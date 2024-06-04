GALLERY: Crowds head to Girls Aloud concert at P&J Live

Thousands of fans queued outside Aberdeen’s P&J Live eagerly awaiting entry into this evening’s Girls Aloud concert.

The quartet of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh arrived in Aberdeen to bring their nostalgic noughties sound.

Girls Aloud is arguably the most successful girl band of the 2000s in the UK and have reunited, but sadly without band member Sarah Harding who passed away in 2021.

With blockbuster hits like Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, Jump and The Promise, it was sure to be a night full of dancing and singing for all ages.

Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson was at the venue to capture the excitement beforehand.