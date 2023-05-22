Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s batting lets them down in Eastern Premier League loss to Carlton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood-Dyce’s fragile batting must get on par with their generally good bowling and fielding performance or they could suffer the consequences at the end of the season in cricket’s Eastern Premier League.

Set the lowly total of 98 to win after a good day in the field, only Du Preez Stander’s polished 26 posed any problems to an on-fire Carlton bowing attack which included Scotland player Chris Evans.

Evans’ four wickets for 14 was bolstered by an innings wrecking hat-trick at a time when the Peoples Park side looked set for victory.

From 78 for five, the home side crumbled to 79 all out, 18 runs short the Edinburgh side’s own paltry total.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester was very disappointed with his side’s fourth defeat in four starts this season, but promised his team were capable of turning around the situation – which finds them second bottom in the top Scottish club league.

He said: ”It’s particularly disappointing after such a fine showing in the field. Certainly David Kidd didn’t deserve to be on the losing side after his magnificent five for 35. The conditions suited him perfectly.

“It’s a pity he is moving to London to work in London in Jul, but the good news is Jamie King is due to come back from his world tour, so it’s not all bad.

“Even when we batted there were no rash shots.

“Our game with bottom side Watsonians in Edinburgh on Saturday is now a huge one, but a challenge I relish.”

In the North East Championship, Huntly kept their title bid on track, even if their two-wicket win away to Strathmore was more laboured than recent wins.

The victory was matched by joint-leaders Arbroath United, who cruised to an easier nine-wicket win against Falkland.

Jack Mitchell, the Huntly captain, was happy enough with another win – but admitted his side had been a little complacent in hunting down the lowly total of 118 set by the home team.

”We need to have more of a killer instinct in these situations,” said Mitchell, who chipped in with two for 14, while Elijah Ward-Armstrong top scored with 34 in the response.

Mitchell added: “Jordan Squire set it up nicely with his five wickets for 20 runs, but we then lost eight wickets in the run chase, but it’s a win.”

Aberdeenshire put last week’s horror show at Arbroath behind them, bowling out Kinloch at Mannofield for 131, with captain David Gamblen and Finlay Anderson each taking three wickets.

The home reply stuttered to 60 for six before James Dickinson and Anderson stepped up with a stand of 69 to see Shire home.

”We made hard work of our response, but got the job done, although we need to stop losing early wickets,” said Gamblen.

Gordonians failed to chase down the 152 set by Freuchie at Countesswells, despite the best efforts of their captain Mayank Bandari, who top scored with 32 and took three for two runs when the visitors batted.

On Sunday, Aberdeenshire’ s Scottish Cup game with Grange at Mannofield was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second round tie will now be played on Sunday, May 28.

Mannofield end Master Blasters undefeated start to hit Grade One summit

Back to Saturday, and Mannofield blew the Grade One title race wide open after beating Master Blasters, previously the only undefeated side in the division, while moving into top spot.

After dismissing the Allan Park side for 138, the new league leaders eased to victory with five wickets to spare – mainly due to unbeaten 56 from Varinder Sood, who also starred with the ball, claiming three for 18.

Meanwhile, in Grade Two, Aberdeen Grammar – who were relegated last season – proved they will be the team to beat after bowling Ellon Gordon out for 28, with Mahesh Challa taking a remarkable haul of eight for 10 runs from seven overs.

The Rubislaw side then strolled to a nine-wicket win, led by Alex Keith, who hit three fours in his unbeaten knock of 13.