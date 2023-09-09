Lewis Coull reckons improving Keith can cause Buckie Thistle problems in cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Coull reckons improving Keith can cause Buckie Thistle problems in cup clash

The Maroons face the Jags at Kynoch Park in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
Keith's Lewis Coull, left, hopes they can get the better of Buckie Thistle in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Keith's Lewis Coull, left, hopes they can get the better of Buckie Thistle in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Lewis Coull believes Keith are starting to click as they look to upset Buckie Thistle and reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The Maroons welcome the Jags to Kynoch Park this afternoon with a place in the last four of the competition up for grabs.

With Buckie yet to lose this term and Keith sitting 12th in the Breedon Highland League the hosts will start as underdogs.

However, defender Coull is optimistic about their chances of taking a scalp.

The 19-year-old said: “I think we started a bit slow in the first few games.

“But I think we’ve come on and things have improved in terms of performances in the last few games.

Last week against Formartine (3-2 loss) we performed really well and we were unlucky not to take something from the game.

“As a team I feel like we’re clicking better now and that’s being reflected in the performances.

“It’s always a goal to try to get as far as you can in the cups.

“You always have a chance in a cup game, it’s a one-off and anything can happen.

“We’ll focus on our own performance and try to give Buckie a good challenge and see what happens.

“I think on our day if we play well we could cause an upset, having the home draw can help us.”

Wood sets sights on silverware

Meanwhile, Dale Wood is determined to help Buckie move a step closer to silverware.

The 26-year-old joined the Jags in the summer with the aim of being part of a trophy-winning team.

Thistle have had a number of near misses in both league and cup competitions in recent seasons and Wood is keen to change that.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, added: “The cups are very important, as a club Buckie is based on winning trophies.

“The manager has been telling us that in the last few seasons we’ve been the nearly club and getting plaudits for the runs we’ve been on, but not winning something.

Buckie’s Dale Wood is aiming for progression in the League Cup when they face Keith

“This season I think there’s a belief that we can push on and make it a successful season by landing trophies.

“Hopefully we can take a step towards that by getting through this tie.

“That was why I signed for Buckie – to try to play in finals and be in races to win the league.”

Elsewhere, free-scoring Fraserburgh – who have racked up 18 goals in their last three outings – face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park. The Grantown Jags’ only win this season came in the last round against Lossiemouth.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup will take place next Friday at 3pm at GPH in Inverurie.

League action

In the Highland League, Formartine United are without Johnny Crawford, Daniel Park, Kieran Adams, Lewis Wilson and Julian Wade for Deveronvale’s visit to North Lodge Park. Rhys Thomas is also a doubt for the Pitmedden side.

Huntly welcome Turriff United to Christie Park and the visitors are boosted by the return of Keir Smith, Liam Strachan, Murray Cormack and Fergus Alberts.

Lossiemouth are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliot, Ryan Stuart and Niall Kennedy for their Grant Park clash with Nairn County.

Andrew Greig is out and Kenny McKenzie is a doubt for the Wee County.

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Who will reach Highland League Cup semi-finals, with trio of league games also scheduled?

