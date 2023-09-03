Stranraer 2-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon sit sixth in League Two following defeat

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown admitted the Blue Toon were second best in their 2-1 defeat at Stranraer.

The Balmoor side were two behind at the break following goals from Thomas Orr and Kyle Fleming with Jason Brown netting a consolation for the visitors deep into second half injury time.

Rory McAllister started for Peterhead after completing his move back to the club from Montrose earlier in the week.

But the Blue Toon legend was unable to prevent them falling to a defeat which leaves Peterhead in sixth spot in League Two with seven points from their opening five games.

Brown said: “It was a disappointing one.

“We were off the pace in the first half and we just gave ourselves too much of a mountain climb.

“We threw everything we had attacking-wise at them in the second half but the goal finally came too late to get back into it.

“I don’t think we deserved to take anything from the game.

“Stuart McKenzie kept us in it to be honest with some good saves in the first half.

“In the second half we had a couple of chances – we had a penalty shout and Rory had a chance with a header – but apart from that we didn’t threaten enough.

“It is a lesson we have to learn.

“That is two defeats on the bounce now and we don’t want that to become a common theme this season.

“It is time to regroup and look ahead to next week.

“The reaction in the second half was a positive we can take from the game.

“We were just missing that little bit of quality in the final third.

“We just need to make better decisions when we come up against teams who get in front.

“We have a break from the league now and there are only four points between ourselves and the top three.

“We will go into the cup game next week and have a good go and then look forward to the Bonnyrigg game.”

Peterhead head to Galabank on Saturday to face Annan Athletic in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Brown added: “We were thinking about just driving straight there from Stranraer after the game on Saturday!

“It is a lot of travelling for the boys but we will train well this week and then look to get a positive result next week.

“That will be difficult as Annan are in the league above.”