Dons supporter calls on fellow fans to support less fortunate families ahead of new season

A Dons fan has come up with a unique way to support a local charity and allow people to wear their team’s colours at an affordable price.

Ahead of the kick-off of Aberdeen FC’s 2023-2024 season, Scott Mackenzie has started a “Donathon 2023”, which will see family charity Home-Start Aberdeen inviting fans to donate recently replaced and previously loved Dons clothing.

This will be to the charity’s George Street shop, where it will also be sold, and will raise much needed funds and enable people to show their support for the club.

“It’s a win-win for fans and an organisation close to my heart,” explains Mr Mackenzie who regularly attends Pittodrie with his dad, three sons, brother, nieces and nephew, all of whom are season ticket holders.

He held his first Donathon for the charity in May 2017 in the lead up to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Mr Mackenzie adds: “I reached out to fans to donate their previously loved Dons tops to Home-Start so that less fortunate people could wear our team’s colours – it raised a staggering £2,390.50.

‘Made sense to resuscitate the campaign’

“With the launch of AFC’s new home kit ahead of the 23/24 season kick-off on August 5, it made sense to resuscitate the campaign.”

Home-Start Aberdeen chief executive Eleanor McEwan said: “It’s a fantastic idea from Scott. Aberdeen is a city full of passionate football fans with an appetite to wear their team’s colours with pride – whether brand new or second-hand.

“The current economic climate has forced the price of non-essential items out of reach for many families, so the opportunity to pick up Dons clothing at a reduced price will be welcomed across the city.

“The benefits are manifold – as well as boosting the local economy and supporting families in need, shopping in charity shops promotes a circular economy, helping to reduce global waste.”

Donations of Dons kits should be delivered to Home-Start’s George Street charity shop from Monday July 24 onwards and will be on sale from Monday July 31.