Malky Mackay will ‘iron things out’ as Ross County prepare for Celtic opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay will ‘iron things out’ as Ross County prepare for Celtic opener

The Staggies manager is sure his new-look side will rise to the challenges this season following their group-stage progress in the Viaplay Cup earns Airdrie away tie.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Manager Malky Mackay reckons Ross County are ‘way ahead’ of where they were a year ago as they prepare for their Premiership opener at champions Celtic this weekend.

The Staggies won their Viaplay Cup Group D to land an away trip against Championship newcomers Airdrieonians on August 19.

The Diamonds beat Inverness 3-2 last week on the way to being the only team in the opening stages to secure the full 12 points as they topped Group E.

County were aiming to get through their section unscathed and beat Stranraer 5-1, Morton 2-1 and Edinburgh City 3-1 to set up that opportunity.

On Saturday, however, they led a 2-0 lead slip against League One visitors Kelty Hearts, as well as a late 3-2 advantage before losing 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out, which cost them a seeded spot in Sunday’s draw.

Although Airdrie will be difficult opponents, County will be relieved to have avoided Celtic, for example, beat them 4-1 in the second round last season.

Mackay has signed seven players this summer – defenders Josh Reid and James Brown, midfielders Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner and Max Sheaf, winger Jay Henderson and forward Eamonn Brophy.

He’s also taken in AFC Wimbledon centre half Will Nightingale on loan until January.

New players are getting up to speed

So, when asked about the prospect of kicking off against the treble-winners this weekend, he said: “We’ve got a good group here and I’m delighted to get the boys in that I have.

“No matter what, the Celtic game is a really tough one. It takes care of itself.

“We just need to make sure we iron out the little things as we go.

“We’ve got some new players in the door  and we’re changing players around. That being the case we’ve got to make sure we get up to speed as quickly as possible.

“We’re certainly way ahead of where we were last year, and the year before, where players were coming in right up to the last day in August and we were trying to mould a team together through September.

“The fact we have most of them in the door now is a positive and we’ve used the League Cup to get everyone up to speed and ready for the Premiership.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Manager calls for ‘calmer heads’

The County manager, though disappointed with the goals they leaked against Kelty, insists they could have been even more clinical in their opponents’ boxes in July.

He added: “We’ve got to hit the target better than we do.

“We’ve scored a reasonable amount of goals in the League Cup, but we could have scored more.

“With a little bit calmer heads over the four games, we could have scored many more. We are creating chances.”