Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon

By Sophie Goodwin
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.

Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks hopes he can bring goals to Balmoor Stadium, after signing from Arbroath until the end of the season.

Shanks was named in the starting XI for his Blue Toon debut on Saturday, but it ended in a 3-0 League One defeat as David Robertson’s men conceded late goals against Airdrieonians.

There were glimpses of what Shanks will offer Peterhead, especially in the second half as he drew fouls and free-kicks, while also registering a handful of shots.

Prior to joining Arbroath in 2022, Shanks, who is a product of Aberdeen FC’s youth academy, scored 30 goals in 44 appearances for Highland League side Inverurie Locos.

Since joining the Red Lichties in the summer, Shanks found the back of the net three times in 22 appearances, with two Championship goals and one in the League Cup.

The 20-year-old hopes as the games go on he can add goals to his Peterhead performances and help the Blue Toon in their bid to climb the League One table.

Kieran Shanks, right, during his spell with Inverurie Locos. Image: Scott Baxter

Shanks said: “In the first half against Airdrie, I felt like I was a wee bit off it, but in the second half, I was winning fouls and taking the team up the pitch.

“I just want to repay the gaffer for giving me the chance to come here and play – I just want to get some goals now and help the team.

“When you’ve not been playing, all you want to do is play, but it was a tough decision to leave Arbroath, because I’ve newly joined the club.

“But the best thing for me at my age is just to get game time, a run of games and score some goals – hopefully, I can show everyone at Peterhead what I can do.”

Shanks wants to be part of positive changes at Peterhead

Shanks is one of five new additions Peterhead boss Robertson has made since taking charge, and the loanee has already bought into the task at the Blue Toon.

He said: “It’s been really good so far – although Saturday’s result wasn’t the best, but we’re going to keep working and get more togetherness as a squad.

“It can be quite daunting to join a new club, but it’s exciting as well because you can help the team to move forward in the right direction.

“I hope my goals can do that and we can just really kick on for the rest of the season. We just have to look forward to the next game now (away to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday), and do well for the fans.”

