Don Cowie confident new-look attack can deliver for Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don Cowie is confident Ross County have added the creativity they require to compensate for the loss of key players this summer.

The Staggies’ firepower suffered a major blow when last season’s leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook departed for Belgian side KAS Eupen last month.

Midfielder Blair Spittal left for Premiership rivals Motherwell, while on-loan winger Joseph Hungbo returned to parent club Watford.

The three players netted a combined total of 25 goals between them for Malky Mackay’s side last term.

County have already moved to add replacements in another summer of transition at Victoria Park.

Bristol City’s Owura Edwards and Southampton’s Kazeem Olaigbe have arrived on loan, while there are also high hopes for Josh Sims and Yan Dhanda who have joined on permanent deals.

Cowie feels the new-look attacking unit can provide excitement for the Staggies’ supporters.

He said: “It’s no hidden secret that we have lost three of our wide players from last year in Joseph, Regan and Blair.

“That left a big void within our squad, so we identified that area as one where we needed to get players in early.

“Getting two young, hungry players in Kazeem and Owura is brilliant for the club. They are two very exciting prospects in a similar mould to the loan deal we had with Joseph last year.

“I think they will get the fans off their seats.

“It’s also great to see Josh Sims training regularly, and getting fitter and fitter.

“He is a player who has got a huge amount of ability. We feel now he is getting fit, we will start to see the best of Josh come this season.

“That helps in the wide areas.”

Dhanda arrives with plenty promise

Cowie has also pinpointed Dhanda as a player with big potential this term following his move from Swansea City.

The Staggies were unsuccessful in a bid to bring the former Liverpool youth player to Dingwall earlier this year.

Having made 63 appearances for the Swans, Cowie believes Dhanda arrives with a rich pedigree.

He added: “Yan is a player we were trying to get in January. We tried to get him on loan, we thought it was going to happen but for whatever reason it didn’t.

“It’s a very exciting signing. He’s a player who has played a lot of football at a very high level in the English Championship.

“He is technically very good, and someone who can give us that extra bit of quality in the final third.

“We lost Blair Spittal who was someone who could do that. He was technically very good, and could open up defences.

“Getting Yan in is a big coup for us.”

Mackay has cast net far and wide for new arrivals

Staggies boss Malky Mackay has signed a total of eight players so far during a busy summer recruitment drive.

Left backs Ben Purrington and George Harmon have arrived from Charlton Athletic and Oxford City respectively.

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi has joined from Cavalry FC, while forward Jordy Hiwula was drafted in from Doncaster Rovers and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

Cowie feels the range of different playing backgrounds among the incoming players is a credit to County’s recruitment strategy.

He added: “It’s a sign of the hard work that has gone on over the last 12 months.

“Enda Barron came in this time last year, and it’s something he is very passionate about. It’s a specialist area for him.

“He’s got lots of contacts all over the world that allows him to identify players.

“Between him and Steven Ferguson the chief executive, they have managed to get us seven quality players that we want to improve our squad.

“We are not interested in signing players for the sake of signing them.

“These players come into our group to make us better and make us stronger.”