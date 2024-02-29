SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren

St Mirren say the Scottish FA agreed there should have been an on-field review which denied them a potential penalty in their 1-1 draw at Ross County.

The big moment in the Scottish Premiership match in Dingwall on Tuesday saw the ball hit off the raised arm of Staggies stand-in captain Ryan Leak late in the first half with the score sitting at 1-0 to second-bottom County thanks to Jordan White’s opener.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was furious over VAR’s failure to intervene in the process, with play carrying on under the guidance of referee Chris Graham.

Fifth-placed Saints, who are going for a top-six and potential European spot, confirmed they took matter to the Scottish football authority’s referee department where it was agreed a check should have been made.

Saints ‘frustrated and disappointed’

A statement from the Paisley side said: “The club believes VAR made an error by not recommending an on-field review following a handball by a Ross County defender in the first-half.

🗣️ "I've got to tell you I think St Mirren are hard done by there. I'm astonished" Should St Mirren have been awarded a late first-half penalty? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wamX5MMD2i — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 27, 2024

“Having been allowed to review the full VAR audio and footage it is clear there has been a mistake in the process.

“There was a quick VAR review that centred around a shirt pull on James Bolton in the box. We also believe this could have been a penalty but understand that is subjective.

“However, the handball was a factual event, and the referee department has agreed that this should have led to an on-field review.

“While we welcome continued independent reviews aimed at making the process as robust as possible, and appreciate the openness and transparency from the referee department in reviewing this incident, we remain frustrated and disappointed that the correct process wasn’t followed on this occasion.”

‘Blatant handball’ – Robinson

After the match, Robinson said: “There was a blatant handball and I believe it wasn’t checked for the handball.

“That happened before the foul, so I don’t understand why that would be.

“I can’t control that, but it seems quite obvious from what we’ve seen and what we’ve been told.”

St Mirren FC can confirm it has spoken to the Scottish Football Association’s Referee Department regarding the decision not to check for a penalty after a handball in Tuesday night’s draw with Ross County. Click the link for the full statement. #OurStMirren #COYS — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) February 29, 2024

Leak argued his case this week, claiming that a foul could have been given in HIS favour.

He said: “I thought it was a foul against me, to be fair. That’s what I said to the referee.

“I think it was checked, I’m not too sure what they were checking but I just explained to the ref that I thought I got fouled.

“I wasn’t too concerned, you have to get on with it as it’s what they decide in the end.

“In a 50-50 moment, with the way the ball comes in, I can’t really remember much about it.”