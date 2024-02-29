Goodbye Highlands, hello Edinburgh: Honshu and friends arrive at new zoo home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goodbye Highlands, hello Edinburgh: Honshu and friends arrive at new zoo home

The famous monkey said goodbye to the Highland Wildlife Park this morning after causing “too much trouble” to continue living there. 

By Michelle Henderson
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the crates containing the four Japanese macaques inside upon their arrival at the Zoo.
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the monkeys in crates to their new home

Honshu the famous escapee monkey has landed at his new home at Edinburgh Zoo.

The seven-year-old snow monkey said goodbye to his former home at the Highland Wildlife Park this morning after causing “too much trouble” to continue living there.

And he continues to make history by becoming one of the first Japanese macaques to now live at the capital’s Zoo.

Honshu along with three members of his former troop – Ken, Katana and Kirran – made the 115-mile journey south today for their fresh start.

After landing in Edinburgh, they were carried into the park in wooden crates and the first thing on the agenda was a slap-up meal of vegetables.

Honshu's enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo behind panels of glass and a walkway.
The Japanese macaques will be released into their new enclosure in the coming days. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The landmark move comes more than four weeks on from his great escape from the Highland Wildlife Park.

The five-day search operation attracted worldwide attention as staff worked tirelessly to capture the primate.

He was eventually tracked down by keepers after Insh residents Stephanie and Howard Bunyan discovered Honshu in her back garden.

Keepers delighted by smooth transfer of Japanese macaques

Having caused “too much trouble” in the Highlands, keepers opted to move Honshu and a few members of his former troop to their sister site to facilitate the creation of a new bachelor group.

Kirsty McFaul, senior for birds primates and koalas, was on hand to welcome the monkeys to their new home.

Speaking to The P&J, she said the operation had been a huge success for all involved, with the troop settling in nicely.

She said: “It has all gone very well. The guys up at the Highland Wildlife Park did a great job.

“They came here safely, we unloaded them great, and everyone was fine.

Kirsty MacFaul, senior for birds, primates and kolas standing at Honshus new enclosure
Kirsty McFaul, senior for birds, primates and kolas standing outside Honshu’s new enclosure. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“He came out of the box great so Honshu and his troop are in the inside house having some food. We made sure we had lots of food as it was a long journey for them today.

“It is very exciting. I love a macaque species and they’re going to be great to work with.”

The monkeys were transferred into wooden crates at the Kincraig-based park this morning before being placed into the back of a van to be transported.

After arriving at the zoo shortly after 2pm, one monkey peered from within the crate, assessing his new environment as keepers carried them carefully indoors.

Behind closed doors, the monkeys were released from the crates before being served their first meal, consisting entirely of vegetables.

Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the crates containing the four Japanese macaques inside upon their arrival at the Zoo.
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo carried the crates containing the four Japanese macaques inside upon their arrival at the Zoo. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The move concludes weeks of hard work by staff to ensure the “enclosure is up to standards.”

It was formerly the home of stellar sea eagles, barbary macaques and Egyptian vultures.

The monkeys will be kept indoors over the coming days as they are integrated with their surroundings before being released into their enclosure.

Honshu to form bachelor group at Edinburgh Zoo

Kirsty, who has been working at Edinburgh Zoo for almost 15 years, says her hope is the monkeys will settle into their new surroundings and eventually form a bachelor group.

She added: “We’ve been in touch with the guys up north because they know a lot about Japanese macaques because they have a lot of them.

“They know what to do so we have been hearing what they need and just seeing what we can do for them.

“The main thing is to make sure that they feel comfortable in this new enclosure and that they feel safe because that’s what we always want.

Honshu's new enclosure from behind the glass.
Keepers have been busy preparing the enclosure for the arrival of the monkeys. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“Honshu is at the age now where in the wild he would disperse and try and find his own group or make a bachelor group.

“He obviously wanted to do that so we have recreated that here and brought him down here.

“We are trying to give them the natural life they can get in the wild so they feel comfortable.

“He felt that he needed to go on and we’ve given him the opportunity to do that.”

RZSS staff hope Honshu’s arrival at the park will encourage people to visit him in his new home.

“We always love people coming to the park and always love people enjoying the animals we have at the zoo so anyone who wants to come and see them is more than welcome,” Kirsty said.

Honshu the monkey peering from the inside of a wooden crate.
Honshu has arrived at Edinburgh Zoo to form a new bachelor group with three fellow primates. Image: RZSS

