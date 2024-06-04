Hunt for live bullets as cops comb containers at Inverurie recycling centre

Inverurie Recycling Centre is being searched by police in a desperate hunt for stray bullets.

Officers have been at the facility for days after a member of the public spotted live ammunition on the ground.

The waste centre was closed for several hours on Sunday while investigations took place, but it has since reopened.

Cops are still present at the recycling centre as of this afternoon carrying out a detailed search on a number of containers which could contain the ammunition.

It is currently unknown what type of bullets were found but staff within the facility told the Press and Journal it was not uncommon to separate shotgun shells from discarded farm waste.

The circumstances of the investigation are understood not to be suspicious

Search carried out after live ammunition concern at Inverurie Recycling Centre

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was definitely something found here on Sunday.

“The bullets being in the yard here is not that much of a concern, but it’s when they go away to get processed.

“Machines here could be smashing large and heavy objects on to live ammunition – meaning it may go off.

“Also if there are any more bullets found in the waste then there is a chance it could go to the incinerator in Aberdeen, so you can see where the issue is for us.

“They were called out on Sunday, and there are two containers which could have possibly been affected, police searched the first yesterday and are going through the second today.

“I’ve worked here for over 30 years and this is only the second time that this has happened.

“We had people, ex-colleagues and that phoning us during the day saying ‘what’s going on?’

“A member of the public pointed it out on the floor – it caused quite a stir.”

‘This is very unusual’

Staff within the facility have been joined by the police since Sunday as the search continues.

Workers at Inverurie emphasised just how unusual the situation is after the shock closure.

“I know that something was definitely found, but they are trying to keep it quite quiet just now,” another said.

“We don’t know how their search has been going, they’ve been here since Sunday.

“They have a few skips to search through.

“This is a very strange situation, it’s usually used shotgun cartridges that we get through.

Police probe continues as site reopened

A police van was visible outside the premises this afternoon as the search for the stray ammunition continues.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Sunday, 2 June, 2024, we received a report that ammunition was found at a recycling centre in Inverurie.

“Searches were carried out and inquiries are ongoing. The centre has reopened.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson also said: “We can confirm that Inverurie Household Recycling Centre was closed early on Sunday June 2 to allow the police to undertake their investigation.

“The site is safe and opened the following day under its normal working hours.”