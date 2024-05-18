Josh Sims urges Ross County to capitalise on advantageous position ahead of survival showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Sims urges Ross County to capitalise on advantageous position ahead of survival showdown

County are two points ahead of 11th-placed St Johnstone, meaning a final-day win against Aberdeen on Sunday would secure their Premiership status.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Josh Sims says Ross County must make the most of their advantageous position in the battle to pip St Johnstone to automatic Premiership survival.

The Staggies host Aberdeen on the final day of the campaign on Sunday, with Don Cowie’s men holding a two-point lead over Saints, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With Saints needing a victory over Motherwell at Fir Park, County know three points against the Dons would be enough to make sure of their top-flight safety.

Winger Sims insists he has no desire to be informed of events in Lanarkshire – his focus is on ensuring the Staggies take care of their own business.

Josh Sims in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Sims said: “We would much rather be in this situation. If we were where St Johnstone are… They are relying on other results going their way, which is not a good place to be.

“Your mind is elsewhere. We know what we’ve got to do, and we know if we get the win – regardless of whether they win or not – we will keep our safety in the league.

“I would rather be in our situation.

“We know we’ve got a big task to do on Sunday. If we get the win, that’s it – we don’t need to worry about it.

“I’m sure there will be a few murmurings around the stadium. It’s always like that.

“We will be focused on ourselves, for sure.”

County will battle to wire for top-flight safety

Aberdeen make the trip to Dingwall in fine form, having won all four of their post-split matches so far.

Although the Dons need the victory to make sure of finishing seventh in the Premiership, Sims is confident his side’s push to clinch survival will be evident on the day.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Sims added: “We never give up. This season, there have been times when we have been down a goal and we never know when to give up.

“That’s credit to everyone – the staff and the players. We have always been good in showing that heart, and digging in when times are tough.

“I’m sure on Sunday there will be times in the game when it’s going against us. We know for sure everyone on that pitch will fight until the 90th minute to do their best.

“Ultimately they are not playing for anything as such. We are playing to stay in the Premiership – so we will be fighting until the death.”

Early talks held over winger’s future in Dingwall

Sims was County’s penalty shoot-out hero in last season’s Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle.

Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

The Englishman, who has netted four goals in 34 appearances this term, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sims says primitive talks are under way about extending his stay, however, he is focused on getting County over the finishing line in the meantime.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Staggies from Southampton in 2022, said: “My contract will be up at the end of the year.

“Talks are going on now with my agent, and we will see what will happen.

“It has been up and down in terms of game time, and other things, but ultimately I have really enjoyed it.

“When I first came in we got the top six, which was really good.

Josh Sims celebrates with Simon Murray after netting for Ross County against Rangers. Image: PA.

“Last year it was a bit more difficult, so it has been up and down in terms of results as well.

“The staff, players and fanbase in general – the whole club has been really good with me.

“We had a few talks, but we will see. A lot can change – hopefully we can stay up.

“A lot can change from now until the end of the season, but I’m happy.”

