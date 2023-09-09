Ryan Strachan urges Peterhead to win ‘ugly’ if needed to avoid three successive defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strachan urges Peterhead to win ‘ugly’ if needed to avoid three successive defeats

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan in action in a League Two match.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan wants his side to play ugly if need be in a bid to get back to winning ways.

The Blue Toon have lost their last two games in League Two against The Spartans and Stranraer, and travel to Annan Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

Strachan believes last week’s display against Stranraer was not up to par and wants his side to show a reaction in the third round of the cup.

He said: “We’re not looking to lose three games in a row, so what we’ve said to the group is even if we’re having an off day – like we did last Saturday – then we have to grind a result out.

“We’ve got to be a sticky team and play ugly if need be to find a way to get the result. That’s been the message to the group this week.

“We haven’t faced back-to-back defeats in the league this season, and that’s been a credit to the group because we have started well and went into games thinking we were going to win.

“This week we have to instill that back into the team: that we have to turn up in every game we play this year. We still have to do the hard work and put the effort in.”

Strachan doesn’t want Peterhead to play it safe

Strachan also wants to see Peterhead take more “risks” in possession against the League One outfit at Galabank.

The Blue Toon will be boosted by the return of striker Kieran Shanks, who has been suspended for their last two games.

Strachan added: “We will look to alter the shape a bit because we have some personnel coming back into the group, and will maybe look to go with two strikers.

“I think the last couple of games we’ve been too safe in our possession. We want to be a possession-based football team, but we haven’t seen that as much over the last two weeks.

Danny Strachan, left, and Ryan Strachan, right, come up against Stranraer's Ben Armour.
Danny Strachan, left, and Ryan Strachan, right, come up against Stranraer’s Ben Armour in last Saturday’s defeat. Image: Duncan Brown,

“We’re not looking to play it safe, we want to take risks.

“We know we’re up against a team in the league above us and it’ll be a tough test, so we will need to close up shop and get more players advancing forward to support the strikers because we haven’t had that in abundance recently.”

League Two, Strachan says, is Peterhead’s priority this season, but believes a decent run in the cup could help build momentum for the campaign.

He said: “In any cup we want to do well and compete, and Saturday will be no different.

“We don’t want to lose three games in a row, so we will pick a team that can go out there and compete.”

