Jack Baldwin encouraged by long-term foundations in place at Ross County

Jack Baldwin believes the increased stability of Ross County’s squad bodes well for the future.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay made 10 signings during the summer, after the Staggies dramatically clinched top-flight football for the fifth successive season.

Contrary to previous campaigns, the bulk of Mackay’s squad are tied down permanently, with Will Nightingale and Scott High the only loan players at present.

Skipper Baldwin believes County have the depth to lay down strong long-term foundations at Victoria Park.

Baldwin, who was recently one of three players to agree new contracts, said: “We’ve got a massive squad this year. We’ve got lads that aren’t even making the squad, that would easily just fit into the first 11 at any given notice.

“We’ve definitely got the depth this year. They are all great lads that have committed permanent deals to the club.

“Previously we’ve had a lot of loan lads come in, and you know they will be leaving in January or the end of the season.

“Everyone has kind of got that settled mindset now, and we don’t have many loan players at all this year.

“We’ve got this group that will be together for the next few years and I think mentally that helps for the lads in and around it.”

Staggies aiming to strike form

County return from a three-week lay-off when they take on St Mirren in Dingwall today.

It kick-starts a busy period for the Staggies, who play five games in the next fortnight.

With County in 11th place at present, but only three points off fifth place, Englishman Baldwin insists there is no better time to string a run together.

He added: “When you do get these congested fixture periods, when you are playing every Saturday and Tuesday, if you can pick up results early on you get the momentum into the next game.

“You tend to not do too much work on the training pitch. With the way the manager and staff work, we do a lot of video analysis on the games.

“It will be more rest, recover and watch stuff back that we are going to be faced with, then roll into the next game.

“If you can get a winning habit in that, things can change so quickly.

“If you pick up a few results, teams around you might drop points and everything looks completely different.

“It’s definitely a period we want to try and capitalise on.”

Buddies in fine form

The Buddies will be tough opponents, with Stephen Robinson’s men only behind second-placed Rangers on goal difference following a fine start to the campaign.

Baldwin is anticipating a formidable test against the Paisley outfit.

The 30-year-old added: “They’ve had a fantastic start. With St Mirren, you’re expecting an organised team, a physical battle, but they have quality throughout the team as well.

“They have a great mix down there, some good players and pros. We know it will be difficult, but not many teams enjoy the trip to face us up here.

“It is a chance for us to put our own mark on the game and get a result to lead us into a busy and important period.”