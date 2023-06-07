Departing loanee Daniel MacKay believe Caley Thistle can mount Premiership promotion push next term

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel MacKay believes Inverness Caley Thistle have what it takes to earn promotion to the Premiership next season.

The winger spent this term back in the Highland capital on-loan at his hometown club, but will now return to parent side Hibs following the conclusion of the campaign.

MacKay helped the Caley Jags reach the Scottish Cup final, but in the Championship they could only finish sixth – meaning the wait for a top flight return following relegation in 2017 goes on.

Looking towards next term, the 22-year-old insists there are reasons for optimism for Inverness supporters.

MacKay said: “There might need to be a bit of a rebuild, there might not be, depending on people’s situations.

“The club has got the right people in place, it might not have the money of some other clubs, but Inverness have everything in place to be there looking to get promoted.

“In the second half of this season, we showed we’re more than a match for anyone in the Championship.

“Caley Thistle have to be positive in their mindset, and if they get the right players in, they can be right up there next season.”

Fan power despite ‘ridiculous’ Hampden ticket price

MacKay believes Caley Thistle’s supporters also have an important role to play going forward.

He was impressed with the way they backed Billy Dodds’ side during the Scottish Cup run, with 6,500 at Hampden on Saturday for the final against Celtic.

MacKay added: “We saw it in the cup run and even last year when I wasn’t at the club, big numbers turned out for the play-offs – it was probably the best crowds for five or six years.

“The club’s delighted with how the supporters have reacted – especially in the cost-of-living crisis. £45 for a ticket on Saturday is ridiculous.

“I just think that’s ridiculous for a ticket for any support, but especially for people in Inverness with the added burden of travelling.

“There are a lot of factors and it’s like they try to dampen Inverness down all the time and make it cost a wee bit more.

“But the fans have been brilliant for us and I can’t thank them enough.

“Hopefully reaching the final can be a step forward for the club.”

Hibs chance?

It was a productive season for MacKay back at Inverness as he made 40 appearances, scored five goals – including Caley Thistle’s counter in the Scottish Cup final at the weekend – and provided eight assists.

MacKay left Inverness to sign for Hibs two years ago, but has found his opportunities limited at Easter Road.

With two years left on his contract, he hopes his performances for Caley Thistle will earn him an opportunity next season.

He said: “It’s been brilliant to be back playing. I had almost the whole of last season not playing and then this season I’ve played a lot of games.

“Throughout this season I’ve wanted to show I can play in the Premiership and make it at Hibs.

“I think I’ve been written off at Hibs.

“If I get the opportunity, then I’ve got to take it myself. And if I don’t get the opportunity, then who knows what happens.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance at Hibs.

“It (being written off) doesn’t frustrate me. People can have all the opinions they want.

“Before I got my move away people were doubting me, and then I scored seven goals in 10 games for Inverness and showed the player I could be.

“Within myself I need to have confidence and belief as well, people can write me off all they want, but until I get an opportunity, you can’t discredit what I’ve done.”