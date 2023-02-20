Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards’ deserved red card summed up disappointing day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards’ deserved red card summed up disappointing day

By Peter Mackay
February 20, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 12:31 pm
Referee Graham Grainger sends off Ross County's Owura Edwards at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Referee Graham Grainger sends off Ross County's Owura Edwards at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Owura Edwards’ shocking challenge which saw him brandished a straight red card capped off a disappointing display in Paisley.

Ross County started incredibly slowly, conceding a soft header in just the seventh minute.

St Mirren continued to peg back the Staggies for the near entirety of the first half, in which Malky Mackay’s side offered very little going forward.

Starting and playing poorly after breaks has become a common theme this season.

Be it in good form prior to a break or not, time off weirdly seems to hinder this squad.

Whether that is due to change in momentum or routine is unknown but it isn’t a good thing considering there are more cup breaks to be held.

A midfield two of Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh which imposed themselves exceptionally just two weekends ago at Ibrox against Rangers looked just a shadow of that last performance.

The pair struggled to have any impact on the game and were outnumbered by St Mirren’s flat three during the first half.

Loturi struggled to show the quick feet and passing ability he did at Ibrox, and more often than not it felt like he was trying too much on the ball before being hounded down by Buddies players.

Ross County’s Owura Edwards is pushed after comitting his red card foul. Image: SNS.

Prior to his late horror challenge on Trevor Carson, Owura already had the County support infuriated.

He did look lively and quick and managed to get the by-line to play in a couple of crosses, however the on-loan Bristol City winger couldn’t stop slipping over.

On multiple occasions he had the ball in a great area to make something happen, but the winger couldn’t keep his footing and hit the deck on numerous occasions.

Coupled with this, the half-time substitution was clean through in the box after dashing past Marcus Fraser in a good area to shoot or cut back a cross.

However Owura bemusingly threw himself to the deck hoping for a penalty when it was clear to see for all that there was no contact whatsoever.

