Debutant Ryan Leak already feeling at ease within Ross County’s rearguard

Ryan Leak insists he immediately feels at ease at the heart of Ross County’s backline.

Defender Leak was pitched straight in for his debut against St Johnstone on Saturday, following his midweek move from English League Two side Salford City.

He played his part in a clean sheet, with the Staggies triumphing 2-0 at Victoria Park thanks to goals from Kyle Turner and Connor Randall.

With Will Nightingale sidelined through a thigh strain, Leak partnered skipper Jack Baldwin at the back, and the former Wales youth international is thrilled with the way the partnership clicked.

He said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better start keeping a clean sheet. It was fantastic playing with the skipper and having him talk to me the whole game and having that connection with him.

“It’s weird sometimes how you click and sometimes you don’t.

“But it’s only one game so we’ll give it more time and keep learning off each other, hopefully in training and in games.

“Then you become used to each other’s game and helping each other out.

“He’s the captain for a reason on and off the pitch – especially on the pitch, where he’s a non-stop voice the whole game talking to the back four and the people in front and getting the team going. His communication is fantastic.”

Staggies will find clinical edge in coming weeks

County were thoroughly dominant against Saints, who would have fallen to a heavier defeat but for the interventions of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Leak was encouraged by the goal threat posed by the Staggies and hopes they can find a greater cutting edge in the weeks to come.

The 25-year-old added: “I noticed the intensity of it throughout the game. It’s a bit non-stop. But it was good having to be always on your toes and concentrating.

“They were never completely dead and buried.

“We spoke about how we could have been more clinical in the final third, but we still got the two goals and saw it out defensively back to front.

“In the end, it was all good.

“As a team you always want to be a threat in front of goal, get into good positions and create a lot of chances, and if we keep doing that, I wouldn’t be surprised if we are a bit more clinical in the next few games.”

Defender eager to test himself on new stage

Leak began his career with Wolves, before spending three years in Spanish football with Jumilla and Burgos.

He made 47 appearances for Salford last term, having played for Burton Albion in the previous campaign.

Leak was excited by the opportunity of a fresh challenge in the Scottish Premiership which was offered to him by the Dingwall outfit.

He added: “I was delighted when I heard about County’s interest.

“I didn’t know too much about the league itself and what the club was about really, so I came up here and saw it all for myself.

“It’s a challenge and one I wanted to take.

“I spoke with the manager, but to be fair the club speaks for itself.

“The boys have been fantastic and all the staff. The club’s very well run and it’s a great stadium with great fans.”