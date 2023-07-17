AFC Wimbledon defender poised for loan switch to Ross County

Ross County are closing in on a loan switch for experienced AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale.

The 27-year-old, who signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the English League Two club in March 2022, is on Staggies manager Malky Mackay’s radar.

It’s understood talks are at advanced stage and County could make him their latest arrival at the Global Energy Stadium before Wednesday.

Loan move at least until January

Mackay, whose side’s competitive season began on Saturday with a 5-1 Viaplay Cup rout at League Two Stranraer, has already confirmed his top-flight club are seeking to bring in a defender following the departures of captain Keith Watson and Alex Iacovtti.

Nightingale has come through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon and has now made close to 200 appearances for the London club.

The centre-half was tracked by several sides south of the border, but former Watford and Cardiff City manager Mackay looks to have been the winner for his services until January.

County have been one of the Premiership’s most active clubs. Having beaten the drop via their pulsating comeback play-off win against Partick Thistle, they have set about adding depth and quality to their pool.

So far, they’ve signed defenders Josh Reid and James Brown, midfielders Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf, winger Jay Henderson, and striker Eamonn Brophy.

English market appeals to Mackay

Nightingale will be the only loan player so far this year for the Staggies, although Mackay continues to look at the market in England where clubs are arriving back to pre-season work later than in Scotland.

The signing of players with experience of the Scottish leagues was the priority for Mackay early in the window, but now he’s adding the final pieces to his pool ahead of next month’s league opener away to champions Celtic.

County will be chasing their second Viaplay Cup win in a row on Saturday when they host Dougie Imrie’s Championship side Morton, who kicked off with a 3-1 at Kelty Hearts at the weekend.