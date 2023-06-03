Partick Thistle’s Kyle Turner aims for one last push to secure Premiership football at Ross County’s expense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partick Thistle’s Kyle Turner aims for one last push to secure Premiership football at Ross County’s expense

The Jags lead 2-0 against the Staggies following Thursday's first leg at Firhill.

By Andy Skinner
Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner celebrates the Premiership play-off first leg win over Ross County. Image: SNS
Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner celebrates the Premiership play-off first leg win over Ross County. Image: SNS

Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner knows his side’s task of securing promotion to the Premiership is still far from done.

The Jags are in the driving seat in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County, after securing a 2-0 first leg victory at Firhill on Thursday.

Although his side is in firm command of the tie, Turner has called for one final push from his side in Sunday’s return leg at Victoria Park.

He said: “It would mean a lot to me to make the Premiership.

Partick Thistle midfielder Kyle Turner. Image: SNS

“If someone had said to us we would win 2-0 then we would have been happy.

“But the way the game went with them down to ten men, with the chances we created, on another day we would have scored more.

“Overall though we are delighted with the win.

“In the last five games in the play-offs we believed we could go all the way and we think we have a good enough squad to do that.

“We are only one step away from that but there is a lot to do in the second leg.”

Jags in confident mood ahead of return leg

Thistle are on an excellent run of 11 matches without defeat, with 18 goals scored in their five play-off matches so far.

Turner insists confidence is high among the Firhill squad, as they look to earn a top-flight place for next term.

He added: “We sense that there is something special building here.

Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS

“Since the gaffer has come in we have a siege mentality and we keep going to see what happens.

“In five games we have scored 18 goals and conceded three, so the gaffer has installed a belief in us.

“He wants us to be free and go and play our own game and it has worked so far.

“It would be massive to get Partick back to the Premiership.

“We were disappointed this season and we should have been challenging in the final games but we slipped up a few times and we weren’t happy with that.

“We finished fourth and we had to play six games in the play-offs. We felt the worst we should have finished was second.

“When we got past Queens Park, then the belief started to grow and we want to put it right.”

Doolan has instilled belief in Thistle squad

Turner has praised the impact of Jags boss Kris Doolan, who has lost just one of 18 matches since replacing Ian McCall in February.

The former Dunfermline player added: “The manager has been great since he came in.

“He has had a hard time in the last few weeks and it has been tough for him.

Partick Thistle boss Kris Doolan. Image: SNS

“But when he came in the the first thing he said was to try to get to the Premiership.

“He constantly goes on about it in the changing room and how we want to get there.

“It is the top league in Scotland and he instilled a belief in us that we can do this and so far so good.

“We know Sunday will be tough and County will throw everything at us so we have to be ready.”

