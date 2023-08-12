Strathpeffer cyclist Fin Graham describes second gold of 2023 world championships as ‘really special’

Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham described successfully defending his UCI Cycling World Championships men’s C3 road race title on Saturday as “really special”.

Graham, 23, put the frustration of being just two seconds off the pace in Thursday’s time trial behind him to retain the road race crown he claimed in Bale-Comeau, Canada, last year.

“It’s really special,” said the Highlander, who has bilateral club feet, after topping the field in Dumfries on the penultimate day of the week-and-a-half-long championships.

“Missing out by such a close margin in the time trial was devastating.

“I really wanted to win it, so to come here and take the title, defend the jersey from last year, was so nice.”

Despite Thursday’s time trial disappointment, Graham’s performance still earned him second place – meaning a haul of a gold and silver medal from his road events at this year’s combined cycling worlds in Scotland.

Graham also defended a world title on the track in Glasgow earlier in the championships, when he beat fellow Brit Jaco van Gass to gold in the C3 individual pursuit.

The double Tokyo Paralympics silver-medallist also took silver in the omnium, scratch race and 1km time trial on the track in Glasgow – having arrived at the championships as reigning world champion in the former two events.

His total haul stands at two gold and four silver medals from the 2023 worlds.