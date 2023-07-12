Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County reveal club captains and vice-skippers for the new season

Jack Baldwin takes over the main leadership role from Keith Watson as their new season starts this weekend in Stranraer.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is the club captain for 2023/24.
Ross County's Jack Baldwin is the club captain for 2023/24. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin is the new Ross County’s new captain, it has been confirmed.

Last year’s team captain Baldwin now takes over the role from Keith Watson, who has left the Staggies and joined Championship Raith Rovers.

Number one goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has stepped in to the position of vice captain for the 2023/24 campaign.

Centre-back Baldwin, 30, has been seen by manager Malky Mackay as a leading figure on and off the park at the Global Energy Stadium.

The signing from Bristol City in 2021 made 34 appearances last term, helping keep the club in the Premiership via their dramatic three-goal comeback and penalty triumph win against Partick Thistle.

Laidlaw, 31, who is working his way back from injury, saved two penalties in that epic shoot-out is also an influential figure at the heart of the squad.

Ross County’s competitive season starts this Saturday with a trip to League Two Stranraer for their first group stage tie in the Viaplay Cup.

 

