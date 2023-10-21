Jack Baldwin encouraged by long-term foundations in place at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin encouraged by long-term foundations in place at Ross County

Skipper Baldwin was one of three players who recently committed their long-term future to the Dingwall club.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin believes the increased stability of Ross County’s squad bodes well for the future.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay made 10 signings during the summer, after the Staggies dramatically clinched top-flight football for the fifth successive season.

Contrary to previous campaigns, the bulk of Mackay’s squad are tied down permanently, with Will Nightingale and Scott High the only loan players at present.

Skipper Baldwin believes County have the depth to lay down strong long-term foundations at Victoria Park.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.

Baldwin, who was recently one of three players to agree new contracts, said: “We’ve got a massive squad this year. We’ve got lads that aren’t even making the squad, that would easily just fit into the first 11 at any given notice.

“We’ve definitely got the depth this year. They are all great lads that have committed permanent deals to the club.

“Previously we’ve had a lot of loan lads come in, and you know they will be leaving in January or the end of the season.

“Everyone has kind of got that settled mindset now, and we don’t have many loan players at all this year.

“We’ve got this group that will be together for the next few years and I think mentally that helps for the lads in and around it.”

Staggies aiming to strike form

County return from a three-week lay-off when they take on St Mirren in Dingwall today.

It kick-starts a busy period for the Staggies, who play five games in the next fortnight.

With County in 11th place at present, but only three points off fifth place, Englishman Baldwin insists there is no better time to string a run together.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS.

He added: “When you do get these congested fixture periods, when you are playing every Saturday and Tuesday, if you can pick up results early on you get the momentum into the next game.

“You tend to not do too much work on the training pitch. With the way the manager and staff work, we do a lot of video analysis on the games.

“It will be more rest, recover and watch stuff back that we are going to be faced with, then roll into the next game.

“If you can get a winning habit in that, things can change so quickly.

“If you pick up a few results, teams around you might drop points and everything looks completely different.

“It’s definitely a period we want to try and capitalise on.”

Buddies in fine form

The Buddies will be tough opponents, with Stephen Robinson’s men only behind second-placed Rangers on goal difference following a fine start to the campaign.

Baldwin is anticipating a formidable test against the Paisley outfit.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS.

The 30-year-old added: “They’ve had a fantastic start. With St Mirren, you’re expecting an organised team, a physical battle, but they have quality throughout the team as well.

“They have a great mix down there, some good players and pros. We know it will be difficult, but not many teams enjoy the trip to face us up here.

“It is a chance for us to put our own mark on the game and get a result to lead us into a busy and important period.”

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay aiming to profit from Ross County's busy upcoming schedule
Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County under-18s against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.
Halkirk youngster Ethan Kevill targets Ross County breakthrough to reward dedication of parents
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Alness teenager Jamie Williamson hoping to earn more Ross County opportunities following his role…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco reveals John Hughes influence on Ross County coaching path
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Ross County boss Malky Mackay calls for more games at Scotland youth level
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson details Ross County's challenges and opportunities in maximising vast catchment area
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock
Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren urges Ross County under-18s to grasp Victoria Park chance in Scottish Youth…

Conversation