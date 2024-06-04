Music GALLERY: Crowds head to Girls Aloud concert at P&J Live The foursome are in Aberdeen as part of their reunion tour, belting out many of their classic hits. Excited members of the Girls Aloud fan club Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady June 4 2024, 8:59 pm June 4 2024, 8:59 pm Share GALLERY: Crowds head to Girls Aloud concert at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/6491183/girls-aloud-pj-live-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of fans queued outside Aberdeen’s P&J Live eagerly awaiting entry into this evening’s Girls Aloud concert. The quartet of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh arrived in Aberdeen to bring their nostalgic noughties sound. Girls Aloud is arguably the most successful girl band of the 2000s in the UK and have reunited, but sadly without band member Sarah Harding who passed away in 2021. With blockbuster hits like Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, Jump and The Promise, it was sure to be a night full of dancing and singing for all ages. Our photographer Darrell Benns/DC Thomson was at the venue to capture the excitement beforehand. Fans ahead of the concert in Aberdeen. Excitement building for the concert to start. Excitement and smiles among fans. Fans excited to see Girls Aloud in concert. Group of friends creating memories at Girls Aloud concert in Aberdeen. Counting down the minutes. The pre-concert excitement at P&J Live. Fans ready to sing their hearts out. Fans ready to see Girls Aloud on stage at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Fan ready to dance the night away. Young fan excited to see the Girls Aloud concert at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Counting down the minutes. Excitement building as fans wait for the show to begin! Ready for an unforgettable night. Press and Journal Live team reporters Ross Hempseed and Shanay Taylor. Fans ready to sing along. Waiting in excitement to see the P&J Live show.
