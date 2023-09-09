Lewis Coull reckons improving Keith can cause Buckie Thistle problems in cup clash

Lewis Coull believes Keith are starting to click as they look to upset Buckie Thistle and reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The Maroons welcome the Jags to Kynoch Park this afternoon with a place in the last four of the competition up for grabs.

With Buckie yet to lose this term and Keith sitting 12th in the Breedon Highland League the hosts will start as underdogs.

However, defender Coull is optimistic about their chances of taking a scalp.

The 19-year-old said: “I think we started a bit slow in the first few games.

“But I think we’ve come on and things have improved in terms of performances in the last few games.

“Last week against Formartine (3-2 loss) we performed really well and we were unlucky not to take something from the game.

“As a team I feel like we’re clicking better now and that’s being reflected in the performances.

“It’s always a goal to try to get as far as you can in the cups.

“You always have a chance in a cup game, it’s a one-off and anything can happen.

“We’ll focus on our own performance and try to give Buckie a good challenge and see what happens.

“I think on our day if we play well we could cause an upset, having the home draw can help us.”

Wood sets sights on silverware

Meanwhile, Dale Wood is determined to help Buckie move a step closer to silverware.

The 26-year-old joined the Jags in the summer with the aim of being part of a trophy-winning team.

Thistle have had a number of near misses in both league and cup competitions in recent seasons and Wood is keen to change that.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, added: “The cups are very important, as a club Buckie is based on winning trophies.

“The manager has been telling us that in the last few seasons we’ve been the nearly club and getting plaudits for the runs we’ve been on, but not winning something.

“This season I think there’s a belief that we can push on and make it a successful season by landing trophies.

“Hopefully we can take a step towards that by getting through this tie.

“That was why I signed for Buckie – to try to play in finals and be in races to win the league.”

Elsewhere, free-scoring Fraserburgh – who have racked up 18 goals in their last three outings – face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park. The Grantown Jags’ only win this season came in the last round against Lossiemouth.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup will take place next Friday at 3pm at GPH in Inverurie.

League action

In the Highland League, Formartine United are without Johnny Crawford, Daniel Park, Kieran Adams, Lewis Wilson and Julian Wade for Deveronvale’s visit to North Lodge Park. Rhys Thomas is also a doubt for the Pitmedden side.

Huntly welcome Turriff United to Christie Park and the visitors are boosted by the return of Keir Smith, Liam Strachan, Murray Cormack and Fergus Alberts.

Lossiemouth are missing Baylee Campbell, Ross Elliot, Ryan Stuart and Niall Kennedy for their Grant Park clash with Nairn County.

Andrew Greig is out and Kenny McKenzie is a doubt for the Wee County.