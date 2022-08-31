Ross County knocked out of Premier Sports Cup after making holders Celtic work for win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County battled bravely but bowed out of the Premier Sports Cup in a 4-1 home defeat against holders Celtic, who booked their quarter-final spot against Motherwell.

Two goals within five first half minutes from Hoops skipper Callum McGregor and striker Georgious Giakoumakis had the visitors cruising, despite a decent start from the hosts.

Alex Iacovitti headed County back into the tie in the second half, only for Daizen Maeda to swiftly reply. James Forrest’s late goal added further gloss.

The task lying ahead of County was clear. Ange Postecoglou’s team had just hammered Dundee United 9-0 in their biggest competitive away win, ultimately costing Tangerines’ boss Jack Ross his job.

That sizzling demolition job on Tayside was the Hoops’ 37th successive league fixture without defeat, stretching away back to a 1-0 loss at Livingston almost one year ago.

Add into the mix that, for this cup-tie, Celtic fans were granted tickets for the North and East Stands within the stadium due to a poor take-up when these sides met in the same venue a few weeks ago.

County could, at least, take heart from their performance that afternoon when it required two late goals for the Scottish champions to cross the line with a 3-1 win.

Last December, an Antony Ralston 96th-minute goal here secured a 2-1 Celtic victory over a riled Ross County, who were baffled by the time added on.

Changes galore for both sides in cup

Celtic host Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season this Saturday before the small matter of hosting Real Madrid next Tuesday in the Champions League.

Postecoglou made nine changes from their Tannadice romp, with only McGregor and Liel Abada kept in.

County have won just once in the league this season, but earned the right to face Celtic by winning Group C in the competition’s knock-out stages.

They went into this clash on the back of a 4-0 defeat against Rangers on Saturday, which will be followed by hosting Aberdeen this weekend.

Defender Jack Baldwin and midfielders Ross Callachan and Yan Dhanda were suspended, with the latter missing out due to previous bookings in the cup.

Home boss Malky Mackay made five changes, with goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, midfielders Jordan Tillson and Josh Sims and forwards Jordan White and Dominic Samuel coming in.

Swift double puts Celtic in control

County showed attacking intent from the off and a Callum Johnson header brought an early catch from goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Celtic replied with McGregor’s deflected free-kick coming off the crossbar just after defender Stephen Welsh headed a Turnbull corner off the woodwork.

The Dingwall side were showing little fear in this tie and had a willingness to get forward, but were undone with the opener on 21 minutes.

Turnbull’s corner was not cleared and, from a cross into the box, McGregor swept the ball beyond Eastwood.

And just four minutes later, weaving work into the box by Giakoumakis ended with him guiding a calm shot beyond the goalkeeper, making it all look so simple.

With Dundee United’s mauling in mind, it was vital for County to stay in this tie.

To be fair, they were largely untroubled and made it to half-time none the worse, but they did lose George Harmon who had to go off with a knock on the stroke of the interval.

He was replaced at the start of the second half by David Cancola, with Owura Edwards coming on for Harmon.

Both substitutes showed early energy in a bid to help find a way back for the Highlanders.

Edwards was picked out by captain Keith Watson and his cross was met by a Sims header, which flew wide of target on 55 minutes.

Celtic didn’t have their shooting boots as much in the second period and, were made to sweat when Iacovitti scored his second goal of the season against the Hoops when he nodded home from a White assist on 68 minutes.

However, five minutes later, Maeda was on hand to bury a follow-up shot after Eastwood saved a shot from McGregor.

Sub Forrest tapped home a cross from Anthony Ralston at the death to make it 4-1 to the delight of the overjoyed away support.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Eastwood 6, Purrington 6, Iacovitti 6, Samuel 6 (Hiwula 61), Sims 6 (Olaigbe 80), Johnson 6, Loturi 5 (Edwards 46), Watson 6 (Paton 80), Harmon 5 (Cancola 46), Tillson 6, White 6. Subs not used – Laidlaw (GK), Akio, Munro, Smith.

CELTIC (4-3-3) – Siegrist 6, Jenz 6, Giakoumakis 7, Abada 6 (Forrest 57), Mooy 6, Turnbull 7, Bernabei 6, Maeda 6 (Haksabanovic 76), McGregor 7 (McCarthy 76), Ralston 6, Welsh 6 (Starfelt 57). Subs not used – Bain (GK), Furuhashi, Jota, Hatate, Juranovic.

Referee – Willie Collum.

Attendance – 4801.

Man of the match – Callum McGregor.