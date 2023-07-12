Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season

Jack Baldwin is the new Ross County’s new captain, it has been confirmed.

Last year’s team captain Baldwin now takes over the role from Keith Watson, who has left the Staggies and joined Championship Raith Rovers.

Number one goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has stepped in to the position of vice captain for the 2023/24 campaign.

Centre-back Baldwin, 30, has been seen by manager Malky Mackay as a leading figure on and off the park at the Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County FC can confirm that Jack Baldwin has been named as club captain for the 23/24 season. Ross Laidlaw will take on the role as vice captain. We wish both players the very best with their new roles at the club! pic.twitter.com/QGc7jr2Tlk — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 12, 2023

The signing from Bristol City in 2021 made 34 appearances last term, helping keep the club in the Premiership via their dramatic three-goal comeback and penalty triumph win against Partick Thistle.

Laidlaw, 31, who is working his way back from injury, saved two penalties in that epic shoot-out is also an influential figure at the heart of the squad.

Ross County’s competitive season starts this Saturday with a trip to League Two Stranraer for their first group stage tie in the Viaplay Cup.