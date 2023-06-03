Partick Thistle’s Kyle Turner aims for one last push to secure Premiership football at Ross County’s expense

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner knows his side’s task of securing promotion to the Premiership is still far from done.

The Jags are in the driving seat in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County, after securing a 2-0 first leg victory at Firhill on Thursday.

Although his side is in firm command of the tie, Turner has called for one final push from his side in Sunday’s return leg at Victoria Park.

He said: “It would mean a lot to me to make the Premiership.

“If someone had said to us we would win 2-0 then we would have been happy.

“But the way the game went with them down to ten men, with the chances we created, on another day we would have scored more.

“Overall though we are delighted with the win.

“In the last five games in the play-offs we believed we could go all the way and we think we have a good enough squad to do that.

“We are only one step away from that but there is a lot to do in the second leg.”

Jags in confident mood ahead of return leg

Thistle are on an excellent run of 11 matches without defeat, with 18 goals scored in their five play-off matches so far.

Turner insists confidence is high among the Firhill squad, as they look to earn a top-flight place for next term.

He added: “We sense that there is something special building here.

“Since the gaffer has come in we have a siege mentality and we keep going to see what happens.

“In five games we have scored 18 goals and conceded three, so the gaffer has installed a belief in us.

“He wants us to be free and go and play our own game and it has worked so far.

“It would be massive to get Partick back to the Premiership.

“We were disappointed this season and we should have been challenging in the final games but we slipped up a few times and we weren’t happy with that.

“We finished fourth and we had to play six games in the play-offs. We felt the worst we should have finished was second.

“When we got past Queens Park, then the belief started to grow and we want to put it right.”

Doolan has instilled belief in Thistle squad

Turner has praised the impact of Jags boss Kris Doolan, who has lost just one of 18 matches since replacing Ian McCall in February.

The former Dunfermline player added: “The manager has been great since he came in.

“He has had a hard time in the last few weeks and it has been tough for him.

“But when he came in the the first thing he said was to try to get to the Premiership.

“He constantly goes on about it in the changing room and how we want to get there.

“It is the top league in Scotland and he instilled a belief in us that we can do this and so far so good.

“We know Sunday will be tough and County will throw everything at us so we have to be ready.”