Yob who spat at Aberdeen Asda security guard jailed to ‘protect’ shop workers

A yob who spat at an Aberdeen Asda security guard who saw him loading his backpack with vodka has been jailed to “protect” shop workers.

Steven Wilson, known as McCallum, was caught red-handed by a security guard at Asda’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park store stuffing six bottles of spirits in his bag.

But when challenged by staff, the 37-year-old became aggressive, raising one bottle above his head and then spitting towards the man.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan slammed Wilson’s vile behaviour and, ordering he be locked up, warned shop workers are “entitled to some protection from the courts”.

Shopping aisle disturbance

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10am on November 15 2022.

She said: “The complainer observed the accused within the alcohol aisle of the locus.

“He observed him put six bottles of vodka into his backpack.

“The complainer approached the accused and asked him to remove the bottles, but he refused.”

Due to the commotion, other colleagues came to assist and observed Wilson being verbally abusive.

He was heard to say: “You can’t f****** touch me. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Shouted, swore and spat

Ms Martin told the court: “The accused then raised a bottle above his head.

“The complainer went to grab the bottle and the accused pushed him once to the chest.

“The complainer then retrieved the bottles from the accused’s bag and escorted the accused towards the exit.

“During this, the accused continued to shout and swear at the complainer.

“When the accused left the locus he turned around and spat towards the complainer.”

Fortunately, the security guard was able to move out of the way and so wasn’t struck.

The total value of the alcohol, which was fully recovered, was £112.

Wilson, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by shoplifting, assault, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “It will come as no surprise to your lordship that there’s a drug misuse problem behind Mr McCallum’s offending.”

He explained the offences were committed in a bid to fund his client’s drug use.

Mr Longino said Wilson was now taking steps to address his drug problem and suggested the offences were at the “lower end” of the spectrum in terms of seriousness at indictment level.

‘You have a substantial record for behaviour of this kind’

Sheriff Buchanan said: “This sort of behaviour in shops is just the sort of thing that causes great concern and upset and distress to people who work in shops, being assaulted like this and being subjected to threatening and abusive behaviour and being spat at.”

Mr Longino replied: “I understand that and so does Mr McCallum.”

The sheriff continued: “He had seven months in prison on a summary case on the last occasion.

“It might be thought that, since this is behaviour of a similar kind, that a longer sentence might be required.”

Mr Longino voiced concerns that a lengthy prison sentence would negatively impact the positive steps taken by his client to address his issues.

However, Sheriff Buchanan said there was a “strong argument” for a custodial sentence being “pretty much inevitable”.

Addressing Wilson directly, Sheriff Buchanan said: “I hear what’s been said on your behalf but the reality of the matter is you have a substantial record for behaviour of this kind and you have received a number of custodial sentences in the past.

“When you committed this offence, a previous custodial sentence had not long finished.

“The people who work in shops are entitled to some protection from the courts.”

He ordered Wilson to be jailed for 13 months.

Reacting to the sentence, Wilson slumped back in the dock, loudly crumpled up a plastic cup he’d been holding and began to mutter angrily as he was led away to begin his sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.