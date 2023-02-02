Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return

By Jamie Durent
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 12:24 pm
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith

Jack MacIver hopes to use the platform of a move to Peterhead as a springboard back to full-time football.

MacIver joined the Blue Toon on loan from Highland League side Formartine United this week and felt it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

The midfielder was let go by Aberdeen last summer and alongside Tyler Mykyta and Mark Gallagher, signed for Formartine.

After half a campaign in the Highland League, he came to the attention of Peterhead and manager David Robertson, with a deal done to take him to Balmoor until the end of the season.

He hopes to use it as a shop window and points to the example of Kieran Shanks, who also dropped down to the Highland League after leaving the Dons and also signed for Peterhead last month.

“That was always in my mind, to get back into full-time football,” said MacIver. “Going to Peterhead, there’s always a chance if I do well that I can get back up.

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks gets away from Aaron Comrie. Image: Duncan Brown

“There’s a lot more people watching games and there’s a chance to impress. After speaking to the manager, he sounds like he’s going to give me a chance. Hopefully, I can take it.

“I’ve known Kieran for a long time. We went to the same school at Hazelhead and came through at Aberdeen together.

“It just shows that if you get released, that’s not it done. Kieran went to Locos, had a good season and got back in at a Championship side.

“He’s now at Peterhead and scoring again, so it shows if you’re committed and really want it, you can make it happen.”

Spell with Huntly

MacIver credits playing in the Highland League as a great learning experience, after leaving Aberdeen.

He had a loan spell with Huntly last season before making the permanent switch to Pitmedden.

Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith

“When I got told I was getting released, I was probably like 95 per cent of boys,” he added. “I was upset and didn’t know what was going to happen.

“Going on trial at various clubs didn’t work out. Going to Formartine, the standard of football is a lot different to what I was used to but it was really good.

“Some people might think it’s easy but there’s a lot of ex full-time players in the league and well-drilled, competitive teams.

“There’s experienced players in the Formartine that have been there for many years. You learn from them.”

The onus now is on helping Peterhead survive in League One, given their plight at the bottom of the table.

“That will be the aim,” said MacIver. “I’ve just joined so I’ve not had too many chats with the manager and assistant manager, but it’s common sense that the main aim has to be to stay in League One.

“I’m an attacking player and I like to make things happen. I like to think I can make passes not many other players can see and finishing is one of my key strengths.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers…
New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick
Peterhead: David Robertson pleased with 'hunger' of new boys Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson reveals challenges of signing local players
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson puts on extra training sessions to help survival bid
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead cannot lose more ground on Clyde, says manager Robertson
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
7
The High Court in Edinburgh
‘I thought it was cash, not crack’: Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
8
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Jane Davey has died following a collision on Monday afternoon. Image: Police Scotland.
A cyclist has died following a collision on a Highland road
Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC
'You have the ideal body': Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments…
The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October
Andrew Innes has admitted killing Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Prosecution case ends in Aberdeen University graduate's murder trial
Referee Grant Irvine consults the VAR monitor before sending off Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. robots in whisky-making feature Picture shows; New automated cask filling system. n/a. Supplied by Kigtek Date; 20/01/2023
Increasingly robotic world of whisky-making still needs human touch
Angus MacNeil MP
Roads and culture projects in the Western Isles miss out on £68 million Levelling…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brooks Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
Vengaboys pump up the crowd at MacMoray. Photo: Jasperimage
Cascada, B*Witched, Vengaboys: How MacMoray organisers pulled together this year's mega line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented