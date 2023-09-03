Stranraer 2-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon sit sixth in League Two following defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranraer 2-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon sit sixth in League Two following defeat

Jordon Brown said his side paid the price for a sluggish first-half display.

By Danny Law
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown dishes out instructions from the touchline
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown admitted the Blue Toon were second best in their 2-1 defeat at Stranraer.

The Balmoor side were two behind at the break following goals from Thomas Orr and Kyle Fleming with Jason Brown netting a consolation for the visitors deep into second half injury time.

Rory McAllister started for Peterhead after completing his move back to the club from Montrose earlier in the week.

But the Blue Toon legend was unable to prevent them falling to a defeat which leaves Peterhead in sixth spot in League Two with seven points from their opening five games.

Brown said: “It was a disappointing one.

“We were off the pace in the first half and we just gave ourselves too much of a mountain climb.

“We threw everything we had attacking-wise at them in the second half but the goal finally came too late to get back into it.

“I don’t think we deserved to take anything from the game.

“Stuart McKenzie kept us in it to be honest with some good saves in the first half.

“In the second half we had a couple of chances – we had a penalty shout and Rory had a chance with a header – but apart from that we didn’t threaten enough.

“It is a lesson we have to learn.

“That is two defeats on the bounce now and we don’t want that to become a common theme this season.

“It is time to regroup and look ahead to next week.

“The reaction in the second half was a positive we can take from the game.

“We were just missing that little bit of quality in the final third.

“We just need to make better decisions when we come up against teams who get in front.

“We have a break from the league now and there are only four points between ourselves and the top three.

“We will go into the cup game next week and have a good go and then look forward to the Bonnyrigg game.”

Peterhead head to Galabank on Saturday to face Annan Athletic in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Brown added: “We were thinking about just driving straight there from Stranraer after the game on Saturday!

“It is a lot of travelling for the boys but we will train well this week and then look to get a positive result next week.

“That will be difficult as Annan are in the league above.”

 

