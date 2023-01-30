Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United

By Andy Skinner
January 30, 2023, 7:51 pm
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.

Peterhead have signed Formartine United attacker Jack MacIver on loan for the rest of the season.

MacIver joined Formartine in August, after spending his youth career at Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan with Huntly, and had a trial with Sheffield Wednesday last year.

He was released by the Dons in the summer however, after being unable to make the breakthrough at Pittodrie.

Jack MacIver, centre, training with Aberdeen first team players last season.

MacIver will now spend the remainder of the campaign with David Robertson’s Blue Toon, where he will have the opportunity to impress in League One.

He is one of three players to depart North Lodge Park, with Murray Addison joining Highland League rivals Keith on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Bulgarian midfielder Danail Dimov is also moving on, after opting to return to his homeland.

They join Jonny Smith and Joseph Wilson in departing the Pitmedden club, after the pair signed for Inverurie Locos and Keith respectively in recent days.

