players in the league and well-drilled, competitive teams.

“There’s experienced players in the Formartine that have been there for many years. You learn from them.”

The onus now is on helping Peterhead survive in League One, given their plight at the bottom of the table.

“That will be the aim,” said MacIver. “I’ve just joined so I’ve not had too many chats with the manager and assistant manager, but it’s common sense that the main aim has to be to stay in League One.

“I’m an attacking player and I like to make things happen. I like to think I can make passes not many other players can see and finishing is one of my key strengths.”