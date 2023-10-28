Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Leak focused on racking up Ross County clean sheets

The Staggies make the trip to Motherwell in Premiership action this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak is confident Ross County will soon profit as long as they continue to keep clean sheets.

The Staggies recorded their third shut-out from their opening eight Premiership matches on Tuesday, when they drew 0-0 with Dundee in midweek.

Goals have been harder to come by in recent matches, however, with Malky Mackay’s men failing to find the net in their last three league outings.

Defender Leak is focused on keeping the back door shut – insisting it is only a matter of time before his side hit the goalscoring trail.

Ryan Leak in action against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/

He said: “We aim to have that solid base in every game. That starts from the top of the pitch, it’s not just us as defenders.

“It’s a whole team effort to get a clean sheet. We know if we keep our net at zero it gives us the best possible chance of winning the game.

“We took the positive from getting a clean sheet on Tuesday.

“It’s not like throughout the game we didn’t get any chances – that would have been worrying.

“We were in good areas, with good opportunities. On another day, they probably go in.

“We will stick with it, as we know there could have been goals there for us.”

Staggies looking to move up table

The Staggies are second bottom in the table ahead of today’s trip to Motherwell, although they are only three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

Summer signing Leak, a former Wales youth international, insists County are capable of moving up the standings in the weeks ahead.

He added: “We believe in ourselves as well. We have not been far away from a few results.

Ryan Leak. Image: SNS.

“We went through that spell where we had a bit of bad form, but I think it was fine margins. Some of those games probably came down to a lack of concentration in a few moments.

“Going forward, we are positive and we believe in ourselves. We are going there to get three points on Saturday.

“It’s still early days. It’s a long season, with a lot of games.

“Looking at the table, and the points between the teams in the league, it’s really small.

“We know with a couple of wins on the bounce, the table can change like that.”

‘We have got a big block coming up. We are ready to go’

County returned to action for the first time in nearly a month in their stalemate at Dens Park in midweek.

The Staggies will now play a further 14 matches before the winter break in January.

Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Shutterstock.

Leak insists he is relishing the busy schedule, adding: “As footballers, we want to play games. It was a bit annoying with the games being called off, but we all want to play games. Having a run like that is good.

“I’m used to it in England and it’s good, because you are just going into a game.

“You get into a nice rhythm and you are not waiting for another game to come around – you are straight back into another one.

“We have got a big block coming up. We are ready to go.”

