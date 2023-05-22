Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s batting lets them down in Eastern Premier League loss to Carlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce’s batting lets them down in Eastern Premier League loss to Carlton

As well as Stoneywood-Dyce, Huntly, Aberdeenshire and Gordonians - as well as the Grades sides - were in cricketing action over the weekend.

By Jack Nixon
Du Preez Stander bowling for Stoneywood-Dyce. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Du Preez Stander bowling for Stoneywood-Dyce. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Stoneywood-Dyce’s fragile batting must get on par with their generally good bowling and fielding performance or they could suffer the consequences at the end of the season in cricket’s Eastern Premier League.

Set the lowly total of 98 to win after a good day in the field, only Du Preez Stander’s polished 26 posed any problems to an on-fire Carlton bowing attack which included Scotland player Chris Evans.

Evans’ four wickets for 14 was bolstered by an innings wrecking hat-trick at a time when the Peoples Park side looked set for victory.

From 78 for five, the home side crumbled to 79 all out, 18 runs short the Edinburgh side’s own paltry total.

Stoneywood-Dyce captain Lennard Bester was very disappointed with his side’s fourth defeat in four starts this season, but promised his team were capable of turning around the situation – which finds them second bottom in the top Scottish club league.

He said: ”It’s particularly disappointing after such a fine showing in the field. Certainly David Kidd didn’t deserve to be on the losing side after his magnificent five for 35. The conditions suited him perfectly.

“It’s a pity he is moving to London to work in London in Jul,  but the good news is Jamie King is due to come back from his world tour, so it’s not all bad.

“Even when we batted there were no rash shots.

“Our game with bottom side Watsonians in Edinburgh on Saturday is now a huge one, but a challenge I relish.”

In the North East Championship, Huntly kept their title bid on track, even if their two-wicket win away to Strathmore was more laboured than recent wins.

The victory was matched by joint-leaders Arbroath United, who cruised to an easier nine-wicket win against Falkland.

Jack Mitchell, the Huntly captain, was happy enough with another win – but admitted his side had been a little complacent in hunting down the lowly total of 118 set by the home team.

”We need to have more of a killer instinct in these situations,” said Mitchell, who chipped in with two for 14, while Elijah Ward-Armstrong top scored with 34 in the response.

Mitchell added: “Jordan Squire set it up nicely with his five wickets for 20 runs, but we then lost eight wickets in the run chase, but it’s a win.”

Aberdeenshire put last week’s horror show at Arbroath behind them, bowling out Kinloch at Mannofield for 131, with captain David Gamblen and Finlay Anderson each taking three wickets.

The home reply stuttered to 60 for six before James Dickinson and Anderson stepped up with a stand of 69 to see Shire home.

”We made hard work of our response, but got the job done, although we need to stop losing early wickets,” said Gamblen.

Gordonians failed to chase down the 152 set by Freuchie at Countesswells, despite the best efforts of their captain Mayank Bandari, who top scored with 32 and took three for two runs when the visitors batted.

On Sunday, Aberdeenshire’ s Scottish Cup game with Grange at Mannofield was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second round tie will now be played on Sunday, May 28.

Mannofield end Master Blasters undefeated start to hit Grade One summit

Back to Saturday, and Mannofield blew the Grade One title race wide open after beating Master Blasters, previously the only undefeated side in the division, while moving into top spot.

After dismissing the Allan Park side for 138, the new league leaders eased to victory with five wickets to spare – mainly due to unbeaten 56 from Varinder Sood, who also starred with the ball, claiming three for 18.

Meanwhile, in Grade Two, Aberdeen Grammar – who were relegated last season – proved they will be the team to beat after bowling Ellon Gordon out for 28, with Mahesh Challa taking a remarkable haul of eight for 10 runs from seven overs.

The Rubislaw side then strolled to a nine-wicket win, led by Alex Keith, who hit three fours in his unbeaten knock of 13.

