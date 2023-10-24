Ross County denied breakthrough by VAR in stalemate against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County denied breakthrough by VAR in stalemate against Dundee

The result means the Staggies remain second-bottom in the Premiership, level on points with the Dark Blues.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White in action against Dundee. Image: SNS
Jordan White in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

Ross County’s first game in nearly a month ended in a 0-0 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Staggies thought they had claimed a second half breakthrough in an evenly-contested match when James Brown found the net.

County’s joy was thwarted, however, when a VAR check ruled Jordan White interfered from an offside position in the build up.

The result means Malky Mackay’s men remain second bottom – level on points with the Dark Blues.

It further tightens the overall Premiership standings, though, with County now just three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

James Brown celebrates netting for Ross County – before his goal was chalked off. Image: SNS.

Both sides went into the game on the same points tally having each been out of action since September 30, with the original scheduling of Tuesday’s fixture on October 7 postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Staggies were looking to maintain an excellent record at Dens Park, which had seen them lose on just one of their previous 13 visits and win their last four at the Tayside venue.

Mackay made three changes from the side who went down to Hearts in Dingwall more than three weeks ago. Simon Murray, Victor Loturi and Dylan Smith were drafted in, with Kyle Turner and Alex Samuel dropping to the bench and Will Nightingale out of the squad completely.

Both sides were looking to spark quickly back into action following the long lay-off, with this the first of at least 14 matches the Staggies will face before the winter break in January.

There was little goalmouth action in the opening stages, with the two sides engaged in a competitive midfield battle.

Victor Loturi in action against Dundee. Image: SNS.

An Owen Beck delivery threatened to cause problems before being cut out by the Staggies defence, while moments later Jack Baldwin directed Yan Dhanda’s corner goalwards but saw his effort well blocked.

Dundee looked to build a spell of pressure, with Finlay Robertson’s delivery finding Zak Rudden, but the County defence were alert to the danger.

County had a promising breakaway on 17 minutes when Simon Murray rode the challenge of Jordan McGhee after latching on to a deft ball by Dhanda, however, the attacker struck straight at Trever Carson after cutting in from the left channel.

He had an even better chance following a move which stemmed from Loturi winning the ball in midfield before finding Dhanda, who sent Murray clean through, but he struck his effort straight at Carson.

Play began to shift from end to end, with Ross Laidlaw called into the action for the first time to divert a powerful low drive from Robertson wide of target.

While it remained an even contest throughout the first half, the Staggies created the better chances, with Carson forced to make a fine double save to keep James Brown out following Dhanda’s corner on the half-hour mark.

James Brown forces a header goalwards against Dundee. Image: SNS.

The game was there for the taking in the second half, with Dundee having the first attempt three minutes after the restart when Robertson’s shot lacked enough power to trouble Laidlaw.

Tony Docherty’s side settled quicker into their rhythm following the break, with Brown and Loturi finding their way into referee Colin Steven’s book for breaking up attacks. In Brown’s case, the tackle was checked by VAR with a view to a potential red card, but to no further consequence.

Mackay opted to shore up his side on the hour mark by withdrawing Murray, who made way for Josh Sims.

County thought they had opened the scoring on 64 minutes when Brown tapped home after Carson had failed to gather Dhanda’s ball in from the left.

Following a lengthy VAR check, in which Steven looked at the monitor, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Referee Colin Steven checks the VAR monitor in the match between Dundee and Ross County. Image: SNS.

Dundee looked to take an instant lift from the verdict going in their favour, with Amadou Bakayoko forcing Laidlaw to turn an effort round his near post.

Mackay made further changes, with Dhanda and Ben Purrington making way for Eamonn Brophy and George Harmon.

Brophy was immediately involved in the action, taking aim with a low drive from the edge of the box which trickled wide on 77 minutes.

At the other end, Laidlaw was forced to make stops again, twice being called upon to make smart low saves to deny lively Dundee substitute Diego Pineda.

Both sides pushed for a winner in seven minutes of stoppage time, but there was to be no breakthrough.

Player Ratings

DUNDEE (5-3-2): Carson 6; McGhee 6 (Howley 77), Portales 6, Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, Beck 6; Robertson 7 (Reilly 89), Boateng 7, McCowan 7; Bakayoko 6, Rudden 6 (Pineda 77).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Smith 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Brown 7, Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Allardice 83), Purrington 6 (Harmon 75); Dhanda 7 (Brophy 75); Murray 6 (Sims 60), White 6 (Samuel 83).

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sheaf.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 4,887

Star Man: James Brown

More from Ross County

Josh Sims in action for Ross County against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Ross County winger Josh Sims dealt fresh setback ahead of Motherwell trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for perfect balance of defensive strength and attacking threat at Ross…
Nairn County celebrate their North of Scotland Cup triumph over Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS.
James Brown adamant goal should have stood in Ross County's draw with Dundee
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay questions decision to disallow James Brown goal against Dundee
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw eager to capitalise on Ross County's top-flight games in hand
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Downing PAOK could boost Aberdeen's European progression hopes - and also fuel…
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend
Malky Mackay reveals Gregor Townsend insight as he prepares for hectic Ross County schedule
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage
Andy Skinner: Here's hoping Ross County and Caley Thistle are in North of Scotland…
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steven Ferguson explains process which led to postponement of Ross County's game against St…

Conversation