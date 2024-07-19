Despite 270-mile gap, swapping Stranraer for Peterhead was ‘six and half-a-dozen’ for Dylan Forrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Despite 270-mile gap, swapping Stranraer for Peterhead was ‘six and half-a-dozen’ for Dylan Forrest

Defensive midfielder Forrest, 22, says Peterhead - who take on Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday - made him feel wanted.

Peterhead's Dylan Forrest was playing for Stranraer last season. Image: Duncan Brown/DC Thomson.
Peterhead's Dylan Forrest was playing for Stranraer last season. Image: Duncan Brown/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle

A part-time footballer making the move to a team based five-and-a-half hours from his previous club may seem like a big undertaking, but Peterhead new boy Dylan Forrest says it has been “six and half-a-dozen” for him.

This summer, the 22-year-old has swapped last season’s League Two basement side Stranraer for the Blue Toon.

You could hardly get two clubs in the same league located further from one another, in Scotland anyway. But being based in Glasgow has softened the blow for Forrest, who has swapped a club around 100 miles south of him for one around 170 miles north.

Another Peterhead summer signing, the returning Ben Armour, made the same switch from Stranraer ahead of the new campaign.

The duo are just two of a cohort of Blue Toon players who travel from the Glasgow area via minibus to link up with the rest of the Blue Toon squad, co-managed by Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan.

Forrest said: “On our Glasgow bus, it’s myself, Ben, Andy McCarthy, Jordan Armstrong, Caleb Goldie, Kieran Gibbons and Cieran Dunne as well.

Ben Armour playing against Formartine United for Peterhead in a pre-season friendly. Image: Duncan Brown.

“We all meet in Cumbernauld, which isn’t too far from myself, and will drive up to training, or games on a Saturday.

“I knew some of them from playing against them, and I knew Ben from my time at Stranraer, but it’s a lot of time spent on the bus, so you do get to know them a bit better.”

As well as travelling for matches, Peterhead’s Glasgow contingent travel up to Dundee to train with their team-mates on Wednesday evenings, and train together as a smaller group in the Central Belt on Thursdays.

Peterhead ‘made me feel wanted’

Forrest helped Stranraer survive a relegation play-off tussle with Lowland League East Kilbride at the end of last season.

The former Celtic youth, having made more than 70 appearances for his former club in the past couple of years, explained his reasons for opting to move to Peterhead – who were unsuccessful in the promotion play-offs last term – at the end of his contract.

He said: “I know how well they done last year – to be fair, when we played them I think Stranraer were their bogey team, as we did quite well against them.

“But, over the season, Peterhead were up near the top of the table.

“I knew Ben Armour was coming back to Peterhead, and he spoke highly of the club as well.

“They were the first club to approach me early on, before the season had finished, and made me feel wanted.”

Elgin cup game will give Peterhead ‘gauge’ ahead of League Two season

Forrest plays defensive midfield, describing himself as: “quite combative, so I like to get in about it, plus I like to start attacks and get the ball moving, and pass to the – I would say – better players higher up the pitch.”

He made his competitive Peterhead debut in last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup-opening Balmoor hammering at the hands of Championship Queen’s Park. 

However, Forrest – who admitted he cost the Blue Toon a third goal with an ill-judged back-pass – thinks the 5-0 scoreline “didn’t reflect” a 90 minutes where his side kept the ball well and created chances in phases.

Peterhead’s Stuart McKenzie saves from Queen’s Park’s Zak Rudden. Image: Duncan Brown.

This weekend, it’s a derby of sorts, when near-neighbours Elgin City – also League Two promotion hopefuls in the campaign ahead – visit in Group C.

Forrest said: “It’ll be a totally different game from the Queen’s Park game. We’re similar level.

“Although Peterhead finished a lot higher last year, Elgin have strengthened – I think Peterhead have, too.

“This will give us a better gauge before going into the league to see where we’re at.

“We need to win the game on Saturday both for the sake of the cup and to give us a bit of confidence going into the league as well.”

Conversation