Viaplay Cup draw: Aberdeen heading to Stirling Albion while Ross County will face Airdrie

Holders Celtic face trip to Kilmarnock in one of two all-Premiership ties.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes made his debut against Stirling Albion last season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes made his debut against Stirling Albion last season. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will travel to Forthbank to face Stirling Albion in the second round of the Viaplay Cup.

The Dons were paired with the League One Binos, managed by former club captain Darren Young, who beat St Johnstone 4-0 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday to secure one of the three best runners-up places in the last 16 behind Ayr United in Group A.

It will be the second meeting in a year between the sides after the Dons beat Stirling Albion 5-0 in the group stage last summer in what was Duk’s debut for the club.

Ross County, who won Group D, will travel to Group E winners Airdrie. The Diamonds were the only club to finish with a 100% record from the four group matches.

Elsewhere, holders Celtic will travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock while the only other all-Premiership tie is between St Mirren and Motherwell.

Rangers will face Morton at Ibrox, Hibernian welcome Raith Rovers to Easter Road, Livingston have home advantage against Ayr United and Championship side Partick Thistle will travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts.

The ties will be played on the weekend of August 19 and 20.

