Jamie Durent: Scotland’s tour to Nepal could help shape their cricketing future

Scotland cricketers touring Nepal may go under the radar but it could go a long way to shaping the team’s future.

With passage to the final qualifier for the 50-over World Cup already secured, outgoing Scotland head coach Shane Burger wants to use these games as a chance for younger fringe players to stake their claim for places.

Victory over Namibia in comprehensive fashion on Wednesday ensured they secured top spot in World Cup League 2 and released the pressure valve for their remaining three games.

While there was disappointment in their inability to get over the line against Nepal on Friday, despite Michael Leask’s best efforts, it saw the introduction of two new faces into the side.

Durham wicket-keeper Tom Mackintosh and teenage Grange all-rounder Jack Jarvis were handed their Scotland caps in Kirtipur in a testing environment.

Mackintosh made 19 with the bat and Jarvis 26, while the latter’s four overs of pace bowling were brought to an end by a knee problem after he fell on the wicket.

But the experience of playing in front of a fervent Nepalese crowd, determined to see their nation home to victory, will be a beneficial experience for both.

It comes on the back of Chris McBride and Brandon McMullen both being given their opportunities in the previous tour to Namibia in December.

South African-born McMullen seized his opportunity with bat and ball and the 23-year-old has already earned the trust of the Scotland coaches, being trusted with the new ball at the start of the innings.

With another youngster, Liam Naylor, brought on the tour as a development player, this could be a foundation-setting time for the future of Scottish cricket.

The Saltires have long-relied on an experienced core to their side. Three of them are Aberdonians – ex-skipper Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross and Leask – while Richie Berrington, George Munsey and Safyan Sharif are all regular campaigners in Scotland jerseys.

The retirement of Calum Macleod in October opened the door for others and Coetzer, now 38, has already called time on his T20 career. Berrington will turn 36 in April and Sharif will be 32 when the World Cup qualifier comes around.

The next year to 18 months could see a changing of the guard of sorts for Scotland and if the younger generation can cut their teeth in a testing but expectation-free environment, they can give a good indication of how big a role they have to play in Scotland’s future.

Shane Burger’s departure for Somerset at the end of this tour also provides an intriguing conundrum for Cricket Scotland as they search for his successor.

Do they look for a coach with a similar ideology, to continue the strides made under Burger, or for someone who could enhance their capabilities in a different way?

There is significant talent at the next coach’s disposal. Mark Watt has emerged as one of the most entertaining and effective limited-overs cricketers in the world, while Munsey’s hitting power at the top of the order make him a must-watch.

Leask, at 32, can be a middle-order game-changer with the bat and is a handy spin option. In the absence of Josh Davey and Brad Wheal, Chris Sole has impressed and McMullen already looks to be a mainstay in the side. They still have opener Michael Jones, who hit an impressive 85 against Ireland at the T20 World Cup, to come back into the fold.

The path to the World Cup in India will not be easy, with Scotland likely to need to beat at least one full ICC member nation to secure one of two qualification spots in the 10-team tournament.

But that should be a carrot for the young players given an opportunity on this tour. Seize your chance here – as McMullen has previously – then the chance to lead Scotland into the future could be theirs.