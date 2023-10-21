Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan additions ahead of Huntly clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Mechanics bolstered by loan additions ahead of Huntly clash

The Can-Cans have brought in three youngsters from Inverness Caledonian Thistle ahead of their Breedon Highland League encounter with the Black and Golds at Mosset Park.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics have made a triple loan signing ahead of their Breedon Highland League clash with Huntly at Mosset Park.

The Can-Cans, who are 11th in the table, have brought in Inverness Caledonian Thistle under-18s defenders Jack Walker and Sam Nixon on deals until January.

Meanwhile, Caley Jags U18s goalkeeper Corey Paterson – who was with Forres for a stint at the end of last season – comes in on an emergency loan with Lee Herbert injured and Aidan MacDonald unavailable.

Ahead of the clash with Huntly, Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald said: “We’re grateful to Caley Thistle for their help.

“Ryan Esson does such a good job with the goalkeepers at Caley Thistle and has been really helpful.

“Corey did really well for us at the end of last season and Ryan says he’s stepped on again since then having been playing regularly for their U18s.

“He’s used to playing at this level and we’re pleased he’s able to come in and help us.

“Jack played in our first game of the season against Strathspey.

“We were hoping to get him on loan, but then he got a contract to go full-time with Caley Thistle.

“They wanted to bed him in with first-team training and get used to things.

“But I’ve always been hopeful we’d manage to get him back.

“Both he and Sam have got big potential, we’re pleased to be able to bring them in and look forward to seeing how they get on with us.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Samba Badjana, who joined Forres having moved north from England in the summer, has been released.

Thoirs savouring special period

Huntly have made an impressive start to the campaign and are sitting second in the table.

Victory this afternoon would take them above leaders Formartine United on goal difference.

Alex Thoirs, who has been with the Black and Golds since 2011, says it’s been the most enjoyable period of his Strathbogie tenure and he is keen for it to continue for as long as possible.

The 35-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, added: “With the position we’re in just now, this is the most enjoyable time I’ve had at Huntly.

“We’ve made a great start and we’re in high spirits just now, but it’s about trying to keep the good run going as long as we can.

“At the start of the season, our aim was to try to beat the points tally from last season (45 points).

“It’s a really tough league and we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“But to be in and around the top six teams at this stage of the season says a lot.

“We would like to push as close to the top six as we can, but we’re fully aware it’s really hard to break into, even with the start we’ve had.

“We’ll try to stay up around where we are for as long as we can and see how we get on.”

  • Elsewhere, Brechin City v Keith at Glebe Park, Formartine United v Wick Academy at North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers at Bellslea were all postponed last night due to the poor weather brought by Storm Babet.

