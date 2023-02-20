Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards’ deserved red card summed up disappointing day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owura Edwards’ shocking challenge which saw him brandished a straight red card capped off a disappointing display in Paisley.

Ross County started incredibly slowly, conceding a soft header in just the seventh minute.

St Mirren continued to peg back the Staggies for the near entirety of the first half, in which Malky Mackay’s side offered very little going forward.

Starting and playing poorly after breaks has become a common theme this season.

Be it in good form prior to a break or not, time off weirdly seems to hinder this squad.

Whether that is due to change in momentum or routine is unknown but it isn’t a good thing considering there are more cup breaks to be held.

A midfield two of Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh which imposed themselves exceptionally just two weekends ago at Ibrox against Rangers looked just a shadow of that last performance.

The pair struggled to have any impact on the game and were outnumbered by St Mirren’s flat three during the first half.

Loturi struggled to show the quick feet and passing ability he did at Ibrox, and more often than not it felt like he was trying too much on the ball before being hounded down by Buddies players.

Prior to his late horror challenge on Trevor Carson, Owura already had the County support infuriated.

He did look lively and quick and managed to get the by-line to play in a couple of crosses, however the on-loan Bristol City winger couldn’t stop slipping over.

On multiple occasions he had the ball in a great area to make something happen, but the winger couldn’t keep his footing and hit the deck on numerous occasions.

Coupled with this, the half-time substitution was clean through in the box after dashing past Marcus Fraser in a good area to shoot or cut back a cross.

However Owura bemusingly threw himself to the deck hoping for a penalty when it was clear to see for all that there was no contact whatsoever.