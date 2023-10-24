Ross County denied breakthrough by VAR in stalemate against Dundee

Ross County’s first game in nearly a month ended in a 0-0 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Staggies thought they had claimed a second half breakthrough in an evenly-contested match when James Brown found the net.

County’s joy was thwarted, however, when a VAR check ruled Jordan White interfered from an offside position in the build up.

The result means Malky Mackay’s men remain second bottom – level on points with the Dark Blues.

It further tightens the overall Premiership standings, though, with County now just three points adrift of fourth-placed Hearts.

Both sides went into the game on the same points tally having each been out of action since September 30, with the original scheduling of Tuesday’s fixture on October 7 postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Staggies were looking to maintain an excellent record at Dens Park, which had seen them lose on just one of their previous 13 visits and win their last four at the Tayside venue.

Mackay made three changes from the side who went down to Hearts in Dingwall more than three weeks ago. Simon Murray, Victor Loturi and Dylan Smith were drafted in, with Kyle Turner and Alex Samuel dropping to the bench and Will Nightingale out of the squad completely.

Both sides were looking to spark quickly back into action following the long lay-off, with this the first of at least 14 matches the Staggies will face before the winter break in January.

There was little goalmouth action in the opening stages, with the two sides engaged in a competitive midfield battle.

An Owen Beck delivery threatened to cause problems before being cut out by the Staggies defence, while moments later Jack Baldwin directed Yan Dhanda’s corner goalwards but saw his effort well blocked.

Dundee looked to build a spell of pressure, with Finlay Robertson’s delivery finding Zak Rudden, but the County defence were alert to the danger.

County had a promising breakaway on 17 minutes when Simon Murray rode the challenge of Jordan McGhee after latching on to a deft ball by Dhanda, however, the attacker struck straight at Trever Carson after cutting in from the left channel.

He had an even better chance following a move which stemmed from Loturi winning the ball in midfield before finding Dhanda, who sent Murray clean through, but he struck his effort straight at Carson.

Play began to shift from end to end, with Ross Laidlaw called into the action for the first time to divert a powerful low drive from Robertson wide of target.

While it remained an even contest throughout the first half, the Staggies created the better chances, with Carson forced to make a fine double save to keep James Brown out following Dhanda’s corner on the half-hour mark.

The game was there for the taking in the second half, with Dundee having the first attempt three minutes after the restart when Robertson’s shot lacked enough power to trouble Laidlaw.

Tony Docherty’s side settled quicker into their rhythm following the break, with Brown and Loturi finding their way into referee Colin Steven’s book for breaking up attacks. In Brown’s case, the tackle was checked by VAR with a view to a potential red card, but to no further consequence.

Mackay opted to shore up his side on the hour mark by withdrawing Murray, who made way for Josh Sims.

County thought they had opened the scoring on 64 minutes when Brown tapped home after Carson had failed to gather Dhanda’s ball in from the left.

Following a lengthy VAR check, in which Steven looked at the monitor, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Dundee looked to take an instant lift from the verdict going in their favour, with Amadou Bakayoko forcing Laidlaw to turn an effort round his near post.

Mackay made further changes, with Dhanda and Ben Purrington making way for Eamonn Brophy and George Harmon.

Brophy was immediately involved in the action, taking aim with a low drive from the edge of the box which trickled wide on 77 minutes.

At the other end, Laidlaw was forced to make stops again, twice being called upon to make smart low saves to deny lively Dundee substitute Diego Pineda.

Both sides pushed for a winner in seven minutes of stoppage time, but there was to be no breakthrough.

Player Ratings

DUNDEE (5-3-2): Carson 6; McGhee 6 (Howley 77), Portales 6, Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, Beck 6; Robertson 7 (Reilly 89), Boateng 7, McCowan 7; Bakayoko 6, Rudden 6 (Pineda 77).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Smith 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Brown 7, Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Allardice 83), Purrington 6 (Harmon 75); Dhanda 7 (Brophy 75); Murray 6 (Sims 60), White 6 (Samuel 83).

Subs not used: Munro, Turner, Sheaf.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 4,887

Star Man: James Brown