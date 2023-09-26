Ross County captain Jack Baldwin wants to restore pride in cup rematch with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County captain Jack Baldwin wants to restore pride in cup rematch with Aberdeen

Staggies aiming to bounce back from 4-0 loss to the Dons when the two teams meet again in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

By Paul Third
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin has urged his team-mates to grasp their chance to make amends in their Aberdeen rematch on Wednesday.

The Staggies were beaten 4-0 by the Dons at Pittodrie on Sunday but with the two teams due to go head-to-head again in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall on Wednesday Baldwin is determined to put the weekend mauling behind him.

He said: “It wasn’t an ideal day at the office but we need to park it as quickly as possible because we have a quick turnaround because they are back to our place on Wednesday.

“We have to look at that as a chance to put it right.

“After a game like that you kind of hope you have a game in the midweek to recover as quickly as possible, rather than having to wait for the full week until next Saturday.

“It is going to be another tough game.

“They are a top team and a top bunch of professionals and it is a chance for us to dust ourselves down and try to bring some pride back.”

‘Sunday was miles off it’

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin challenges Duk of Aberdeen in Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

County have started the season in decent shape and had lost only to Celtic and Rangers prior to their arrival at Pittodrie.

But Baldwin knows the performance levels of previous weeks was nowhere to be seen from his side in the Granite City.

He said: “Sunday was miles off it.  We weren’t good enough all over.

“We’ve had a relatively half-decent start to the season, amongst the clubs who are expected to be in and around the top six.

“We saw Sunday as an opportunity but we lost our goals that on our behalf we are really disappointed with, to concede.

“It is one where we have to put things behind us as quickly as possible and to try and put things right.”

Players know it was not good enough

The Staggies skipper insists no harsh words were required among the players following their Pittodrie loss.

Every player knows the performance was not good enough.

Baldwin said: “We’ve got a group here where there isn’t too much you can say. Everybody knows it wasn’t good enough.

“After that, you have to let people sit with their own thoughts because emotions are high after the game and things can get said in the dressing room that are brushed aside or taken the wrong way.

“We will do our analysis and watch the game back with the coaching staff and look where we need to improve.

“We have a good bunch of lads in there and I know they will be urging Wednesday to come sooner rather than later, so they can put things right.”

Staggies hope to grasp chance to play at National Stadium

A semi-final trip to Hampden is at stake for Jack Baldwin and his team-mates. Image: SNS

County hope to show their true qualities when the two teams meet again on Wednesday and Baldwin hopes he and his team-mates can grasp their chance to play at Hampden in the semi-final.

He said:  “There is a big carrot dangling there for everybody.

“There is a big chance there for a lot of the lads who haven’t played at the national stadium to play there.

“It is a huge opportunity to put things right and to look forward to a possible semi-final.

“Like I said, we’ve had a relatively good start in the league and the sooner we can put Sunday to bed the better.”

Conversation