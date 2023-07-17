AFC Wimbledon defender poised for loan switch to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFC Wimbledon defender poised for loan switch to Ross County

Centre-half Will Nightingale is set for a six-month stint in the Highlands after almost 200 appearances for the London-based English League Two club.

By Paul Chalk
AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale is set for a loan move to Ross County until the new year. Image: Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock
Ross County are closing in on a loan switch for experienced AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale.

The 27-year-old, who signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the English League Two club in March 2022, is on Staggies manager Malky Mackay’s radar.

It’s understood talks are at advanced stage and County could make him their latest arrival at the Global Energy Stadium before Wednesday.

Loan move at least until January

Mackay, whose side’s competitive season began on Saturday with a 5-1 Viaplay Cup rout at League Two Stranraer, has already confirmed his top-flight club are seeking to bring in a defender following the departures of captain Keith Watson and Alex Iacovtti.

Nightingale has come through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon and has now made close to 200 appearances for the London club.

The centre-half was tracked by several sides south of the border, but former Watford and Cardiff City manager Mackay looks to have been the winner for his services until January.

Will Nightingale is an experienced centre half, who is set for a loan move from AFC Wimbledon to Ross County.

County have been one of the Premiership’s most active clubs. Having beaten the drop via their pulsating comeback play-off win against Partick Thistle, they have set about adding depth and quality to their pool.

So far, they’ve signed defenders Josh Reid and James Brown, midfielders Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf, winger Jay Henderson, and striker Eamonn Brophy.

English market appeals to Mackay

Nightingale will be the only loan player so far this year for the Staggies, although Mackay continues to look at the market in England where clubs are arriving back to pre-season work later than in Scotland.

The signing of players with experience of the Scottish leagues was the priority for Mackay early in the window, but now he’s adding the final pieces to his pool ahead of next month’s league opener away to champions Celtic.

County will be chasing their second Viaplay Cup win in a row on Saturday when they host Dougie Imrie’s Championship side Morton, who kicked off with a 3-1 at Kelty Hearts at the weekend.

