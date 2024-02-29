SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren

Handball decision was not given in Saints favour as "error" was made, says the Paisley club.

By Paul Chalk
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

St Mirren say the Scottish FA agreed there should have been an on-field review which denied them a potential penalty in their 1-1 draw at Ross County.

The big moment in the Scottish Premiership match in Dingwall on Tuesday saw the ball hit off the raised arm of Staggies stand-in captain Ryan Leak late in the first half with the score sitting at 1-0 to second-bottom County thanks to Jordan White’s opener.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was furious over VAR’s failure to intervene in the process, with play carrying on under the guidance of referee Chris Graham.

Fifth-placed Saints, who are going for a top-six and potential European spot, confirmed they took matter to the Scottish football authority’s referee department where it was agreed a check should have been made.

Saints ‘frustrated and disappointed’

A statement from the Paisley side said: “The club believes VAR made an error by not recommending an on-field review following a handball by a Ross County defender in the first-half.

“Having been allowed to review the full VAR audio and footage it is clear there has been a mistake in the process.

“There was a quick VAR review that centred around a shirt pull on James Bolton in the box. We also believe this could have been a penalty but understand that is subjective.

“However, the handball was a factual event, and the referee department has agreed that this should have led to an on-field review.

“While we welcome continued independent reviews aimed at making the process as robust as possible, and appreciate the openness and transparency from the referee department in reviewing this incident, we remain frustrated and disappointed that the correct process wasn’t followed on this occasion.”

‘Blatant handball’ – Robinson

After the match, Robinson said: “There was a blatant handball and I believe it wasn’t checked for the handball.

“That happened before the foul, so I don’t understand why that would be.

“I can’t control that, but it seems quite obvious from what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told.”

Leak argued his case this week, claiming that a foul could have been given in HIS favour.

He said: “I thought it was a foul against me, to be fair. That’s what I said to the referee.

“I think it was checked, I’m not too sure what they were checking but I just explained to the ref that I thought I got fouled.

“I wasn’t too concerned, you have to get on with it as it’s what they decide in the end.

“In a 50-50 moment, with the way the ball comes in, I can’t really remember much about it.”

