Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw ready for a fight to the finish to ensure Premiership survival

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw insists Ross County must take care of their own business to secure the club’s Premiership status in their last two games of the season.

A cruel 99th-minute Kevin van Veen penalty saw the well-drilled Staggies beaten 1-0 at Motherwell on Saturday, when a draw would have taken them into 10th position above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

However, being denied a point due to a handball call via a VAR check at the death was a sore one to take, with County not helped by a late red card for on-loan Bristol City forward Owura Edwards.

On Wednesday, in their last home game of the season, they tackle St Johnstone, who secured their place in the top-flight by winning 1-0 at Killie, with Rugby Park the venue where County will conclude their campaign on Sunday.

County are still 11th, in the relegation play-off spot, two points above basement side Dundee United, and Laidlaw, who pulled off a string of saves at Fir Park at the weekend, stressed they will battle to the bitter end to ensure their top-flight survival.

He said: “It is still in our hands and Dundee United and Kilmarnock play each other on Wednesday, so we will see what happens there, but we need to take care of our own business.

“We need to try and get three points at home. Hopefully we will get a good crowd and get three points.

“St Johnstone are safe now after beating Kilmarnock on Saturday, so hopefully we can get the win we need.

“You could see on Saturday that everyone is still fighting for the team and doing everything we can to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

“We have two big games coming up and we need to get the points to stay up.”

Experience can count in final games

Two years ago, under John Hughes, County dug deep in the closing games to escape the threat of relegation, finishing 10th in the end.

The experience of beating the drop by a whisker can be used by those, including Laidlaw, who have been through it and survived.

The 30-year-old, who has nine clean sheets this season, said: “Myself, Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti have been through this before.

“The manager helps as well. He keeps calm, he’s not raging after the games, and he’s really composed.

“Going into Wednesday, it’s not about shouting and raging, it’s about focusing on St Johnstone and recovering as best we can. We have a few injuries and the sending off, so we’re down to the bare bones, but hopefully we can grind it out.”

No intention to handle the ball

And the Staggies number one insists the penalty decision, which home hitman van Veen tucked away, was a hard one to take.

He added: “I seen the ball ricochet off both their hands, but I couldn’t tell whose it hit first.

“Our player, Keith Watson, just tried to get tight on Jon Obika and he’s not even looking at the ball and it’s just bounced off his arm. There’s no intention to handball it.

“The referee looked at it and deemed it a penalty. We just need to lick our wounds and get on with it.

“We need to dust ourselves down for another big game on Wednesday night.”