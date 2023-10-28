Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets

Ryan Leak is confident Ross County will soon profit as long as they continue to keep clean sheets.

The Staggies recorded their third shut-out from their opening eight Premiership matches on Tuesday, when they drew 0-0 with Dundee in midweek.

Goals have been harder to come by in recent matches, however, with Malky Mackay’s men failing to find the net in their last three league outings.

Defender Leak is focused on keeping the back door shut – insisting it is only a matter of time before his side hit the goalscoring trail.

He said: “We aim to have that solid base in every game. That starts from the top of the pitch, it’s not just us as defenders.

“It’s a whole team effort to get a clean sheet. We know if we keep our net at zero it gives us the best possible chance of winning the game.

“We took the positive from getting a clean sheet on Tuesday.

“It’s not like throughout the game we didn’t get any chances – that would have been worrying.

“We were in good areas, with good opportunities. On another day, they probably go in.

“We will stick with it, as we know there could have been goals there for us.”

Staggies looking to move up table

The Staggies are second bottom in the table ahead of today’s trip to Motherwell, although they are only three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

Summer signing Leak, a former Wales youth international, insists County are capable of moving up the standings in the weeks ahead.

He added: “We believe in ourselves as well. We have not been far away from a few results.

“We went through that spell where we had a bit of bad form, but I think it was fine margins. Some of those games probably came down to a lack of concentration in a few moments.

“Going forward, we are positive and we believe in ourselves. We are going there to get three points on Saturday.

“It’s still early days. It’s a long season, with a lot of games.

“Looking at the table, and the points between the teams in the league, it’s really small.

“We know with a couple of wins on the bounce, the table can change like that.”

‘We have got a big block coming up. We are ready to go’

County returned to action for the first time in nearly a month in their stalemate at Dens Park in midweek.

The Staggies will now play a further 14 matches before the winter break in January.

Leak insists he is relishing the busy schedule, adding: “As footballers, we want to play games. It was a bit annoying with the games being called off, but we all want to play games. Having a run like that is good.

“I’m used to it in England and it’s good, because you are just going into a game.

“You get into a nice rhythm and you are not waiting for another game to come around – you are straight back into another one.

“We have got a big block coming up. We are ready to go.”