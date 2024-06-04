Hunt for live bullets as cops comb containers at Inverurie recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for live bullets as cops comb containers at Inverurie recycling centre

Police have been scouring the facility since Sunday amid fears stray ammunition could 'go off'.

By Graham Fleming & Sophie Farquharson
Inverurie Recycling Centre, where a bullet has been found
Police have been parked inside Inverurie Recycling Centre since Sunday.

Inverurie Recycling Centre is being searched by police in a desperate hunt for stray bullets.

Officers have been at the facility for days after a member of the public spotted live ammunition on the ground.

The waste centre was closed for several hours on Sunday while investigations took place, but it has since reopened.

Entrance to Inverurie Recycling Centre.
The bullet was found by a member of the public.

Cops are still present at the recycling centre as of this afternoon carrying out a detailed search on a number of containers which could contain the ammunition.

It is currently unknown what type of bullets were found but staff within the facility told the Press and Journal it was not uncommon to separate shotgun shells from discarded farm waste.

The circumstances of the investigation are understood not to be suspicious

Search carried out after live ammunition concern at Inverurie Recycling Centre

A member of staff, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was definitely something found here on Sunday.

“The bullets being in the yard here is not that much of a concern, but it’s when they go away to get processed.

“Machines here could be smashing large and heavy objects on to live ammunition – meaning it may go off.

“Also if there are any more bullets found in the waste then there is a chance it could go to the incinerator in Aberdeen, so you can see where the issue is for us.

“They were called out on Sunday, and there are two containers which could have possibly been affected, police searched the first yesterday and are going through the second today.

Sign for Inverurie Recycling Centre.
The recycling centre is open as normal.

“I’ve worked here for over 30 years and this is only the second time that this has happened.

“We had people, ex-colleagues and that phoning us during the day saying ‘what’s going on?’

“A member of the public pointed it out on the floor – it caused quite a stir.”

‘This is very unusual’

Staff within the facility have been joined by the police since Sunday as the search continues.

Workers at Inverurie emphasised just how unusual the situation is after the shock closure.

“I know that something was definitely found, but they are trying to keep it quite quiet just now,” another said.

“We don’t know how their search has been going, they’ve been here since Sunday.

“They have a few skips to search through.

“This is a very strange situation, it’s usually used shotgun cartridges that we get through.

Police probe continues as site reopened

A police van was visible outside the premises this afternoon as the search for the stray ammunition continues.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Sunday, 2 June, 2024, we received a report that ammunition was found at a recycling centre in Inverurie.

“Searches were carried out and inquiries are ongoing. The centre has reopened.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson also said: “We can confirm that Inverurie Household Recycling Centre was closed early on Sunday June 2 to allow the police to undertake their investigation.

“The site is safe and opened the following day under its normal working hours.”

