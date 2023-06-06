Malky Mackay thrilled to secure Ross County’s Premiership future following last year’s extensive rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay thrilled to secure Ross County’s Premiership future following last year’s extensive rebuild

Mackay guided County to dramatic victory against Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-offs.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is thrilled last summer’s rebuilding efforts were enough to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

The Staggies secured top-flight status in dramatic fashion, staging a remarkable play-off turnaround against Partick Thistle to triumph on penalties.

It followed a difficult campaign which saw County finish second-bottom, having clawed back from being four points adrift at the foot of the table going into the split.

It followed a top-six finish in Mackay’s first season in charge the previous year.

Mackay was forced to reconstruct his squad last summer after losing a number of players, most notably the goalscoring threat of Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal.

Although it appeared County were struggling in their efforts to succeed in the battle for survival, Mackay was delighted his side had enough to get over the line.

Ross County’s players during the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “It’s always going to be a slight struggle for Ross County in attracting players because of the size of our club, our budget and what we’re perceived as.

“It’s never going to be an easy thing.

“I knew we were going to struggle losing the 24 goals we had last year, and there’s an unfortunate rebuild here every year. It’s just the measure of what we are.

“I would have loved to have kept my team from last year and built on that.

“We did offer better money for some players but they decided they wanted to move back to the central belt. That’s to do with personal situations, so it’s not about money either.”

Mackay wants to bring in players Staggies fans will embrace

Of the 15 players Mackay has brought in since last summer, only seven are under contract for next term.

The Staggies boss hopes to overcome geographical challenges to convince players of the merits of representing the Dingwall outfit.

Mackay added: “Once you get people here, for example Jack Baldwin, he has been sensational. He came up from England, and I wanted him to enjoy his football. He has moved his family up here and what a warrior he is.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin celebrates after his side avoided relegation by beating Partick Thistle on penalties in the Premiership play-off final on Sunday. Image: SNS

“In the game on Sunday he made a couple of unbelievable challenges at the end.

“That’s the kind of guy I want at this football club – with the Ross County badge stamped on his chest.

“Those are the kind of guys our fans embrace, just as they embrace young Dylan Smith who is going to be a star up here.”

Pathway in place for young players

Mackay hopes some of the young players who were involved in County’s great escape will grow as a result of the experience.

Alness teenager Jamie Williamson was brought on during extra-time, at a point where County had used all their senior outfield substitutes.

Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson. Image: SNS

The Staggies boss also has high hopes for Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon, Logan Ross, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and Ryan MacLeman, who spent the campaign out on loan.

He added: “Yan Dhanda has played more football this season than he has in his whole career. What a talent he’s going to be. He stood up really strong on Sunday and showed his calmness on the ball.

“Victor Loturi is a youngster on the verge of the Canada squad too. He’s another one who is young, calm on the ball and is going to grow with it.

Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

“We have also got three or four youngsters who might have made the bench on Sunday, but we gave them to the Highland League because it was the best thing for their career.

“I wondered if that was the right call in the last few weeks, but it was for the good of their careers and the football club.

“The longer-term aspect of them going out to League One and the Highland League is for the good of the club.

“We’ll try and put a recruitment department in that will eventually have a structure and be able to bring in players who are ready, without it being guesswork.

“We also want to build a pathway from our academy to the first team.

“Jamie is one of the youth team who is not involved with us regularly. We didn’t have many left and needed that fifth sub so we got him involved. Great credit to him, because he really didn’t look out of place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off…
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Ross County shoot-out hero Ross Laidlaw reveals he practised taking a penalty in build-up…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrated as his side avoid relegation on Sunday. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Big summer ahead for Highland clubs after dramatic end to the season
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor expects gulf between city sides and other Premiership teams…
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM
Dylan Smith, Ross Callachan, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda model Ross County's new home kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County release new home kit for forthcoming Premiership season
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
The County fans celebrate as their side avoid relegation. Image: SNS.
'Someone double Laidlaw's wages!' - Ross County fans react to thrilling play-off victory
Malky Mackay celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
'He could quite easily have decided after the Hearts game that enough was enough'…
Ross County chairmen Roy MacGregor speaks to the BBC after his side's victory against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor shares sympathy with Partick Thistle after 'emotional' Premiership play-off

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]