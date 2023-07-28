Connor Randall targets cup run after ending three-year wait for his first Ross County goal

Connor Randall is ready to embrace a new midfield role at Ross County after scoring his first goal three years after joining the Staggies.

The Liverpudlian, who has been recognised as a full-back thus far in his career, scored the opening goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory at Edinburgh City – a result which put his team on the cusp of the Viaplay Cup second round after three straight group wins.

Randall, 27, who played alongside Scott Allardice in the middle of the park, went on to line up Jordan White for the Staggies’ third goal.

County will be seeded for next round of the League Cup if they defeat League One visitors Kelty Hearts on Saturday to make it a flawless 12 points in their section, but both Kelty and Morton are just three points behind them in the group standings.

😎 Connor Randall opened the scoring last night with his first goal for the club! Congratulations Connor 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rWNmaamJG6 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 27, 2023

Randall will play ‘wherever needed’

Randall’s first County goal, a close-range hit, came in his 83rd appearance for the Premiership club, and he explained he’ll happily grasp the chance to play in midfield if that’s what manager Malky Mackay wants.

He said: “It’s about time I scored – I’ve been waiting a while for it.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet, but the main thing was getting the job done and getting the points we needed.

“I have been playing at the back for a few years, but I have always said, wherever the gaffer needs anyone to play, everyone will come in and play wherever they’re needed.

“It was nice to be in midfield against Edinburgh. I enjoyed it.

“The main thing was the gutsy performance and getting three points.”

Staggies keen to avoid the Old Firm in League Cup

Being seeded for the Viaplay Cup second round means County would escape a second successive knockout meeting with Celtic, who won 4-1 in Dingwall last August after County collected 11 rather than 12 points in their group campaign.

Randall is determined to help see off Fifers Kelty and secure maximum points.

He said: “Last year, we dropped a point (against Buckie Thistle) and won on penalties and ended up with Celtic in the next round, so as a group, we believe we can do well in the cups.

“The gaffer wants us to have a really good cup run and as a group, we believe that’s something we can do, so winning on Saturday would be massive to help us be a seeded team and maybe miss the Old Firm, for example, in the next round.

“We will treat this like any other game and go out, perform and hopefully get three points.”

19’ | Goall for County!! Connor Randall slots home from close range after the ball drops in the box from the corner! ECFC 0-1 RCFC pic.twitter.com/6i9A1eGnrV — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 26, 2023

Prior to winning in Edinburgh, County were 5-1 victors at League Two Stranraer and responded from a goal down last week to defeat Championship visitors Morton 2-1.

Randall insists keeping their eyes only on their next opponents has helped them avoid slip-ups.

He said: “We’ve had tough games, with two tricky fixtures away from home against good teams.

“The pressure is on you to win these games.

“It’s never easy in these groups and you can see that with some of the other results this month.

“The gaffer has been drilling it into us that we have to be professional, stay focused and we done that on Wednesday to get the three points.”

Dreams of Hampden are realistic – Randall

The Dingwall club sensationally won the League Cup under the guidance of Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds in 2016.

And Randall insists they have targeted a Hampden return as a realistic goal this season.

He added: “As a player, you want to be playing at Hampden in semi-finals and finals. That’s the end goal.

“But we have to focus on each game as it comes.

“There have been some great additions to the team this season.

“All the new lads have gelled with the current group already, so hopefully we can keep working hard and have a good season.”

Play-off stunner can kick County on in Premiership

Next Saturday, County kick off their new top-flight campaign away to treble-winners Celtic.

That prospect looked remote when they trailed Partick Thistle 3-0 on aggregate in the play-off final second leg after an 11th-placed finish in the Premiership last season.

Yet, an iincredible three-goal, 19-minute recovery and then penalty shoot-out triumph has become the launchpad for County to improve this year.

Randall said: “That was a position we didn’t want to be in, but it was still an unbelievable day that will live with us all forever.

“Hopefully, we can push on now and have a good season.”