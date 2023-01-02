Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through ‘internal disciplinary reasons’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay confirmed two players missed the 0-0 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie due to disciplinary reasons.

Mackay did not specify the names of the players involved, but insisted the matter has been dealt with and they will now return to the fold.

County were already without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards for the match against the Dons.

Alex Samuel, who has yet to feature this season but is on his way back from a long-term cruciate ligament injury, was not involved, while Ben Purrington is also sidelined with an ankle injury.

Youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon are returning to County after finishing loan spells with Montrose, with Mackay still to decide on whether to send them back out on loan again later this month.

William Akio and Victor Loturi were also not included in the matchday squad.

Mackay revealed another player faced disruption in the build-up to the match after his wife had to be rushed into hospital during her pregnancy.

The Staggies boss is confident the breach of discipline has been dealt with.

He said: “We had two suspended.

“There were two who were not involved for internal disciplinary reasons.

“It doesn’t make things easy on January 1, but those are the sorts of things you’ve got to deal with as a manager.

“We also had one of the boy’s wives’ rushed into hospital with her pregnancy, but she is fine and everything is OK.

“That also disrupted things – not for me or the team, but just for him to be clear.

“They are the little things that you have to deal with, but we had a process as usual ready. We knew everything we were going to do coming over here.

“Nothing was disrupted as far as that is concerned, it’s just things I have to deal with, compartmentalise and put somewhere else.

“It has been dealt with, and we are fine moving forward. They will be fine moving forward, and hopefully they will learn their lesson.”

Mackay took encouragement from his side’s clean sheet against the Dons, which ended a four-game losing streak.

The Staggies boss has called on his side to find a ruthless streak in front of goal, with their next match at home to Livingston on Saturday.

Mackay added: “I’ve got great respect for Aberdeen and Jim, and the squad of players that he has built here. It’s a tough place to come, and it’s a team there has been investment in.

“I was really pleased for us to defend with resilience the way we did. The good thing I’ve got, looking at my squad for the rest of the season, is knowing I have that work ethic from every one of them to a man.

“It’s not something I will allow at the club, for people not to run hard for the team, and not to have a team ethic.

“What we need to do is build on that, in terms of the games and performances, and that little finishing touch.

“We are creating chances in general, it’s just about putting the ball in the net which is going to move us away from the bottom. We have an organised, fit, structured and aggressive team with a work ethic about them.

“We just need the next little layer. We have played everybody, and there isn’t much between seven teams now in terms of points.

“We have a full second half of the season to go, and we need to make sure we go at it with everything we have got.”