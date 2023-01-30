Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have signed Formartine United attacker Jack MacIver on loan for the rest of the season.

MacIver joined Formartine in August, after spending his youth career at Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan with Huntly, and had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday last year.

He was released by the Dons in the summer however, after being unable to make the breakthrough at Pittodrie.

MacIver will now spend the remainder of the campaign with David Robertson’s Blue Toon, where he will have the opportunity to impress in League One.

He is one of three players to depart North Lodge Park, with Murray Addison joining Highland League rivals Keith on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov is also moving on, after opting to return to his homeland.

They join Jonny Smith and Joseph Wilson in departing the Pitmedden club, after the pair signed for Inverurie Locos and Keith respectively in recent days.