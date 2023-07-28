Connor Randall targets cup run after ending three-year wait for his first Ross County goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Randall targets cup run after ending three-year wait for his first Ross County goal

The defender grasped his chance in midfield by hitting the net and providing an assist in Edinburgh - now he's eyeing a Viaplay Cup run to Hampden.

By Paul Chalk
Connor Randall, left, celebrates his midweek goal with Ross County captain Jack Baldwin. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Connor Randall is ready to embrace a new midfield role at Ross County after scoring his first goal three years after joining the Staggies.

The Liverpudlian, who has been recognised as a full-back thus far in his career, scored the opening goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Edinburgh City – a result which put his team on the cusp of the Viaplay Cup second round after three straight group wins. 

Randall, 27, who played alongside Scott Allardice in the middle of the park, went on to line up Jordan White for the Staggies’ third goal.

County will be seeded for next round of the League Cup if they defeat League One visitors Kelty Hearts on Saturday to make it a flawless 12 points in their section, but both Kelty and Morton are just three points behind them in the group standings.

Randall will play ‘wherever needed’

Randall’s first County goal, a close-range hit, came in his 83rd appearance for the Premiership club, and he explained he’ll happily grasp the chance to play in midfield if that’s what manager Malky Mackay wants.

He said: “It’s about time I scored – I’ve been waiting a while for it.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet, but the main thing was getting the job done and getting the points we needed.

“I have been playing at the back for a few years, but I have always said, wherever the gaffer needs anyone to play, everyone will come in and play wherever they’re needed.

“It was nice to be in midfield against Edinburgh. I enjoyed it.

“The main thing was the gutsy performance and getting three points.”

Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Staggies keen to avoid the Old Firm in League Cup

Being seeded for the Viaplay Cup second round means County would escape a second successive knockout meeting with Celtic, who won 4-1 in Dingwall last August after County collected 11 rather than 12 points in their group campaign.

Randall is determined to help see off Fifers Kelty and secure maximum points.

He said: “Last year, we dropped a point (against Buckie Thistle) and won on penalties and ended up with Celtic in the next round, so as a group, we believe we can do well in the cups.

“The gaffer wants us to have a really good cup run and as a group, we believe that’s something we can do, so winning on Saturday would be massive to help us be a seeded team and maybe miss the Old Firm, for example, in the next round.

“We will treat this like any other game and go out, perform and hopefully get three points.”

Prior to winning in Edinburgh, County were 5-1 victors at League Two Stranraer and responded from a goal down last week to defeat Championship visitors Morton 2-1. 

Randall insists keeping their eyes only on their next opponents has helped them avoid slip-ups.

He said: “We’ve had tough games, with two tricky fixtures away from home against good teams.

“The pressure is on you to win these games.

“It’s never easy in these groups and you can see that with some of the other results this month.

“The gaffer has been drilling it into us that we have to be professional, stay focused and we done that on Wednesday to get the three points.”

Dreams of Hampden are realistic – Randall

The Dingwall club sensationally won the League Cup under the guidance of Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds in 2016.

And Randall insists they have targeted a Hampden return as a realistic goal this season.

Ross County lifted the League Cup trophy in 2016.

He added: “As a player, you want to be playing at Hampden in semi-finals and finals. That’s the end goal.

“But we have to focus on each game as it comes.

“There have been some great additions to the team this season.

“All the new lads have gelled with the current group already, so hopefully we can keep working hard and have a good season.”

Play-off stunner can kick County on in Premiership

Next Saturday, County kick off their new top-flight campaign away to treble-winners Celtic. 

That prospect looked remote when they trailed Partick Thistle 3-0 on aggregate in the play-off final second leg after an 11th-placed finish in the Premiership last season.

Yet, an iincredible three-goal, 19-minute recovery and then penalty shoot-out triumph has become the launchpad for County to improve this year.

Randall said: “That was a position we didn’t want to be in, but it was still an unbelievable day that will live with us all forever.

“Hopefully, we can push on now and have a good season.”

