Aberdeen helicopter firm making job cuts amid ‘tough economic climate’

An Aberdeen helicopter company which flies oil and gas workers to the North Sea is making job cuts.

Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) has told staff the decision is due to “lower than normal client activity.”

The North Sea helicopter operator confirmed that it had decided to reduce staffing levels due to a “tough economic climate, as well as the fallout from Government decisions around the windfall tax, and lower than normal client activity levels.”

The number of jobs being cut has not been disclosed.

Review of operations

The north-east business says that customer activity has gone down by 15 to 20% year-on-year.

An OHS spokesperson said: “Offshore Helicopter Services can confirm staff have been advised there will be an important review of all operations to ensure the company better meets the needs of the current competitive business environment.

“This process is likely to include the requirement to reduce our staffing levels and review our equipment requirements to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible while still effectively servicing our customers.”

OHS said it has been carrying out talks with its customers “for some time” to find resolutions.

“The decisions we will make over the coming months will be fundamental to the future success of the business,” a spokesman added.

Offshore Helicopter Services history

The firm was bought over by the South African business, Ultimate Aviation, in January.

This followed an “uncertain period,” according to Paul Kelsall, managing director of Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS).

Earlier this year, CHC Helicopters announced it would sell OHS to Ultimate Aviation Group after its takeover of the firm was blocked by the UK Competition and Markets Authority in 2021.

Before the sale to Ultimate Aviation was approved, the North Sea helicopter operator with a base in Dyce experienced “22 months of uncertainty,” director of consultancy Air & Sea Analytics, Steve Robertson said.

Windfall tax blamed for Aberdeen helicopter firm job cuts

Offshore Helicopter Services is not the first firm to claim the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), or windfall tax, is the reason for job cuts.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, also blamed the controversial fiscal policy for its decision to cut 350 jobs.

When asked how many jobs will be cut by OHS, the firm said it cannot provide details as the process is ongoing.

OHS added: “Discussions are ongoing with union representatives and management has given an undertaking the process will be open and transparent, as well as keeping staff fully informed.

“In the meantime, we remain completely focused on business as usual, delivering safe, high-quality aviation support to our customers.”