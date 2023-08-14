Debutant Ryan Leak already feeling at ease within Ross County’s rearguard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debutant Ryan Leak already feeling at ease within Ross County’s rearguard

Defender Leak made his maiden Staggies appearance in the 2-0 victory over St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ryan Leak insists he immediately feels at ease at the heart of Ross County’s backline.

Defender Leak was pitched straight in for his debut against St Johnstone on Saturday, following his midweek move from English League Two side Salford City.

He played his part in a clean sheet, with the Staggies triumphing 2-0 at Victoria Park thanks to goals from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall.

With Will Nightingale sidelined through a thigh strain, Leak partnered skipper Jack Baldwin at the back, and the former Wales youth international is thrilled with the way the partnership clicked.

He said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better start keeping a clean sheet. It was fantastic playing with the skipper and having him talk to me the whole game and having that connection with him.

“It’s weird sometimes how you click and sometimes you don’t.

“But it’s only one game so we’ll give it more time and keep learning off each other, hopefully in training and in games.

“Then you become used to each other’s game and helping each other out.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

“He’s the captain for a reason on and off the pitch – especially on the pitch, where he’s a non-stop voice the whole game talking to the back four and the people in front and getting the team going. His communication is fantastic.”

Staggies will find clinical edge in coming weeks

County were thoroughly dominant against Saints, who would have fallen to a heavier defeat but for the interventions of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Leak was encouraged by the goal threat posed by the Staggies and hopes they can find a greater cutting edge in the weeks to come.

Ross County goalscorers Connor Randall and Kyle Turner celebrate during the victory over St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The 25-year-old added: “I noticed the intensity of it throughout the game. It’s a bit non-stop. But it was good having to be always on your toes and concentrating.

“They were never completely dead and buried.

“We spoke about how we could have been more clinical in the final third, but we still got the two goals and saw it out defensively back to front.

“In the end, it was all good.

“As a team you always want to be a threat in front of goal, get into good positions and create a lot of chances, and if we keep doing that, I wouldn’t be surprised if we are a bit more clinical in the next few games.”

Defender eager to test himself on new stage

Leak began his career with Wolves, before spending three years in Spanish football with Jumilla and Burgos.

He made 47 appearances for Salford last term, having played for Burton Albion in the previous campaign.

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Leak was excited by the opportunity of a fresh challenge in the Scottish Premiership which was offered to him by the Dingwall outfit.

He added: “I was delighted when I heard about County’s interest.

“I didn’t know too much about the league itself and what the club was about really, so I came up here and saw it all for myself.

“It’s a challenge and one I wanted to take.

“I spoke with the manager, but to be fair the club speaks for itself.

“The boys have been fantastic and all the staff. The club’s very well run and it’s a great stadium with great fans.”

Conversation