Ross County swoop to sign Eli King on loan from Cardiff City

Manager Derek Adams takes in Welsh under-21 midfielder, who he had on loan at Morecambe earlier this season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Eli King, left, of Cardiff City, competes for the ball with Birmingham City' Ivan Sunjic. Image: Nathan Munkley/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Eli King, left, of Cardiff City, competes for the ball with Birmingham City' Ivan Sunjic. Image: Nathan Munkley/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Ross County have secured highly-rated Welsh under-21 midfielder Eli King on loan from Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old moves from the Bluebirds in the English Championship, having spent the earlier part of this season at Morecambe, where County boss Derek Adams left to return as the Dingwall club’s boss in November.

King, who was on loan with Crewe Alexandra in the 22/23, racked up 24 appearances for Morecambe and scored his first two goals for the club last month in a 2-0 FA Cup win at Wycombe and 5-0 League Two victory at Doncaster Rovers.

His displays for the Shrimps made him a real favourite before he made his return to Cardiff, who considered carefully his next move.

Eli King in Wales under-21 action against Bulgaria in March 2022. Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Cardiff’s statement also confirmed the loan switch to the Scottish Premiership side, stating: “This is Eli’s second loan move of the campaign, having already impressed with Morecambe, where he made 24 appearances in the first half of the season.

“We’d like to wish Eli all the very best while in Scotland.”

Last week, Adams made two loan moves. First through the door was 22-year-old Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens, then he was followed by Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela, 18.

Midfielder Kyle Turner made a loan switch going outwards last week when he joined Championship title contenders Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

King’s arrival could well be seen as close to being a replacement for Turner in the heart of the pitch.

Fellow midfielder Adam Mackinnon, 20, also went out on loan to Championship side Arbroath, following on from loan spells in the past two years at Brora Rangers in the Highland League and League One side Arbroath.

Defender Ben Purrington made his move from Dingwall a permanent one when he signed for English League One side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

County return to action this Saturday when they host Championship opponents Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Then, on January 27, they return from the Premiership winter shutdown with a trip to face leaders and defending champions Celtic at Parkhead.

