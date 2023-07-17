Dons supporter calls on fellow fans to support less fortunate families ahead of new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons supporter calls on fellow fans to support less fortunate families ahead of new season

A "Donathon" will take place at the Home-Start Aberdeen charity shop in the city's George Street.

By Chris Cromar
Scott Mackenzie standing outside Home-Start Aberdeen's charity shop.
Local Dons fan Scott Mackenzie is urging AFC fans to donate old kits to charity Home-Start Aberdeen. Image: Home-Start Aberdeen.

A Dons fan has come up with a unique way to support a local charity and allow people to wear their team’s colours at an affordable price.

Ahead of the kick-off of Aberdeen FC’s 2023-2024 season, Scott Mackenzie has started a “Donathon 2023”, which will see family charity Home-Start Aberdeen inviting fans to donate recently replaced and previously loved Dons clothing.

This will be to the charity’s George Street shop, where it will also be sold, and will raise much needed funds and enable people to show their support for the club.

Aberdeen home shirt for the 2023-24 season.
Aberdeen’s new home shirt for the 2023/24 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

“It’s a win-win for fans and an organisation close to my heart,” explains Mr Mackenzie who regularly attends Pittodrie with his dad, three sons, brother, nieces and nephew, all of whom are season ticket holders.

He held his first Donathon for the charity in May 2017 in the lead up to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Mr Mackenzie adds: “I reached out to fans to donate their previously loved Dons tops to Home-Start so that less fortunate people could wear our team’s colours – it raised a staggering £2,390.50.

‘Made sense to resuscitate the campaign’

“With the launch of AFC’s new home kit ahead of the 23/24 season kick-off on August 5, it made sense to resuscitate the campaign.”

Home-Start Aberdeen chief executive Eleanor McEwan said: “It’s a fantastic idea from Scott. Aberdeen is a city full of passionate football fans with an appetite to wear their team’s colours with pride – whether brand new or second-hand.

Eleanor McEwan standing up.
Home-Start Aberdeen chief executive Eleanor McEwan.

“The current economic climate has forced the price of non-essential items out of reach for many families, so the opportunity to pick up Dons clothing at a reduced price will be welcomed across the city.

“The benefits are manifold – as well as boosting the local economy and supporting families in need, shopping in charity shops promotes a circular economy, helping to reduce global waste.”

Donations of Dons kits should be delivered to Home-Start’s George Street charity shop from Monday July 24 onwards and will be on sale from Monday July 31.

