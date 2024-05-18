Josh Sims urges Ross County to capitalise on advantageous position ahead of survival showdown

Josh Sims says Ross County must make the most of their advantageous position in the battle to pip St Johnstone to automatic Premiership survival.

The Staggies host Aberdeen on the final day of the campaign on Sunday, with Don Cowie’s men holding a two-point lead over Saints, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With Saints needing a victory over Motherwell at Fir Park, County know three points against the Dons would be enough to make sure of their top-flight safety.

Winger Sims insists he has no desire to be informed of events in Lanarkshire – his focus is on ensuring the Staggies take care of their own business.

Sims said: “We would much rather be in this situation. If we were where St Johnstone are… They are relying on other results going their way, which is not a good place to be.

“Your mind is elsewhere. We know what we’ve got to do, and we know if we get the win – regardless of whether they win or not – we will keep our safety in the league.

“I would rather be in our situation.

“We know we’ve got a big task to do on Sunday. If we get the win, that’s it – we don’t need to worry about it.

“I’m sure there will be a few murmurings around the stadium. It’s always like that.

“We will be focused on ourselves, for sure.”

County will battle to wire for top-flight safety

Aberdeen make the trip to Dingwall in fine form, having won all four of their post-split matches so far.

Although the Dons need the victory to make sure of finishing seventh in the Premiership, Sims is confident his side’s push to clinch survival will be evident on the day.

Sims added: “We never give up. This season, there have been times when we have been down a goal and we never know when to give up.

“That’s credit to everyone – the staff and the players. We have always been good in showing that heart, and digging in when times are tough.

“I’m sure on Sunday there will be times in the game when it’s going against us. We know for sure everyone on that pitch will fight until the 90th minute to do their best.

“Ultimately they are not playing for anything as such. We are playing to stay in the Premiership – so we will be fighting until the death.”

Early talks held over winger’s future in Dingwall

Sims was County’s penalty shoot-out hero in last season’s Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle.

The Englishman, who has netted four goals in 34 appearances this term, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Sims says primitive talks are under way about extending his stay, however, he is focused on getting County over the finishing line in the meantime.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Staggies from Southampton in 2022, said: “My contract will be up at the end of the year.

“Talks are going on now with my agent, and we will see what will happen.

“It has been up and down in terms of game time, and other things, but ultimately I have really enjoyed it.

“When I first came in we got the top six, which was really good.

“Last year it was a bit more difficult, so it has been up and down in terms of results as well.

“The staff, players and fanbase in general – the whole club has been really good with me.

“We had a few talks, but we will see. A lot can change – hopefully we can stay up.

“A lot can change from now until the end of the season, but I’m happy.”