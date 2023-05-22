Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw ready for a fight to the finish to ensure Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw ready for a fight to the finish to ensure Premiership survival

Impressive shot-stopper targets victory over the Perth Saints after a cruel late penalty cost the Staggies a draw at Motherwell.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Ross Laidlaw is aiming for a crucial victory against St Johnstone on Wednesday night. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County's Ross Laidlaw is aiming for a crucial victory against St Johnstone on Wednesday night. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw insists Ross County must take care of their own business to secure the club’s Premiership status in their last two games of the season.

A cruel 99th-minute Kevin van Veen penalty saw the well-drilled Staggies beaten 1-0 at Motherwell on Saturday, when a draw would have taken them into 10th position above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

However, being denied a point due to a handball call via a VAR check at the death was a sore one to take, with County not helped by a late red card for on-loan Bristol City forward Owura Edwards.

On Wednesday, in their last home game of the season, they tackle St Johnstone, who secured their place in the top-flight by winning 1-0 at Killie, with Rugby Park the venue where County will conclude their campaign on Sunday.

County are still 11th, in the relegation play-off spot, two points above basement side Dundee United, and Laidlaw, who pulled off a string of saves at Fir Park at the weekend, stressed they will battle to the bitter end to ensure their top-flight survival.

He said: “It is still in our hands and Dundee United and Kilmarnock play each other on Wednesday, so we will see what happens there, but we need to take care of our own business.

“We need to try and get three points at home. Hopefully we will get a good crowd and get three points.

“St Johnstone are safe now after beating Kilmarnock on Saturday, so hopefully we can get the win we need.

“You could see on Saturday that everyone is still fighting for the team and doing everything we can to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

“We have two big games coming up and we need to get the points to stay up.”

Experience can count in final games

Two years ago, under John Hughes, County dug deep in the closing games to escape the threat of relegation, finishing 10th in the end.

The experience of beating the drop by a whisker can be used by those, including Laidlaw, who have been through it and survived.

The 30-year-old, who has nine clean sheets this season, said: “Myself, Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti have been through this before.

“The manager helps as well. He keeps calm, he’s not raging after the games, and he’s really composed.

“Going into Wednesday, it’s not about shouting and raging, it’s about focusing on St Johnstone and recovering as best we can. We have a few injuries and the sending off, so we’re down to the bare bones, but hopefully we can grind it out.”

No intention to handle the ball

The moment Keith Watson was adjudged to have handled the ball for the crucial penalty at Motherwell. Image: SNS

And the Staggies number one insists the penalty decision, which home hitman van Veen tucked away, was a hard one to take.

He added: “I seen the ball ricochet off both their hands, but I couldn’t tell whose it hit first.

“Our player, Keith Watson, just tried to get tight on Jon Obika and he’s not even looking at the ball and it’s just bounced off his arm. There’s no intention to handball it.

“The referee looked at it and deemed it a penalty. We just need to lick our wounds and get on with it.

“We need to dust ourselves down for another big game on Wednesday night.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

