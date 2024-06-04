GALLERY: Crowds head to Girls Aloud concert at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

GALLERY: Crowds head to Girls Aloud concert at P&J Live

The foursome are in Aberdeen as part of their reunion tour, belting out many of their classic hits.

Excited members of the Girls Aloud fan club Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Excited members of the Girls Aloud fan club Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady

Thousands of fans queued outside Aberdeen’s P&J Live eagerly awaiting entry into this evening’s Girls Aloud concert.

The quartet of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh arrived in Aberdeen to bring their nostalgic noughties sound.

Girls Aloud is arguably the most successful girl band of the 2000s in the UK and have reunited, but sadly without band member Sarah Harding who passed away in 2021.

With blockbuster hits like Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, Jump and The Promise, it was sure to be a night full of dancing and singing for all ages.

Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson was at the venue to capture the excitement beforehand.

Revellers pose for pictures with a Girls Aloud hand fan ahead of the concert in Aberdeen
Fans ahead of the concert in Aberdeen.
Fans at the P&J Live for the show.
Excitement building for the concert to start.
Excitement and smiles among fans.
Group of fans ahead of the Girls Aloud concert at Aberdeen's P&J Live
Fans excited to see Girls Aloud in concert.
Group of friends at P&J Live
Group of friends creating memories at Girls Aloud concert in Aberdeen.
Counting down the minutes.
Three friends ahead of the Girls Aloud concert in Aberdeen
The pre-concert excitement at P&J Live.
Fans ready to sing their hearts out.
Fans at P&J Live
Fans ready to see Girls Aloud on stage at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Fan ready to dance the night away.
Young girl pictured holding a hand fan ahead of the Girls Aloud concert at Aberdeen's P&J Live
Young fan excited to see the Girls Aloud concert at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.
Counting down the minutes.
Fans waiting for the Aberdeen Girls Aloud concert to begin
Excitement building as fans wait for the show to begin!
Two fans hold up peace signs at P&J Live
Ready for an unforgettable night.
Press and Journal Live team reporters Ross Hempseed and Shanay Taylor ahead of the Girls Aloud concert at Aberdeen's P&J Live
Press and Journal Live team reporters Ross Hempseed and Shanay Taylor.
Fans ready to sing along.
Waiting in excitement to see the P&J Live show.

More from Music

Ronan Keating is leaving his morning radio show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Ronan Keating to step down from Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years
Jennifer Lopez addresses ‘negativity’ amid split rumours and tour cancellation (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez addresses ‘negativity’ amid split rumours and tour cancellation
Lady Gaga has dismissed pregnancy comments (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift: Lady Gaga does not owe anyone an explanation
Halsey has thanked fans for their ‘love’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Halsey thanks fans for ‘love’ while revealing source of health issues
Jonny Greenwood, of Radiohead, hit back at critics (Yui Mok/PA)
Campaigners are trying to silence Israeli artists – Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood
Aberdeen rap collective Between The Lines release EP Picture shows; Aberdeen video producer, artist, rap producer Matty Lusher . Supplied by Farmer_Roo
Aberdeen rap collective deliver perfect soundtrack for the summer with EP
Girls Aloud performing The Promise at the show finale. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Girls Aloud prove they are queens of Noughties Nostalgia as they play to 11,000…
Eden Golan of Israel enters the arena during the flag parade before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Martin Meissner/AP)
Eurovision organisers confirm ‘independent expert’ to analyse 2024 competition
Grammy-winning producer The-Dream accused of sexual assault (Alamy/PA)
Grammy-winning producer The-Dream accused of sexual assault
Morrissey announces return after cancelled shows: ‘I am now in good health’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Morrissey announces return after cancelled shows: ‘I am now in good health’

Conversation