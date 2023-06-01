Malky Mackay feels keeping damage down to 2-0 first leg loss keeps Ross County in Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay feels keeping damage down to 2-0 first leg loss keeps Ross County in Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle

County have it all to do in the Sunday's second leg following their defeat in Glasgow.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay during Ross County's Premiership play-off first leg defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay during Ross County's Premiership play-off first leg defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes keeping the first leg scoreline down to a 2-0 defeat against Partick Thistle has kept the Staggies in with a chance in their Premiership play-off.

County suffered defeat in Glasgow, with Aidan Fitzpatrick and Brian Graham netting the goals during a first half in which the Staggies had Dylan Smith sent off.

The Staggies will now have to claw back the two-goal deficit in Sunday’s second leg at Victoria Park if they are to remain in the top flight.

Mackay says he set his players the half-time task of avoiding any further damage, and he is determined to make the most of the opportunity to start afresh with 11 men on the field this weekend.

Mackay said: “I thought we started fairly brightly in the first 10 or 15 minutes, with a couple of half chances bobbling around their box.

Dylan Smith was sent off for Ross County against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“We then lost a bad goal, although a great strike from their point of view. It was poor defending from our two lads who were out facing it.

“I thought we were doing OK at that point and then we lost young Dylan to the sending off.

“It obviously gave us a mountain to climb. He’s a great kid who has been terrific in his first season in professional football.

“In retrospect looking at it, he probably nicked the boy and it was a sending off.

“Thistle’s tails were obviously up. We lost the goal just on half-time, and the challenge to the boys was to come out of here at two.

“I was also not wanting us to sink into our own penalty box because that would have been carnage.

“To see us threaten them a few times was what I needed.

“Second half I was really proud of them and at only two-down, there is plenty to play for on Sunday.”

Ross County were defeated by Partick Thistle at Firhill. Image: SNS

Mackay feels his players can take confidence from recent Premiership fixtures in which they have netted the three goals they will require in order to turn around the tie.

He added: “Have I got hope? There’s 90 minutes to go.  We were two down 10 minutes into the second half last Wednesday night against St Johnstone and we scored three. We scored three the week before at Tannadice.

“It just helps if we keep 11 men on the pitch. We had our 10 or 15 minutes at the end and I told them to get their disappointment out of the road just now.

“By the time we get on that bus and up the road, I want them focused on recovering and nothing else but going out there with a positive mindset on Sunday.”

Partick boss Kris Doolan is thrilled to be in the driving seat in the tie, but knows the job is not yet done.

He said: “I’m delighted we have got the lead but it won’t approach to the next one. If we had been offered 2-0 before the game we would have bitten your hand off to have any kind of lead.

“It could have been more, and to me it probably should have been, but part of that is down to good defending from Ross County throwing their bodies in front of things.

“If the third one went in it was a different game, but I do think at 2-0 we look like the team on the front foot. We will take all that confidence into Dingwall on Sunday.”

