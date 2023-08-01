Aberdeen helicopter firm making job cuts amid ‘tough economic climate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen helicopter firm making job cuts amid ‘tough economic climate’

The company. which flies to the North Sea from its Aberdeen base, informed staff today.

By Ryan Duff
An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Aberdeen.
An H175 helicopter at Babcock's hangar in Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen helicopter company which flies oil and gas workers to the North Sea is making job cuts.

Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) has told staff the decision is due to “lower than normal client activity.”

The North Sea helicopter operator confirmed that it had decided to reduce staffing levels due to a “tough economic climate, as well as the fallout from Government decisions around the windfall tax, and lower than normal client activity levels.”

The number of jobs being cut has not been disclosed.

Review of operations

The north-east business says that customer activity has gone down by 15 to 20% year-on-year.

An OHS spokesperson said: “Offshore Helicopter Services can confirm staff have been advised there will be an important review of all operations to ensure the company better meets the needs of the current competitive business environment.

“This process is likely to include the requirement to reduce our staffing levels and review our equipment requirements to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible while still effectively servicing our customers.”

OHS said it has been carrying out talks with its customers “for some time” to find resolutions.

“The decisions we will make over the coming months will be fundamental to the future success of the business,” a spokesman added.

Offshore Helicopter Services history

The firm was bought over by the South African business, Ultimate Aviation, in January.

This followed an “uncertain period,” according to Paul Kelsall, managing director of Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS).

Earlier this year, CHC Helicopters announced it would sell OHS to Ultimate Aviation Group after its takeover of the firm was blocked by the UK Competition and Markets Authority in 2021.

Before the sale to Ultimate Aviation was approved, the North Sea helicopter operator with a base in Dyce experienced “22 months of uncertainty,” director of consultancy Air & Sea Analytics, Steve Robertson said.

Windfall tax blamed for Aberdeen helicopter firm job cuts

Offshore Helicopter Services is not the first firm to claim the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), or windfall tax, is the reason for job cuts.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, also blamed the controversial fiscal policy for its decision to cut 350 jobs.

Shaun Roseveare, chief executive officer of Ultimate Aviation, and Paul Kelsall, Managing Director of OHS.

When asked how many jobs will be cut by OHS, the firm said it cannot provide details as the process is ongoing.

OHS added: “Discussions are ongoing with union representatives and management has given an undertaking the process will be open and transparent, as well as keeping staff fully informed.

“In the meantime, we remain completely focused on business as usual, delivering safe, high-quality aviation support to our customers.”

