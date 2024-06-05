Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to ‘protect’ shop workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to ‘protect’ shop workers

Steven Wilson was caught stuffing six bottles of vodka into his bag by a security guard at Asda's beach store.

By Danny McKay
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook

A yob who spat at an Aberdeen Asda security guard who saw him loading his backpack with vodka has been jailed to “protect” shop workers.

Steven Wilson, known as McCallum, was caught red-handed by a security guard at Asda’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park store stuffing six bottles of spirits in his bag.

But when challenged by staff, the 37-year-old became aggressive, raising one bottle above his head and then spitting towards the man.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan slammed Wilson’s vile behaviour and, ordering he be locked up, warned shop workers are “entitled to some protection from the courts”.

Shopping aisle disturbance

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10am on November 15 2022.

She said: “The complainer observed the accused within the alcohol aisle of the locus.

“He observed him put six bottles of vodka into his backpack.

“The complainer approached the accused and asked him to remove the bottles, but he refused.”

Due to the commotion, other colleagues came to assist and observed Wilson being verbally abusive.

He was heard to say: “You can’t f****** touch me. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Shouted, swore and spat

Ms Martin told the court: “The accused then raised a bottle above his head.

“The complainer went to grab the bottle and the accused pushed him once to the chest.

“The complainer then retrieved the bottles from the accused’s bag and escorted the accused towards the exit.

“During this, the accused continued to shout and swear at the complainer.

“When the accused left the locus he turned around and spat towards the complainer.”

Fortunately, the security guard was able to move out of the way and so wasn’t struck.

The total value of the alcohol, which was fully recovered, was £112.

Wilson, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by shoplifting, assault, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “It will come as no surprise to your lordship that there’s a drug misuse problem behind Mr McCallum’s offending.”

He explained the offences were committed in a bid to fund his client’s drug use.

Mr Longino said Wilson was now taking steps to address his drug problem and suggested the offences were at the “lower end” of the spectrum in terms of seriousness at indictment level.

‘You have a substantial record for behaviour of this kind’

Sheriff Buchanan said: “This sort of behaviour in shops is just the sort of thing that causes great concern and upset and distress to people who work in shops, being assaulted like this and being subjected to threatening and abusive behaviour and being spat at.”

Mr Longino replied: “I understand that and so does Mr McCallum.”

The sheriff continued: “He had seven months in prison on a summary case on the last occasion.

“It might be thought that, since this is behaviour of a similar kind, that a longer sentence might be required.”

Mr Longino voiced concerns that a lengthy prison sentence would negatively impact the positive steps taken by his client to address his issues.

However, Sheriff Buchanan said there was a “strong argument” for a custodial sentence being “pretty much inevitable”.

Addressing Wilson directly, Sheriff Buchanan said: “I hear what’s been said on your behalf but the reality of the matter is you have a substantial record for behaviour of this kind and you have received a number of custodial sentences in the past.

“When you committed this offence, a previous custodial sentence had not long finished.

“The people who work in shops are entitled to some protection from the courts.”

He ordered Wilson to be jailed for 13 months.

Reacting to the sentence, Wilson slumped back in the dock, loudly crumpled up a plastic cup he’d been holding and began to mutter angrily as he was led away to begin his sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Man in dock accused of serious assault in Aberdeen pub's toilets
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Drink-driver fined £640 after moving car to avoid £15 parking charge
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Dangerous driver who hadn't driven for 15 years banned after causing head-on collision
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
The High Court in Glasgow
'I will gut you like a fish': Sadistic thug stabbed woman during 21-hour hostage…
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
RAF man's unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Danger driver admits causing death of beloved Turriff grandad in tragic crash
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
'I'll slit your throat': Fare dodger's vile threat to Aberdeen taxi driver
Steven Wilson known as McCallum. Image: Facebook
Remorseless Highland rapist who brutalised women jailed for 10 years