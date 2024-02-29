Ross County’s Ryan Leak plays down handball controversy in draw with St Mirren

Ryan Leak has refuted claims he was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty in Ross County’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Stand-in skipper Leak was at the centre of controversy against the Buddies on Tuesday, after the ball appeared to lightly brush his raised arm as he went to make a headed clearance in the latter stages of the first half.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was highly critical of VAR’s failure to intervene in the process which led to referee Chris Graham allowing play to continue.

Leak played down the incident, claiming he was fouled in the process of going to head the ball.

Defender Leak, who turned 26 yesterday, added: “I thought it was a foul against me, to be fair. That’s what I said to the referee.

“I think it was checked, I’m not too sure what they were checking but I just explained to the ref that I thought I got fouled.

“I wasn’t too concerned, you have to get on with it as it’s what they decide in the end.

🗣️ "I've got to tell you I think St Mirren are hard done by there. I'm astonished" Should St Mirren have been awarded a late first-half penalty? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wamX5MMD2i — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 27, 2024

“In a 50-50 moment, with the way the ball comes in, I can’t really remember much about it.”

Cowie steering County back on right track

The Staggies have taken four points from their last two matches, which followed a run of 12 matches without a victory.

Following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Livingston the Dingwall men were on course to make it back-to-back wins against the Buddies, only for a late Toyosi Olusanya goal to cancel out Jordan White’s early opener.

Although they were unable to hold out for maximum points, defender Leak feels the two results are evidence the Staggies are back on the right track in their Premiership survival push under interim boss Don Cowie.

Leak said: “The manager said after the game we haven’t picked up many points in the last few weeks, so we always have to see it as a positive.

“We were grinding out for so long in the game – we all know it wasn’t a pretty game.

“The three points were there so late on and we had one lapse of concentration, but we have to move on from it.

“The first thing that we pride ourselves on when we step out on to the pitch is that we work hard for each other. It gets you a long way.

“The manager has instilled that in us since he got the job.

“You can see improvements. We have picked up points, and we haven’t picked up many in the last few weeks so it’s a positive.”

Staggies looking to continue run of form in Edinburgh

County will aim to build on their last two results when they make the trip to Hibernian on Saturday.

The two sides have only met once so far this term, with the Staggies mounting a late comeback to draw 2-2 at Easter Road in October.

Leak, who joined County from Salford City last summer, believes his side’s understanding of Cowie’s management style is growing with every passing game.

He added: “We have to focus on the next game. We have already been there and got a point, so we will go there with the same attitude.

“As a team we just have to concentrate on what we do, not look around at how the other teams are doing in the league, but just focus on ourselves and I believe we will be all right.

“The manager has come in and brought his ideas, and there’s just a real togetherness out on the pitch. You can feel that.

“Every manager you work under, you want to work hard. Especially with him having his first job as manager, that’s what we try to do for him.

“You build bonds with players from having that role as assistant, and that definitely helps. He knows us inside out, and we know him inside out.

“We have got massive respect for him, and so does he for us. It works well.”